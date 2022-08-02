ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

CBS Boston

Bogaerts discouraged after Red Sox trade Vazquez

BOSTON -- Baseball players want to win baseball games. Baseball players know that to win baseball games, they need as many good baseball players on their team. It's not a complicated situation.And when a front office does not appear dedicated to collecting the best baseball players possible, the baseball players on the baseball team certainly take notice.That's the position Xander Bogaerts found himself in this week. After feeling relief for being told that he wouldn't be traded away from Boston before Tuesday's deadline, he watched as the team sent away Christian Vazquez during batting practice on Monday night in Houston....
Q 105.7

Family Of Yankees Fans Welcome New Bronx Bomber Back Home

On Tuesday, left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery was traded by the New York Yankees to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Pinstripes organization is the only baseball family that the 29 year-old ever knew. In return for Montgomery, general manager Brian Cashman acquired the Gold Glove centerfielder that he desired for his playoff run, Harrison Bader. In a strange turn of events, the 28 year-old Bader is coming home to his family in New York, which happens to be a group of Yankees fans.
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Christian Vazquez already plotting Red Sox reunion in free agency

The MLB trade deadline has brought on a flurry of trades and rumors swirling about every team. There is a frightening lack of uncertainty for players across the league. Christian Vazquez found this out as the Red Sox elected to trade him to the Houston Astros on Monday. The Red Sox received two minor leaguers, […] The post Astros’ Christian Vazquez already plotting Red Sox reunion in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox showing interest in DFA'd Rays outfielder

The Boston Red Sox added two prospects, a 34-year-old outfielder and a backup catcher Monday ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Now they're eyeing another depth acquisition, it appears. The Red Sox checked in with the Rays about outfielder Brett Phillips, The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reported late Monday night....
ClutchPoints

Grading the Trey Mancini Astros-Orioles-Rays, 2022 MLB trade deadline deal

The Houston Astros acquired 1B/OF Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles in a three-way trade involving the Tampa Bay Rays. However, the trade isn’t as complicated as it sounds. Here is how it all went down, per Jeff Passan. Astros receive: 1B/OF Trey Mancini, RHP Jayden Murray Orioles receive: RHP Seth Johnson, RHP Chayce McDermott […] The post Grading the Trey Mancini Astros-Orioles-Rays, 2022 MLB trade deadline deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FanSided

Why the St. Louis Cardinals Won the Harrison Bader Trade

The St. Louis Cardinals made a surprising move, trading Harrison Bader for starter Jordan Montgomery. This deal was a win for the Redbirds. The St. Louis Cardinals were active at the MLB trade deadline, acquiring multiple arms to bolster their rotation, bullpen, and pitching depth as a whole. Although the club missed out on Juan Soto, they are clearly a better team today then they were yesterday, and St. Louis should be the clear favorites for the NL Central title.
