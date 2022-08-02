MM 8.2: Maryland legends Len Elmore and Christy Winters-Scott inducted into D.C. Sports Hall of Fame

Read on www.testudotimes.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune AwayChannelocityVienna, VA
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Related
Rutgers football offers Maryland athlete Dejuan Lane
Dejuan Lane was offered by Rutgers football on Monday night, putting the Big Ten in the mix for a player who is putting together quite an impressive offer list. A class of 2024 prospect at Gilman (Baltimore, MD), Rutgers football is getting in the mix with a number of other Power Five prospects for Lane including Boston College, Duke, Georgia, Louisville, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. Lane plays as a wide receiver and a defensive back for Gilman. The Greyhounds went 4-5 last season. Rivals lists him as a 6-foot-3, 195-pound athlete. He is currently unranked. Currently, Rutgers does not have any commitments in the class of 2023. RelatedNew Jersey three-star Ted Gregoire will be making his college decision soon He tweeted about the offer on Monday night: Blessed to receive an offer from Rutgers university! #chop🪓 @GregSchiano @CoachVanZile @RivalsFriedman @BrianDohn247 @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/NDz7XZ893i — Dejuan “SPARKPLUG” Lane (@Dejuan24) August 2, 2022 Lane takes long strides and has good hips and footwork. Instinctually, the best position for him at the next level is likely as a defensive back. What school will Dejuan Lane commit to? - Powered By PickUp
247Sports
Kevin Anderson dishes on secrecy of Maryland's Big Ten move, while one Terps legend still resents it
In a look at the secrecy used by colleges considering switching to new athletic conferences, Seth Emerson of The Athletic featured former Maryland athletic director Kevin Anderson, who provided some insight on Maryland's secretive decision to join the Big Ten in 2012. (Secretive unless you were reading along at IMS, of course, but that's beside the point.)
Virginia Basketball: Elijah Gertrude Completes Official Visit
Hear what the fast-rising combo guard had to say about his official visit at UVA
Yardbarker
Virginia Basketball Offers 2024 Wing Caleb Williams
Virginia was one of the first schools Caleb Williams took a visit to as he began his recruiting process earlier this summer. On Wednesday, the 2024 prospect returned to UVA for another visit and picked up an offer from the Cavaliers in the process. Williams, a 6'7" wing from Sidwell Friends School in Washington D.C., announced via Twitter on Thursday that he has received an offer from Virginia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Class of 2023 C Michael Nwoko Puts UCLA Men's Basketball in Top 9
The Bruins will have to compete with Cal, Northwestern, Vanderbilt and others as they continue to recruit the Canadian big man.
Rutgers basketball recruiting: Qin Pang could be set to blow-up soon
Recruiting is really starting to heat up for Qin Pang, who has been recently offered by Big East program Seton Hall. The New York forward could also be closing in on his first SEC offer. An impressive forward with good feet, the 6-foot-9 Pang was raised in Shenzhen, located just north of Hong Kong. Pang plays for Christ the King Regional (Middle Village, N.Y.) as well as the powerhouse New York Rens program. Earlier this week, Pang spoke about where things stand in his recruitment. “I got an offer from Seton Hall, and a Florida coach just informed me this afternoon that they are...
Jordan McNair Foundation, Morgan State to host football clinic and educate on heat injuries
BALTIMORE - The Jordan McNair Foundation is joining with the Morgan State University football team to host a city-wide football clinic this weekend.Student athletes attending the clinic will work on drills with Bears' football players and meet the new head coach Damon Wilson. They will also learn the signs and symptoms of heat-related injuries. The foundation was created in honor of the late Jordan McNair, a University of Maryland football player who died in June 2018 after he suffered an exertional heatstroke during a team workout. He was only 19 years old."Unfortunately, we're continuing to lose student athletes because of this 100% preventable injury. We've lost many student athletes from all sports. These preventable deaths must stop. I ask supporters to continue to help us put the education, research and prevention in place to diminish these occurrences," Jordan's father, Martin McNair, said. Parents of student-athletes are encouraged to attend to learn more about heat-related injuries and what to do in an emergency situation. The football clinic is Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Morgan State's football field.Registration is required for all student-athletes. For more information, head to the foundation's website.
Syracuse Basketball: Sorting out the Orange’s recent offers to 2023 guards
With Syracuse basketball coaches having offered a scholarship to fast-rising 2023 guard Mike Williams in recent days, it got me thinking about what exactly is going on with the Orange’s current recruiting efforts as it pertains to guards in the rising-senior class. The 6-foot-4 Mike Williams, a four-star prospect...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ron Rivera calls out Washington Commanders players for ‘screwing around’ during practice
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera knows the value of practice reps in training camp and how important it is
Comments / 0