ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

2023 Auburn Tigers football recruiting tracker

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3txvzC_0h1Yowwg00

During the first year of the Bryan Harsin era, the new head coach secured a top-20 class for 2022. The Auburn Tigers finished No. 19 overall and No. 7 in the SEC. Looking at the 2023 cycle, the head coach needs an even better class.

It wasn’t a roaring start to the recruiting cycle as Auburn had just one commit over the first three months of the year. They would pick up safety Terrance Love in April but added three more in the month of July.

This list will be updated as more prospects commit to playing for Auburn and head coach Bryan Harsin.

Bradyn Joiner, Offensive Line (Auburn, Alabama)

Commitment Date: Jan. 1, 2022

Ratings:

Site Stars Pos Rank State Rank Overall Rank

247 3 46 24 –

Rivals 4 1 15 132

ESPN 3 21 21 –

On3 3 96 41 –

Composite 4 22 21 387

Terrance Love, Safety (Fairburn, Georgia)

Commitment Date: Apr. 10, 2022

Ratings:

Site Stars Pos Rank State Rank Overall Rank

247 4 19 25 245

Rivals 4 9 12 155

ESPN 4 17 24 284

On3 4 27 31 296

Composite 4 20 24 252

Jeremiah Cobb, Running Back (Montgomery, Alabama)

Commitment Date: Jul. 1, 2022

Ratings:

Site Stars Pos Rank State Rank Overall Rank

247 4 6 15 206

Rivals 4 3 16 146

ESPN 4 21 18 279

On3 4 7 15 169

Composite 4 7 16 199

Karmello English, Wide Receiver (Phenix City, Alabama)

Commitment Date: Jul. 4, 2022

Ratings:

Site Stars Pos Rank State Rank Overall Rank

247 4 25 16 231

Rivals 4 20 13 123

ESPN 4 15 9 71

On3 4 45 17 –

Composite 4 23 14 160

Wilky Denaud, Defensive Line (Fort Pierce, Florida)

Commitment Date: Jul. 27, 2022

Ratings:

Site Stars Pos Rank State Rank Overall Rank

247 3 51 73 –

Rivals 4 32 70 –

ESPN 4 55 78 –

On3 3 53 71 –

Composite 4 49 66 361

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Former Auburn QB, Alabama Mr. Football joins coaching staff at Montgomery Catholic

Former Auburn quarterback Jeremy Johnson has joined the coaching staff at Montgomery Catholic. Johnson is coaching running backs for the Knights. “It’s huge for us,” Catholic head coach Kirk Johnson said. “We hired one of the city’s best. He’s a good young coach who played at a high level. He can relate to our kids. He’s been through a lot of the same things they’ve been through.”
AUBURN, AL
WJBF

Auburn QB T.J. Finley who inked historic NIL deal, arrested by police

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn University football player T.J. Finley is in custody at the Lee County Detention Facility on a charge of Attempt to Elude with the Auburn Police Department. According to Detention records Finley was in custody as of Thursday, August 4.  WRBLhas reached out to Auburn Police for a comment on the […]
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Phenix City, AL
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Tigers Football#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#The Auburn Tigers#Sec#The Auburn University#Espn
Opelika-Auburn News

'It's nothing short of a miracle': Opelika and Auburn firefighters honored for quick work stopping Railroad District fire (copy)

The City of Opelika has honored the Opelika and Auburn fire departments for their quick response to an early morning fire in downtown Opelika on July 21. “The Opelika Fire Department and Auburn Fire Department, they saved that block downtown,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller. “For the fire departments and these folks that saved those buildings, it’s nothing short of a miracle.”
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama man charged with attempted murder in Phenix City shooting

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – On July 30 at around 2 a.m., the Phenix City Police Department Patrol Division responded to a report about a person suffering from gunshot wounds at the Jack Houghston Hospital. After arriving at the hospital, authorities found the victim, Jacorey Battle, 32, from Phenix City, Alabama, suffering from several gunshot wounds. […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

DNR removes alligator from Dollar Tree parking lot

AUGUSTA, Ga. — People who went to an Augusta-area Dollar Tree store got more than they bargained for when an alligator showed up. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted a picture of the alligator on its Facebook page, saying the alligator “was measured, tagged and released in the Savannah River.”
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WSFA

East Alabama Health opens primary care clinic in Smiths Station

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new option for health care is now available for residents of Smiths Station and the surrounding areas. East Alabama Health has opened its new Primary Medicine Associates clinic at the intersection of Summerville Road and U.S. 280, next to Love’s Travel Stop. The new clinic will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. (all Eastern Time).
SMITHS STATION, AL
WTVM

Body found on 16th Street in Columbus identified

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A death investigation into a body found on 16th Street is underway. The body has been identified as 53-year-old Victor Allen Chavez, reported missing on August 2, says Coroner Buddy Bryan. The investigation began when a body was found in a wooded area near 16th Street...
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Montgomery Stockyards ending cattle sales

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Stockyards have held cattle sales since 1958. Now, more than 60 years later, the current owner says they will hold their last public sale on Aug. 22. “It’s going to be a sad and different day for us,” said Jerry Etheredge. Etheredge...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

135K+
Followers
181K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy