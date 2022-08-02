2023 Auburn Tigers football recruiting tracker

During the first year of the Bryan Harsin era, the new head coach secured a top-20 class for 2022. The Auburn Tigers finished No. 19 overall and No. 7 in the SEC. Looking at the 2023 cycle, the head coach needs an even better class.

It wasn’t a roaring start to the recruiting cycle as Auburn had just one commit over the first three months of the year. They would pick up safety Terrance Love in April but added three more in the month of July.

This list will be updated as more prospects commit to playing for Auburn and head coach Bryan Harsin.

Bradyn Joiner, Offensive Line (Auburn, Alabama)

Commitment Date: Jan. 1, 2022

Ratings:

Site Stars Pos Rank State Rank Overall Rank

247 3 46 24 –

Rivals 4 1 15 132

ESPN 3 21 21 –

On3 3 96 41 –

Composite 4 22 21 387

Terrance Love, Safety (Fairburn, Georgia)

Commitment Date: Apr. 10, 2022

Ratings:

Site Stars Pos Rank State Rank Overall Rank

247 4 19 25 245

Rivals 4 9 12 155

ESPN 4 17 24 284

On3 4 27 31 296

Composite 4 20 24 252

Jeremiah Cobb, Running Back (Montgomery, Alabama)

Commitment Date: Jul. 1, 2022

Ratings:

Site Stars Pos Rank State Rank Overall Rank

247 4 6 15 206

Rivals 4 3 16 146

ESPN 4 21 18 279

On3 4 7 15 169

Composite 4 7 16 199

Karmello English, Wide Receiver (Phenix City, Alabama)

Commitment Date: Jul. 4, 2022

Ratings:

Site Stars Pos Rank State Rank Overall Rank

247 4 25 16 231

Rivals 4 20 13 123

ESPN 4 15 9 71

On3 4 45 17 –

Composite 4 23 14 160

Wilky Denaud, Defensive Line (Fort Pierce, Florida)

Commitment Date: Jul. 27, 2022

Ratings:

Site Stars Pos Rank State Rank Overall Rank

247 3 51 73 –

Rivals 4 32 70 –

ESPN 4 55 78 –

On3 3 53 71 –

Composite 4 49 66 361