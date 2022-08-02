2023 Auburn Tigers football recruiting tracker
During the first year of the Bryan Harsin era, the new head coach secured a top-20 class for 2022. The Auburn Tigers finished No. 19 overall and No. 7 in the SEC. Looking at the 2023 cycle, the head coach needs an even better class.
It wasn’t a roaring start to the recruiting cycle as Auburn had just one commit over the first three months of the year. They would pick up safety Terrance Love in April but added three more in the month of July.
This list will be updated as more prospects commit to playing for Auburn and head coach Bryan Harsin.
Bradyn Joiner, Offensive Line (Auburn, Alabama)
Commitment Date: Jan. 1, 2022
Ratings:
Site Stars Pos Rank State Rank Overall Rank
247 3 46 24 –
Rivals 4 1 15 132
ESPN 3 21 21 –
On3 3 96 41 –
Composite 4 22 21 387
Terrance Love, Safety (Fairburn, Georgia)
Commitment Date: Apr. 10, 2022
Ratings:
Site Stars Pos Rank State Rank Overall Rank
247 4 19 25 245
Rivals 4 9 12 155
ESPN 4 17 24 284
On3 4 27 31 296
Composite 4 20 24 252
Jeremiah Cobb, Running Back (Montgomery, Alabama)
Commitment Date: Jul. 1, 2022
Ratings:
Site Stars Pos Rank State Rank Overall Rank
247 4 6 15 206
Rivals 4 3 16 146
ESPN 4 21 18 279
On3 4 7 15 169
Composite 4 7 16 199
Karmello English, Wide Receiver (Phenix City, Alabama)
Commitment Date: Jul. 4, 2022
Ratings:
Site Stars Pos Rank State Rank Overall Rank
247 4 25 16 231
Rivals 4 20 13 123
ESPN 4 15 9 71
On3 4 45 17 –
Composite 4 23 14 160
Wilky Denaud, Defensive Line (Fort Pierce, Florida)
Commitment Date: Jul. 27, 2022
Ratings:
Site Stars Pos Rank State Rank Overall Rank
247 3 51 73 –
Rivals 4 32 70 –
ESPN 4 55 78 –
On3 3 53 71 –
Composite 4 49 66 361
Comments / 0