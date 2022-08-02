ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Boston

Red Sox acquire Eric Hosmer in trade with Padres

Boston sends Jay Groome to San Diego in exchange for Hosmer, two minor leaguers, and cash considerations. The Red Sox acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer from the Padres in a four-player trade on Tuesday. Boston sent 23-year-old pitching prospect Jay Groome to San Diego, receiving Hosmer, minor leaguers Max Ferguson...
FOX Sports

Brewers waive Lamet, Severino following trade deadline

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dinelson Lamet was designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, two days after being acquired in a trade that sent closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. The right-hander came to Milwaukee on Monday as part of a package including closer Taylor Rogers...
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Trade Rumors: David Peralta Was On Radar Before Sent To Rays

The Arizona Diamondbacks got an early start on trade deadline activity by sending David Peralta to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in exchange for catching prospect Christian Cerda. Peralta, who is in the final year of his current contract, helps bolster the Rays’ outfield depth as they look up...
Daily Mail

Hall of Famer Magic Johnson joins calls for the NBA to retire the No. 6 jersey across the entire league in honor of Celtics legend Bill Russell... but the plan might not go down so well with LeBron James and the Lakers

Hall of Famer Magic Johnson has called for NBA legend Bill Russell's number to be retired across the entire league by the NBA. Russell, an 11-time NBA champion and a civil rights campaigner, died at the age of 88 Sunday. He was one of the most influential basketball players in...
numberfire.com

Giants' David Villar resting on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants infielder David Villar is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Villar will take a seat after J.D. Davis was announced as San Francisco's third baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 34 batted ball this season, Villar has accounted for a 5.9% barrel rate...
SuncoastPost

MLB Trade Deadline- A Big Name Moves On

Hi, baseball fans. The Major League Baseball trade deadline has come and gone. There was only one blockbuster trade. Here is a roundup of what took place! This year’s MLB trade deadline is an interesting one. This year most of the powerhouse teams are all very close in the standings, so they need a top-notch player to seal the deal and make their appearance in the playoffs this year. The MLB trade deadline was August 2nd at 6 p.m. After the trade deadline is over, no team will be able to make a trade until the offseason when one team wins the world series.
MLB

