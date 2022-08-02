Manchester Arena attack: Arrest warrant issued for bomber's brother

Two serving Metropolitan Police officers and a former PC have appeared in court charged with sending “grossly offensive messages” in a WhatsApp group chat that included Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens.This video shows PC Jonathan Cobban, 35, PC William Neville, 34, and ex-officer Joel Borders, 45, arriving at Westminster Magistrates court on Thursday, 28 July.Prosecutor Edward Brown QC said that the group, called “Bottle and Stoppers/Atkin’s Puppets,” included “grossly racist, sexist, misogynistic” messages.All three men have denied all charges and their trial continues.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Met Police scandals get highlighted in a new video from Led By DonkeysMet Police scandals get highlighted in a new video from Led By DonkeysNadine Dorries claims that Boris Johnson was removed by a 'coup'

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO