UMaine Women’s Basketball Releases Non-Conference Schedule

Queen City Riverdogs Fall to Cumberland RI 14-0 Will Play Danbury Ct. Thursday
The Queen City (Hampden/Brewer) Riverdogs fell to Cumberland, Rhode Island 14-0 on Wednesday, August 3rd and will try to stay alive on Thursday, August 4th when they take on Danbury, Connecticut at 12:30 in the Northeast American Legion Regional Tournament. The Riverdogs were held to just 2 hits on Wednesday,...
Zach Audet Picks Up Season Win Number 6 at Speedway 95
Zach Audet of Norridgewock won his sixth feature of the season in the Cap's Tavern Modified Enduros at Speedway 95 Wednesday night in a 20 lap race that went from green to checkers without a caution. Audet started in the sixth spot, but by the end of lap 1 was behind leader Andrew Crosby of Hermon. Crosby and Audet went bumper to bumper then side by side until Audet made the pass at the half-way point. From there he extended his lead to about a quarter of a lap when the checkers flew. Crosby held on to the second spot with Ryan Stillwell of Lamoine finishing a close third. Seth Woodard of Plymouth and Kyle Willette of Winslow rounded out the top five.
Dana White’s TikTok Videos Show Off A Crazy Sneaker Collection
The UFC president and Hermon High School grad has a massively cool collection of kicks!. We do a ton of stories about Bangor’s legendary Stephen King, and with good reason, but sometimes people forget that Dana White, is not only president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, which is the largest mixed martial arts organization in the world, but he grew up in the Bangor area and is a 1987 graduate of Hermon High School.
Jonesport, Maine – The Ticket’s 2022 Town of the Year
After finishing as runner-up in The Ticket's annual Town of the Year competition in 2020 and 2021, Jonesport, Maine, has made its way onto the wall of champions. Jonesport defeated Bucksport, the '21 Town of the Year, in this year's final, claiming over 63% of the vote. With one of...
WATCH LIVE: ‘The Drive’ Hits the Road in Search of Maine’s Town of the Year 2022
The Drive is hitting the road this week to visit the four Maine towns that have reached the semifinal round of our annual Town of the Year competition. You may watch the live stream below from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Here's the schedule:. Tuesday, July 19: Searsport. Wednesday, July...
Town of the Year 2022 – Semifinals [Voting Open Until SAT @ 12pm]
Just two rounds remain until a town or city gets crowned as The Ticket's "Town of the Year 2022." We began this year's tournament with 32 towns and cities from across our listening area. Now, it's down to Searsport, Jonesport, Belfast and Bucksport. All four of these communities are no...
