Bolton special constable grabbed boy, 7, by the neck after water fight row

Read on www.bbc.co.uk
Related
BBC
Paedophile jailed for life for repeatedly raping 13-year-old girl
A "predatory" paedophile who repeatedly raped a 13-year-old girl has been jailed for life. Chris Morriss, 49, was convicted of 10 counts of rape at Preston Crown Court and must serve a minimum of 11 years before he is eligible for parole. Police said Morriss, formerly of Denecliff, Liverpool, was...
BBC
Son jailed for murdering parents in horrific Higher Walton home attack
A man who stabbed his parents hundreds of times in a "horrific" attack has been jailed for life. The bodies of Anthony Tipping, 60, and Tricia Livesey, 57, were found at their home on Cann Bridge Street in Higher Walton, Preston, on 20 November 2021. Lee Tipping, who had admitted...
BBC
Burnley father charged with murdering seven-week-old baby son
A man has been charged with murder over the death of his seven-week-old son. Abel-Jax Mailey died two days after being found unresponsive at a property on Piccadilly Road, Burnley, on 28 November 2021, Lancashire Police said. A post-mortem examination, along with further tests, found Abel-Jax died of a head...
BET
Mom Of Man Charged In McDonald’s Cold-Fries Shooting Reveals What Led To Incident
The NYPD on Wednesday (Aug. 3) charged a man with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a McDonald’s employee in the face in a dispute over cold fries in ooklyn, the New York Daily News reported. According to the police, Matthew Morgan, 20, and his girlfriend, Camellia Dunlap, 18, went...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Owami Davies: Fourth murder arrest over missing student nurse
A fourth man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who vanished in south London last month. Student nurse Owami Davies, 24, was captured on CCTV in the company of a man on Derby Road, Croydon on 7 July - the night she was last seen alive. The...
Police say mother, 33, and her four young children including toddler three, have been found safe and well
Police have said a mother and her four children, including a three-year-old toddler, have now been found safe and well. Jemma, 33, and her children Christopher, 11, Julian, nine, Maddison, seven and Stephen, three, had been reported missing from the Merthyr Tydfil area on Monday, according to police. South Wales...
Nurse, 32, accused of murdering seven babies appears in court for hearing
A NURSE accused of murdering seven babies faced court yesterday for a pre-trial hearing. Lucy Letby, 32, is charged with killing the five boys and two girls on the neo-natal ward at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Cheshire. She is also accused of the attempted murder of a further five...
Couple with ten kids trapped neighbour in her own home after blocking her car in ‘childish’ row
A COUPLE with 10 kids have been branded ''childish'' after trapping their neighbour in her own home by blocking her car. Samina Delaney, 40, and Shahid Iqbal, 38, were charged with harassment after they deliberately parked their family car so close to Natalie Allison's vehicle she was unable to move it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ricky Bibey dead – Blood-covered woman found screaming for help after Brit ex-rugby star collapsed dead in hotel room
THE partner of former British rugby league player Ricky Bibey ran screaming into the hotel hallway covered in blood, reports in Italy have claimed. Bibey, 40, was found dead in the £350-a-night Hotel Continentale in the Italian city of Florence on Saturday. He had arrived in Tuscany with his...
BBC
Woman raped in Birmingham after suspect 'posed as taxi driver'
A woman was raped after a suspect allegedly posed as a taxi driver, police said. Detectives from West Midlands Police said the suspect is believed to have targeted lone women in Birmingham. The force said he is thought to have offered lifts, alcohol and drugs while operating late at night...
BBC
Nitrous oxide: Laughing gas dealer caught with 25,000 cylinders jailed
A man has been jailed for more than two years after he was caught with more than 25,000 cannisters of laughing gas, police said. The drug, also known as nos, comes in small metal vials often seen littering the streets. After Robert Arthur James Russ, 46, of Fern Street, Canton,...
Archie Battersbee’s parents given until 9am for bid to move son to hospice or life support will end
A hospital has given Archie Battersbee’s parents until 9am on Thursday to launch a High Court bid to move him to a hospice otherwise his life support will be turned off at 11am.It comes after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) refused an application by Archie’s parents to postpone the withdrawal of his life support.Archie, 12, has been kept alive by ventilation and medication since he was found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April.His mother Hollie Dance believes that he may have been attempting an online challenge when he suffered brain damage.Doctors were preparing to...
BBC
Missing Madison Wright: Man charged with murder
A man has been charged with the murder of a 30-year-old woman who disappeared 10 days ago. Madison Wright, from Basildon, in Essex, was last seen on 22 July. A body was discovered at Wat Tyler Country Park on Saturday. Formal identification has yet to take place but police said Ms Wright's family had been informed .
Alleged murder victim, 11, named as stepfather appears in court
An 11-year-old alleged murder victim who was found seriously injured in a park can now be named as Mikey Harrison, a judge has ruled.Mikey’s stepfather, Michael Harrison, appeared in court on Tuesday charged with murder following an incident in Shipley Country Park in Heanor, Derbyshire, on June 18.The 41-year-old was not required to enter any pleas during a short hearing conducted over video-link to HMP Nottingham.He spoke only to confirm his name and that he could follow proceedings.As well as the murder charge, the defendant faces one count of engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour.Harrison, of no fixed abode, was remanded into custody until his provisional trial date which was previously set for January 12 next year.Judge Nirmal Shant lifted reporting restrictions banning the identification of Mikey following an application by the PA news agency.
BBC
Man guilty of killing stranger by pushing her off Helensburgh Pier
A 29-year-old man has been found guilty of killing a stranger by picking her up and then pushing her off a pier. Jacob Foster attacked Charmaine O'Donnell at Helensburgh Pier, in Argyll and Bute, in April 2021. Jurors at the the High Court in Glasgow heard Ms O'Donnell, 25, suffered...
BBC
Sheffield: Missing teenager found 'safe and well'
A 16-year-old girl who had been missing from her home for more than two days has been found, police say. The teenager, from Sheffield, had last been seen on CCTV entering Shirebrook Valley Nature Reserve at about 15:00 BST on Tuesday.
Woman Furious After Home Cleaner Covers Up Ring Camera to Bring Uninvited Guest
A clean home is supposed to be a happy home. However, one woman with a clean home is furious after her Ring camera revealed that her new cleaning service brought an uninvited guest into her house: a toddler. Taking her gripe to parenting forum Mumsnet, the woman explained her house...
Police release photograph of wanted suspect after 39 people found dead in lorry
Detectives have released a photograph of a man who is suspected of being part of a conspiracy that led to the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals who were found in the back of a lorry.The victims’ bodies were found in the lorry trailer, which had been transported by ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet in Essex, early on October 23 2019.Essex Police want to trace Romanian national Marius Mihai Draghici, who is suspected of being part of the network which co-ordinated immigrants’ journeys to the UK.The force said this was both in connection with the fatal journey on October...
A Utah man arrested for starting a wildfire told authorities he was trying to burn a spider with a lighter
A 26-year-old man who was arrested for starting a wildfire told Utah authorities he had been attempting to kill a spider with a lighter when he started the blaze, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office.
EXCLUSIVE: Nicky Campbell’s former teacher, 82, who is accused of being a prolific paedophile with multiple schoolboy victims he abused in 'plain sight' in the 1970s is fighting extradition to the UK from South Africa
The teacher accused of being a paedophile who destroyed the childhood of broadcaster Nicky Campbell is fighting extradition from South Africa, MailOnline can reveal. Authorities in Cape Town agreed to send the retired teacher back to the UK to answer allegations of historic sexual abuse against students while he taught at Edinburgh Academy and Fettes College.
Comments / 0