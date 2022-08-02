Read on www.deltadailynews.com
Hi, baseball fans. The Major League Baseball trade deadline has come and gone. There was only one blockbuster trade. Here is a roundup of what took place! This year’s MLB trade deadline is an interesting one. This year most of the powerhouse teams are all very close in the standings, so they need a top-notch player to seal the deal and make their appearance in the playoffs this year. The MLB trade deadline was August 2nd at 6 p.m. After the trade deadline is over, no team will be able to make a trade until the offseason when one team wins the world series.
