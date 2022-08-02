MM 8.2: Maryland legends Len Elmore and Christy Winters-Scott inducted into D.C. Sports Hall of Fame

BALTIMORE - The Jordan McNair Foundation is joining with the Morgan State University football team to host a city-wide football clinic this weekend.Student athletes attending the clinic will work on drills with Bears' football players and meet the new head coach Damon Wilson. They will also learn the signs and symptoms of heat-related injuries. The foundation was created in honor of the late Jordan McNair, a University of Maryland football player who died in June 2018 after he suffered an exertional heatstroke during a team workout. He was only 19 years old."Unfortunately, we're continuing to lose student athletes because of this 100% preventable injury. We've lost many student athletes from all sports. These preventable deaths must stop. I ask supporters to continue to help us put the education, research and prevention in place to diminish these occurrences," Jordan's father, Martin McNair, said. Parents of student-athletes are encouraged to attend to learn more about heat-related injuries and what to do in an emergency situation. The football clinic is Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Morgan State's football field.Registration is required for all student-athletes. For more information, head to the foundation's website.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO