UMaine Women’s Basketball Releases Non-Conference Schedule

Zach Audet of Norridgewock won his sixth feature of the season in the Cap's Tavern Modified Enduros at Speedway 95 Wednesday night in a 20 lap race that went from green to checkers without a caution. Audet started in the sixth spot, but by the end of lap 1 was behind leader Andrew Crosby of Hermon. Crosby and Audet went bumper to bumper then side by side until Audet made the pass at the half-way point. From there he extended his lead to about a quarter of a lap when the checkers flew. Crosby held on to the second spot with Ryan Stillwell of Lamoine finishing a close third. Seth Woodard of Plymouth and Kyle Willette of Winslow rounded out the top five.

NORRIDGEWOCK, ME ・ 23 HOURS AGO