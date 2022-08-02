LSU could be about to land its quarterback commit in the 2023 cycle, as four-star quarterback Ricky Collins — a Baton Rouge native — recently decommitted from Purdue. However, the Tigers are already making some moves with an elite signal-caller for the following cycle. Five-star Willis, Texas quarterback DJ Lagway is ranked as the No. 17 overall prospect and No. 3 quarterback in 2024 on the 247Sports Composite, and he told On3 that LSU is one of four schools standing out for him so far.

