ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcgregor, MN

Minnesota pharmacist on trial for denying woman's request for a morning-after pill

CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 83

Ron
2d ago

The pharmacist should not be dealing with the public if willing to discriminate. We do not serve gays, Indians, Chinese, Republicans, democrats, mental disabled, people who can not sing. Once public discrimination is allowed it can not be stopped.

Reply(15)
45
Maggie Seubert
2d ago

when a person is in the health care field, which of pharmacist is their beliefs mean nothing when it comes to treatment the treatment of the patient is the most important thing, if your so-called religious views are that strong that put other people's lives in jeopardy you need to get a different career preferably one behind the scenes and not in healthcare or any kind of service or program that could provide any kind of healthcare and or treatment

Reply(4)
38
Katie
2d ago

What if she was assaulted and that's why she needed the morning after pill? What if it was just a normal encounter and she needed one?Pharmacists shouldn't be able to decide who deserves their medicine.

Reply(3)
33
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAAL-TV

New Minnesota laws taking effect this week

(ABC 6 News) - A host of new Minnesota laws went into effect Aug. 1, with many revolving around medical care. Starting this week patients can purchase medical cannabis in gummy form at dispensaries across the state such as Green Goods in Rochester. Not to be confused with Minnesota's recent hemp-derived recreational edibles, medical cannabis edibles can have up to 10mg of THC.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS News

Multiple GOP candidates who won Aug. 2 primaries believe 2020 election was stolen

At least five Republican primary winners in battleground states won by Joe Biden embraced Donald Trump's baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen. Several took action to try to overturn the 2020 election results when Trump lost their states, and if elected in November, they could have the power to block or delay the certification of election results in their states in the 2024 presidential election.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Mcgregor, MN
City
Brainerd, MN
State
Minnesota State
Mcgregor, MN
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Anderson
CBS News

Politics panel on status of Senate climate and tax deal, and impact of Kansas abortion vote

Prospects for the Senate tax and climate bill known as the Inflation Reduction Act are still uncertain as Sen. Kyrsten Sinema considers her stance. And in Kansas, voters signaled they want to maintain abortion rights. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane and Reuters White House correspondent Trevor Hunnicutt join Robert Costa on "Red and Blue" to discuss.
KANSAS STATE
AOL Corp

Georgia residents can now claim embryos as dependents on state taxes

Georgia residents can now claim embryos as dependents on their state taxes, the state's revenue department announced Monday. "In light of the June 24, 2022, U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization and the July 20, 2022, 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling in Sistersong v. Kemp, the Department will recognize any unborn child with a detectable human heartbeat ... as eligible for the Georgia individual income tax dependent exemption," the department said in a statement.
GEORGIA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

Minnesota GOP governor candidate amends position on abortion

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen says he supports abortions for victims of rape and incest, altering his stance from previous comments he describes as clumsy. Jensen told Minnesota Public Radio in May that he didn’t support exceptions for rape and incest unless the...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS News

Kansas abortion vote sends shockwaves across nation

This week's unexpected victory for abortion rights and massive voter turnout in Kansas is sending shockwaves around the nation and fueling talk of how the issue could galvanize Democrats and threaten Republicans in November's midterm elections. CBS News radio white house correspondent Steven Portnoy reports.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Contraception#Pill#Abortion Rights#Pharmacist#Abortion Issues#U S Supreme Court#Politics Courts#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The U S House#Democrats#The Star Tribune
CBS News

Texas jury orders Alex Jones to pay parents of Sandy Hook victim more than $4 million in defamation suit

A Texas jury awarded the parents of one of the victims of the deadly shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School over $4 million in the damages trial of "Infowars" host Alex Jones. The conspiracy theorist and far-right broadcaster had earlier been found liable for defamation in a default judgment issued by District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble over his false claims the 2012 shooting was "a hoax" in repeated comments over the past decade.
NEWTOWN, CT
wibailoutpeople.org

Fond Du Lac, WI August 6, 2022: Protest Racist, Sexist, Anti-Worker Bigot Tim Michels, Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate

Join us on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5:15 pm to help make our voices heard as Tim Michels plans a campaign event at Veterans Memorial Park in Fond du Lac WI. Tim Michels has run a campaign of division and hate in an attempt to divide the working class, including the working poor, against each other. His lies and deceit and lack of knowledge do not strengthen our communities or our state.
FOND DU LAC, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
KCCI.com

Iowa man sentenced for failing to file income tax returns

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa man was sentenced on Monday for failing to file income tax returns, according to the US Attorney's Office Southern District of Iowa. Fifty-one-year-old Bradley Earl Ewart, of Wapello, was sentenced to six months in prison. Ewart pleaded guilty on March 24 to two counts of failure to file income tax returns, one for each of the calendar years 2016 and 2018.
WAPELLO, IA
CBS News

CBS News

523K+
Followers
61K+
Post
364M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy