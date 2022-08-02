Read on www.fool.com
Related
2 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
The cannabis industry has some incredible deals at the moment, but not all pot stocks will be winners.
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
2 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale
Dividend stocks are more critical than ever to producing long-term portfolio gains.
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
IN THIS ARTICLE
These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify
Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.
How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase
Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
Here's Why Income Investors Should Consider Buying This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Novartis is one of the most dominant pharma companies in the world.
Cannabis Earnings Season Preview: Are Customers Cutting Back?
Last week, Tilray (TLRY) - Get Tilray Brands Inc. Report and Turning Point Brands (TPB) - Get Turning Point Brands Inc. Report kicked off the cannabis earnings season with their financial releases. Revenue rose 7.2% at Tilray and fell 16% at Turning Point. But that was just the appetizer as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Got $5,000? Buy the Dip on This FAANG Stock Amid the Nasdaq Sell-Off
Fresh macroeconomic conditions have not been friendly to technology stocks, but the ongoing sell-off has gifted investors with several compelling buying opportunities.
Motley Fool
Why Perion Network Stock Was Climbing Today
Perion easily beat profit estimates again, showing that Wall Street is underestimating the company. Video and connected-TV growth were particularly strong, in part due to an acquisition. Customers for its cookie-less technology, SORT, nearly doubled from the prior quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Shares Dropped as Much as 7.5% Today
Scotts Miracle-Gro saw big sales drops in each of its key businesses in the fiscal third quarter. The company's costs rose, too, leading to a rough earnings comparison. Management lowered guidance and noted that the urgency of mending a highly leveraged balance sheet has increased. You’re reading a free article...
10 Dividend Growth Stocks Delivering Impressive Increases
There are two ways to think about dividend growth stocks. You can view them as companies consistently increasing their annual dividend payment, such as the Dividend Aristocrats, which are individual S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend annually for 25 consecutive years or more. Or you can view them...
InvestorPlace
Why Are Cannabis Stocks TLRY, CGC, CRON Up Today?
Following a rough first half of the year, cannabis stocks are finally enjoying some positive momentum. Key players Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) and Cronos (NASDAQ:CRON) are finally gaining significant ground. Though the news cycle for the botanical sector was light, Tilray last week released its financial results for its fiscal year 2022, featuring some positive dynamics. Combined with legalization news from Switzerland, the industry may be rising in sympathy.
Motley Fool
Why Datadog Was a Dog of a Stock on Thursday
The company recorded beats on both the top and bottom lines, but its guidance was uninspiring. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Revolve Is Latest Retailer Hit by Inflation, Despite Increased Sales
Click here to read the full article. Revolve is feeling the sting of higher prices. The Los Angeles-based fashion platform revealed quarterly earnings Wednesday after the market closed, improving on revenues, but falling short on bottom-line profits as the e-tailer continues to navigate macro headwinds, such as supply chain bottlenecks, rising operating costs and continued lockdowns in China. Shares of Revolve Group fell more than 14 percent in after-hours trading, as a result. More from WWDPhotos of the Costumes in 'Westworld' Season FourPhotos of Mary J. Blige's Apple Music Live Performance'House of Dragon' Red Carpet Photos But Revolve cofounder and co-chief executive officer...
tipranks.com
Cannabis Stocks are Undervalued, Says Analyst Sonny Randhawa; Here’s Why
Wall Street and key metrics back Sonny Randhawa’s claim that certain cannabis stocks are undervalued. In particular, three stocks stand out from the pack. Analyst Sonny Randhawa of Seaport Global Securities launched coverage on an array of Cannabis stocks as he believes a substitute scenario could unfold. He assigned Buy ratings to the following cannabis stocks – AAWH, CURLF, and GTBIF – which I am also bullish on. According to Randhawa: “With budgets constrained, we believe new customer penetration rates could accelerate as consumers spend more time at home and the bang-per-buck for cannabis vs alcohol keeps moving higher.”
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: How to Check to See if You're Getting Another Payment
Make sure you know if money is coming your way. A number of states are sending out stimulus checks. The federal government most likely won't send out another payment. You can check with your state's Department of Revenue to find out if your state is sending out additional payments. Across...
1 Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy and Hold
It's going from bad to worse for this healthcare giant, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel.
Motley Fool
Here's Why SoFi Technologies Stock Soared Today
Management sees profitability improving in the second half of the year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
TechCrunch
Uber turns the corner, generates massive pile of free cash flow in Q2
In its Q2 digest, the American ride-hailing and food delivery giant reported positive free cash flow, indicating that it can now self-fund, putting to rest — at least in today’s market — lingering concerns that it would one day run out of cash. The former unicorn and...
Comments / 0