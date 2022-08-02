Read on www.aseaofblue.com
Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason
Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL・
TMZ.com
Jarvis Landry Needs Insane Full-Body Cupping Sesh After Practice In Louisiana Heat
Jarvis Landry may have grown up close to downtown New Orleans, but the NFL star is still getting used to practicing in the Louisiana heat -- needing a wild, full-body cupping session after his first day in full pads. Landry -- who spent 3 seasons playing for the LSU Tigers...
Another five-star Duke commit announces transfer
Montverde Academy (Fla.) has recently been kind to the Duke basketball recruiters, producing former one-and-done star RJ Barrett and projected one-and-done freshman Dariq Whitehead. RELATED: Projected stat leaders for 2022-23 Blue Devils Now, five-star 2023 Duke pledge Sean Stewart is heading to ...
John Calipari drops stunning announcement on Kentucky basketball series vs. Gonzaga
College basketball fans have longed to see the Gonzaga Bulldogs transfer to a much more competitive conference, but until that happens, the program will have to be a bit more creative in their non-conference schedule to set themselves up on dates with elite teams outside of the West Coast Conference. That is also why it’s big news that Gonzaga will have a home-and-home series against the Kentucky Wildcats beginning in the upcoming 2022-23 college basketball season, as announced by Kansas basketball head coach John Calipari.
Report: Louisville Reaches Out to '23 Purdue Decommit Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn
The guard from West Lafayette decommitted from the Boilermakers on Wednesday.
Dick Vitale Has 1 Non-Conference Game In Mind For Kentucky
Dick Vitale wants Kentucky to add one of the best Big Ten basketball programs to its non-conference schedule. The ESPN college basketball commentator is calling for Kentucky to take on Indiana after the two schools used to play all the time over the years. "This is a quality pre-conf. matchup...
Jawad Williams on 2022-23 Tar Heels: Offseason Work; Player Jumps; Key Addition
When a former North Carolina Tar Heel basketball player speaks, the fanbase listens. When that former player is a national champion and a 17-year veteran of professional basketball, the spoken words carry even more weight. Add in multiple summers of taking part in the famous alumni Smith Center pick up games, and you have words that matter and provide a deep glimpse into what Hubert Davis is building in Chapel Hill coming off a NCAA Championship game appearance and potential preseason No. 1 start to 2022-23.
Carolina Panthers cut former Florida State wide receiver
The former Seminole has been released early in training camp.
Tigers making an early impression on 5-star 2024 quarterback
LSU could be about to land its quarterback commit in the 2023 cycle, as four-star quarterback Ricky Collins — a Baton Rouge native — recently decommitted from Purdue. However, the Tigers are already making some moves with an elite signal-caller for the following cycle. Five-star Willis, Texas quarterback DJ Lagway is ranked as the No. 17 overall prospect and No. 3 quarterback in 2024 on the 247Sports Composite, and he told On3 that LSU is one of four schools standing out for him so far.
Look: Coach Cal Reveals Why He Won't Play At Gonzaga
Kentucky and Gonzaga have agreed to a home-and-home series. However, the two sides will not square off in The Kennel. Instead, Kentucky will face Gonzaga at Spokane Arena. That matchup will take place on Nov. 20 this year. On Thursday morning, John Calipari explained why Kentucky won't play against Gonzaga...
LSU Commit Jalen Brown Ready To Be Next Great WR Out Of Death Valley
The coveted prospect set to enroll early in January, elevate this offense when his time comes
Sources: Defensive Lineman Rejoins Florida Gators Roster
The Florida Gators have re-added a player that was left off the roster following the spring.
ESPN computer predicts College Football Playoff teams, national title
ESPN has announced its preseason Top 25 college football rankings and now we have its first predictions regarding which teams have the best chance to make the CFP and play for the national championship. Alabama predictably led the poll at No. 1, followed by Ohio State, defending national champion ...
Four-star EDGE Ashley Williams commits to the Auburn Tigers
Williams decommitted from Nebraska before choosing the Tigers.
Georgia football offers 4-star WR Drelon Miller
The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to four-star class of 2024 wide receiver Drelon Miller. Drelon Miller plays high school football for Silsbee High School in Silsbee, Texas. Miller has scholarship offers from Oregon, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Stanford, and more top college football programs. The talented receiver has taken...
Auburn misses out on four-star linebacker
One of Auburn’s linebacker targets is headed somewhere else. Lousiana linebacker Jaiden Ausberry, who included Auburn in his final seven teams, committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Thursday. Ausberry’s addition only piles on to the stellar No. 2 recruiting class the Fighting Irish have been building and his spurning of the Tigers leaves Auburn’s 2023 class still wanting.
Louisville Hires Justin Perez as Director of Men’s Basketball Administration
Perez was previously an intern with the New York Knicks and consultant for Roc Nation
Oklahoma Sooners Offensive Players to Watch in Week 10
Sooners will rely heavily on transfer QB Dillon Gabriel in Baylor matchup
Q&A: Mark Stoops at Kentucky Football Media Day
"It's gone by very fast at times and very slow at times, but I feel very privileged to be here for nine years, going on ten, and really excited about this football team. I really feel like our program is in a position that we're very confident in what we're going to do. I really have a lot of confidence in the staff and greatly appreciate the hard work and dedication that they give along with our team.
SEC basketball: Projecting the 2022-23 All-Conference selections
If you want to win big in the SEC, your roster just has to be stacked with high-level talent. In the last four NBA Drafts, the SEC has produced 44 selections. That vital need for pros has reshaped how SEC coaches attack the roster-building process. "We won't take a younger...
