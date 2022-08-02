ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Bolton special constable grabbed boy, 7, by the neck after water fight row

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Paedophile jailed for life for repeatedly raping 13-year-old girl

A "predatory" paedophile who repeatedly raped a 13-year-old girl has been jailed for life. Chris Morriss, 49, was convicted of 10 counts of rape at Preston Crown Court and must serve a minimum of 11 years before he is eligible for parole. Police said Morriss, formerly of Denecliff, Liverpool, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Burnley father charged with murdering seven-week-old baby son

A man has been charged with murder over the death of his seven-week-old son. Abel-Jax Mailey died two days after being found unresponsive at a property on Piccadilly Road, Burnley, on 28 November 2021, Lancashire Police said. A post-mortem examination, along with further tests, found Abel-Jax died of a head...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Fight#Special Constable#Manchester#Violent Crime#Greater Manchester Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
BBC

Woman raped in Birmingham after suspect 'posed as taxi driver'

A woman was raped after a suspect allegedly posed as a taxi driver, police said. Detectives from West Midlands Police said the suspect is believed to have targeted lone women in Birmingham. The force said he is thought to have offered lifts, alcohol and drugs while operating late at night...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Archie Battersbee’s parents given until 9am for bid to move son to hospice or life support will end

A hospital has given Archie Battersbee’s parents until 9am on Thursday to launch a High Court bid to move him to a hospice otherwise his life support will be turned off at 11am.It comes after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) refused an application by Archie’s parents to postpone the withdrawal of his life support.Archie, 12, has been kept alive by ventilation and medication since he was found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April.His mother Hollie Dance believes that he may have been attempting an online challenge when he suffered brain damage.Doctors were preparing to...
HEALTH
BBC

Missing Madison Wright: Man charged with murder

A man has been charged with the murder of a 30-year-old woman who disappeared 10 days ago. Madison Wright, from Basildon, in Essex, was last seen on 22 July. A body was discovered at Wat Tyler Country Park on Saturday. Formal identification has yet to take place but police said Ms Wright's family had been informed .
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Alleged murder victim, 11, named as stepfather appears in court

An 11-year-old alleged murder victim who was found seriously injured in a park can now be named as Mikey Harrison, a judge has ruled.Mikey’s stepfather, Michael Harrison, appeared in court on Tuesday charged with murder following an incident in Shipley Country Park in Heanor, Derbyshire, on June 18.The 41-year-old was not required to enter any pleas during a short hearing conducted over video-link to HMP Nottingham.He spoke only to confirm his name and that he could follow proceedings.As well as the murder charge, the defendant faces one count of engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour.Harrison, of no fixed abode, was remanded into custody until his provisional trial date which was previously set for January 12 next year.Judge Nirmal Shant lifted reporting restrictions banning the identification of Mikey following an application by the PA news agency.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sheffield: Missing teenager found 'safe and well'

A 16-year-old girl who had been missing from her home for more than two days has been found, police say. The teenager, from Sheffield, had last been seen on CCTV entering Shirebrook Valley Nature Reserve at about 15:00 BST on Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police release photograph of wanted suspect after 39 people found dead in lorry

Detectives have released a photograph of a man who is suspected of being part of a conspiracy that led to the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals who were found in the back of a lorry.The victims’ bodies were found in the lorry trailer, which had been transported by ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet in Essex, early on October 23 2019.Essex Police want to trace Romanian national Marius Mihai Draghici, who is suspected of being part of the network which co-ordinated immigrants’ journeys to the UK.The force said this was both in connection with the fatal journey on October...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Nicky Campbell’s former teacher, 82, who is accused of being a prolific paedophile with multiple schoolboy victims he abused in 'plain sight' in the 1970s is fighting extradition to the UK from South Africa

The teacher accused of being a paedophile who destroyed the childhood of broadcaster Nicky Campbell is fighting extradition from South Africa, MailOnline can reveal. Authorities in Cape Town agreed to send the retired teacher back to the UK to answer allegations of historic sexual abuse against students while he taught at Edinburgh Academy and Fettes College.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy