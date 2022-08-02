ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Christian Eriksen
Tyrell Malacia
BBC

Man Utd v Brighton: Head-to-head record

Manchester United have won their opening Premier League match in 10 of the past 13 seasons. Brighton have never won away against Manchester United in all competitions (D2 L12), losing each of their past eight visits to Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes has been involved in six goals in his five...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
SPORTS
#Red Devils#Brighton#Man Utd
SB Nation

The Liverpool Offside 2022-23 Season Preview

After coming up just short in their chase for a historic quadruple last season, Liverpool kick off the 2022-23 season one of the consensus best clubs in England and Europe and will be expected to once again compete for the game’s top prizes against the likes of Manchester City in England and Bayern Munich in Europe in a season that will be interrupted by a winter World Cup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Trial of ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs to go ahead on Monday

The trial of ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs, who is accused of attacking and controlling his ex-girlfriend, will go ahead on Monday.Arrangements for the case were finalised on Thursday in the wake of Manchester Crown Court closing this week due to testing for asbestos.Judge Hilary Manley ruled the 10-day trial will start next week at the city’s other crown court, Manchester Minshull Street, before it transfers to Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday for the remainder of the proceedings.Last week HM Courts and Tribunals Service said Manchester Crown Court would be temporarily closed due to a “building issue”.A number of cases...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Soccer odds: Mo Salah and Erling Haaland Lead EPL Golden Boot futures

Now that the "first final" of the season, last week’s FA Community Shield, is out of the way, the English Premier League is set to kick off this Saturday. In a league filled with elite strikers, football futures bettors have taken keen interest in this season’s race for the top goalscorer in the league — the Golden Boot.
PREMIER LEAGUE

