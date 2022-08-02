Read on www.bbc.co.uk
Related
"Klopp Is In Love" - Liverpool Interested In Major Man United Transfer Target
RB Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko has drawn the attention of many admirers this summer, including Premier League side Liverpool, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes. Sesko started against Klopp's side when the two teams met in a pre-season friendly last week, scoring the only goal on the night, and the Germany manager was said to be 'in love' with his performance.
Report: Manchester United Close to Signing Former Tottenham Midfielder
According to The Telegraph, Manchester United are holding talks with an experienced midfielder about becoming a player-coach for the reserve team.
‘Rival clubs, Erik ten Hag, Man Utd squad… no one wants him’ – Carragher slams Cristiano Ronaldo for forcing transfer
JAMIE CARRAGHER has torn into wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo saying NONE of Erik ten Hag, Manchester United or rival clubs want him. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, has publicly stated his desire to quit Old Trafford this summer, just one year after his return from Juventus. Agent Jorge Mendes has...
Erik Ten Hag Wants To Sign Hakim Ziyech But Man Utd Are Currently Blocking The Move
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen on reuniting with Hakim Ziyech, but club chiefs are reluctant to sanction a move for the Chelsea forward. Ziyech played under ten Hag at Ajax between 2017 and 2020 and the duo won Eredivise together while reaching the 2019 Champions League semi-finals too.
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Man Utd v Brighton: Head-to-head record
Manchester United have won their opening Premier League match in 10 of the past 13 seasons. Brighton have never won away against Manchester United in all competitions (D2 L12), losing each of their past eight visits to Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes has been involved in six goals in his five...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
TeamViewer confirm Man Utd shirt sponsorship will end in 2026
TeamViewer have confirmed they will not renew their shirt sponsorship deal with Man Utd.
SkySports
Corinthians offer Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd escape and Chelsea willing to pay £85m for Wesley Fofana - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered an unlikely escape route from his Manchester United nightmare - after Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves confessed he wants to do a deal. Four senior Chelsea players have been told their futures lie away...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Premier League returns: team news and more in our weekend football countdown – live!
Join our writers for the latest ahead of the big Premier League kick-off
3 ways Erik ten Hag could set up Manchester United's frontline against Brighton without Anthony Martial or Cristiano Ronaldo
Erik ten Hag’s preparations for his first competitive game as Manchester United manager were dealt a blow on Thursday as news broke that Anthony Martial is set to miss out with a hamstring problem. The 26-year-old Frenchman was set to start upfront in United’s Premier League opener against Brighton...
Man Utd legend Gary Neville slams ‘embarrassment’ of a transfer window as Frenkie de Jong continues to refuse move
GARY NEVILLE has slammed Manchester United for another "embarrassment" of a transfer window. The former full-back turned pundit is bemused by the Frenkie de Jong saga, and believes that new boss Erik ten Hag has been dealt a difficult hand. The Dutchman's first game in charge against Brighton on Sunday...
Manchester United Linked With Surprise Move For Former Spurs Midfielder In A Unique Role
There’s no chance you’d expect reading this headline in 2022, but, it’s true! Manchester United have been linked with a surprise move for former Tottenham star Tom Huddlestone. As reported by the Telegraph, the Red Devils want to sign the 35-year-old in a coach/player capacity for their...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
The Liverpool Offside 2022-23 Season Preview
After coming up just short in their chase for a historic quadruple last season, Liverpool kick off the 2022-23 season one of the consensus best clubs in England and Europe and will be expected to once again compete for the game’s top prizes against the likes of Manchester City in England and Bayern Munich in Europe in a season that will be interrupted by a winter World Cup.
Fulham v Liverpool: Match Prediction | Premier League Opener
Liverpool face Fulham on Saturday lunchtime in the first Premier League game of the season. This is LFCTR's match prediction for the Reds' start of another campaign. Divider(Variant 1)
‘Fulham Are Now Back in the Premier League, They’ll Be Full of Confidence’ - John Barnes Previews Liverpool’s Opening Fixture
Liverpool kick starts their Premier League campaign with a trip to Craven Cottage this weekend for the Saturday lunchtime kick-off game against Marco Silva's newly promoted Fulham, Liverpool legend John Barnes has shared his thoughts ahead of the fixture.
Report: Leicester Star Wesley Fofana Pushing Foxes To Allow Transfer To Chelsea
The 21-year-old has been targeted by the Blues as a choice at the back as the start of the Premier League season approaches.
Full Team News: Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League)
Manchester United take on Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Sunday, in their first Premier League game of the season. Erik ten Hag will be looking to kickstart his United career with all three points against the Seagulls. Here is a look at how both teams are shaping...
Trial of ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs to go ahead on Monday
The trial of ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs, who is accused of attacking and controlling his ex-girlfriend, will go ahead on Monday.Arrangements for the case were finalised on Thursday in the wake of Manchester Crown Court closing this week due to testing for asbestos.Judge Hilary Manley ruled the 10-day trial will start next week at the city’s other crown court, Manchester Minshull Street, before it transfers to Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday for the remainder of the proceedings.Last week HM Courts and Tribunals Service said Manchester Crown Court would be temporarily closed due to a “building issue”.A number of cases...
FOX Sports
Soccer odds: Mo Salah and Erling Haaland Lead EPL Golden Boot futures
Now that the "first final" of the season, last week’s FA Community Shield, is out of the way, the English Premier League is set to kick off this Saturday. In a league filled with elite strikers, football futures bettors have taken keen interest in this season’s race for the top goalscorer in the league — the Golden Boot.
Report: Manchester United Hold ‘Long-Standing’ Interest in Premier League Midfielder
In light of the extended Frenkie de Jong debacle, United's contingency plan for a different midfielder has been laid out by Melissa Reddy.
Comments / 0