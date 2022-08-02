Read on www.americanpress.com
Dez Bryant last played in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was not a very productive period of time for his career. He is however synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He spent the first eight years of his career there, making the Pro Bowl three times. Earlier this year in May, Bryant spoke to TMZ and shared his desire to come out of retirement and return to the Cowboys. Then on Monday, he posted a video of himself working out vigorously.
Cowboys first-round draft pick, offensive lineman, Tyler Smith, is looking the part in the first couple days of full practice. With the 24th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected Tyler Smith, an offensive tackle from the University of Tulsa. So far in training camp, it is looking as if they made a great choice in doing so. The Cowboys threw on pads yesterday for the first time in training camp, and Smith didn’t hold anything back in his first opportunity to truly display his strength with his new team.
Beckham remains a free agent himself, but he thinks Dallas should bring in another veteran wide receiver.
The Dallas Cowboys could begin the 2022 season severely short-handed at wide receiver. James Washington is expected to miss six to 10 weeks after suffering a foot fracture during training camp. Even with a speedy recovery, the free-agent signing could miss their Sunday Night Football season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Here inside The Star, sources have long acknowledged to us interest in Barr, and thinking that Barr qualifies as a Micah helper, or even as "Micah Lite.''
Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was one of the hottest head coaching candidates in the offseason before he announced that he was returning to Dallas, and all the head coaching vacancies were filled.
NFL teams don't have to make pare their 90-man rosters down for a while, but there are always moves made around the margins in training camp. The Dallas Cowboys made one of those moves earlier today when they waived undrafted rookie linebacker Aaron Hansford. A former standout at Texas A&M,...
All of those positive thoughts can be true ... even as the front office is exploring more positives - which Stephen Jones now admits is the case.
Earlier this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys seemed intent on bolstering their pass rush. Dallas made significant offers to Randy Gregory and Von Miller - both of whom opted to sign elsewhere. In late July, the team brought in former Atlanta Falcons star Takkarist McKinley as well. While the team didn't...
On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. Barr, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, had 72 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions during the 2021 season. Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, who happens to be a fan of the...
The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott come into the 2022 with some pressure on them to win the NFC East again. However, that pressure might crack their star quarterback as they are setting him up to fail. While Dak has done well during the regular season, it’s the postseason where...
The Dallas Cowboys cannot not catch a break, especially at wide receiver. They had to trade Pro Bowl wideout Amari Cooper to address their salary cap concerns. Likewise, they also lost up-and-coming athlete Cedrick Wilson to the Miami Dolphins. Just when they thought that their rotation at wide receiver had...
Pop quiz, hot shot. Which NFL division has the longest active streak without a repeat division champion?. It's the NFC East! The division hasn't had a repeat winner since the Philadelphia Eagles' four-year run from 2001-04. So will the Dallas Cowboys repeat in 2022?. Here's everything you need to know...
When the Dallas Cowboys lost Randy Gregory this offseason in fairly embarrassing fashion, the front office brass tried to play it off as no big deal. Selling the idea Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler would somehow pick up the slack, the Cowboys were clearly grasping at straws. Fowler has been...
OXNARD, Calif. — It doesn't sound like those phone calls are coming anytime soon. To hear it from the rest of us, the Dallas Cowboys should have spent the last 24 hours looking for someone — anyone — to add to their depleted receiver depth chart. But in assessing the situation following the loss of James Washington to a broken foot, they don't seem to agree.
The Dallas Cowboys have activated rookie undrafted free agent wide receiver Dontario Drummond from the PUP list. Drummond, who had a breakout season at Ole Miss in 2021, will now have a chance to impress the Cowboys' coaching staff in training camp. Considering the team is a bit shorthanded at...
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch sits down with Shan & RJ to talk about when he knew Micah Parsons was an elite player the issues practicing with padded helmets, working with Dan Quinn, his hunting experiences and so much more!
Dallas Cowboys fullback Ryan Nall will miss 2-to-4 weeks with a deep shoulder contusion, the Dallas Morning News reported Thursday. Nall, 26, was the only healthy fullback on the 90-man roster. The Cowboys used guard Connor McGovern as a lead blocker at training camp on Thursday, per the report. Nall...
This has been a pretty difficult training camp for the Cleveland Browns so far. They have had to endure an injury to rookie wide receiver David Bell, which he suffered in June, as well as a foot injury to Anthony Schwartz in recent days. Earlier this week, the team found...
The Dallas Cowboys will likely be short a wide receiver for the first few weeks of the season, following James Washington’s foot injury on Monday.
