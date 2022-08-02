Manchester Arena attack: Arrest warrant issued for bomber's brother

Read on www.bbc.co.uk
Nurse, 32, accused of murdering seven babies appears in court for hearing
A NURSE accused of murdering seven babies faced court yesterday for a pre-trial hearing. Lucy Letby, 32, is charged with killing the five boys and two girls on the neo-natal ward at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Cheshire. She is also accused of the attempted murder of a further five...
Burnley father charged with murdering seven-week-old baby son
A man has been charged with murder over the death of his seven-week-old son. Abel-Jax Mailey died two days after being found unresponsive at a property on Piccadilly Road, Burnley, on 28 November 2021, Lancashire Police said. A post-mortem examination, along with further tests, found Abel-Jax died of a head...
Police officers accused of sharing ‘grossly offensive messages’ with Sarah Everard’s killer arrive in court
Two serving Metropolitan Police officers and a former PC have appeared in court charged with sending “grossly offensive messages” in a WhatsApp group chat that included Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens.This video shows PC Jonathan Cobban, 35, PC William Neville, 34, and ex-officer Joel Borders, 45, arriving at Westminster Magistrates court on Thursday, 28 July.Prosecutor Edward Brown QC said that the group, called “Bottle and Stoppers/Atkin’s Puppets,” included “grossly racist, sexist, misogynistic” messages.All three men have denied all charges and their trial continues.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Met Police scandals get highlighted in a new video from Led By DonkeysMet Police scandals get highlighted in a new video from Led By DonkeysNadine Dorries claims that Boris Johnson was removed by a 'coup'
Woman raped in Birmingham after suspect 'posed as taxi driver'
A woman was raped after a suspect allegedly posed as a taxi driver, police said. Detectives from West Midlands Police said the suspect is believed to have targeted lone women in Birmingham. The force said he is thought to have offered lifts, alcohol and drugs while operating late at night...
EXCLUSIVE: Nicky Campbell’s former teacher, 82, who is accused of being a prolific paedophile with multiple schoolboy victims he abused in 'plain sight' in the 1970s is fighting extradition to the UK from South Africa
The teacher accused of being a paedophile who destroyed the childhood of broadcaster Nicky Campbell is fighting extradition from South Africa, MailOnline can reveal. Authorities in Cape Town agreed to send the retired teacher back to the UK to answer allegations of historic sexual abuse against students while he taught at Edinburgh Academy and Fettes College.
Abducted girl chews through restraints and her escape leads to discovery of two bodies
A man accused of abducting a 12-year-old who escaped by chewing her way out of restraints after a week in captivity at a rural mobile home was charged with killing two people found dead inside the residence, authorities said Wednesday. Already charged with first-degree kidnapping in connection with the child's...
Mother, 32, and stepfather, 38, are charged with murdering her 10-month-old baby boy who was found critically injured at home
A mother and stepfather have been charged with the murder of her ten-month-old baby boy who died in a Derbyshire home. Mother Gemma Barton, 32, and her partner Craig Crouch, 38, are accused of killing the child who was discovered in a critically ill state at 7.15am on December 30, 2020 by East Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics.
Ricky Bibey dead – Blood-covered woman found screaming for help after Brit ex-rugby star collapsed dead in hotel room
THE partner of former British rugby league player Ricky Bibey ran screaming into the hotel hallway covered in blood, reports in Italy have claimed. Bibey, 40, was found dead in the £350-a-night Hotel Continentale in the Italian city of Florence on Saturday. He had arrived in Tuscany with his...
Man, 59, is charged with attempting to abduct child from Aldi after man was seen on CCTV talking to youngster before trying to pick them up and walk out of the store
A man has been charged with attempting to abduct a child from Aldi after a man was spotted on CCTV trying to pick up a youngster. Sergejus Paskevicius, 59, from Heywood in Rochdale, was arrested and will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court today accused of child abduction.
Married British Army Gurkha, 34, who became infatuated with a fellow soldier's wife is given restraining order after bombarding with phone calls and on social media while her husband was serving abroad
A British Army Gurkha who became infatuated with a colleague's wife and called her 27 times in a four-month period while harassing her on social media has been handed a restraining order. Sergeant Bamprasad Lumba developed a 'deeply unfortunate and inappropriate infatuation' with Kusum Thapa-Gurung and 'romantically pursued' her while...
Detectives find body just 200 yards from police station after 14-day hunt for missing woman, 20, as they re-arrest 52-year-old man for her murder
A student who went missing a fortnight ago has been found dead in Bradford woodland 200 yards from the police district headquarters. Somaiya Begum, 20, was last seen at her home where she lived with her grandmother and uncle in Bradford, West Yorkshire, on Saturday June 25 at around 2pm.
Abandoned baby found under Gateshead bridge
A baby has been found abandoned in a pram under a bridge in Gateshead. The child was discovered "safe and well" below the Queen Elizabeth II Metro Bridge shortly after 18:30 BST on Monday. Northumbria Police said there were no parents or guardians present but the parents had since been...
Mom Of Man Charged In McDonald’s Cold-Fries Shooting Reveals What Led To Incident
The NYPD on Wednesday (Aug. 3) charged a man with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a McDonald’s employee in the face in a dispute over cold fries in ooklyn, the New York Daily News reported. According to the police, Matthew Morgan, 20, and his girlfriend, Camellia Dunlap, 18, went...
Pictured: Train passenger, 24, who died after he was attacked at Reading station following 'altercation' on carriage - as man, 42, appears in court charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon
A 42-year-old man has been charged with murder after a train passenger was fatally injured at Reading station. Kirkpatrick Virgo, of Whitby Road, Slough, Berkshire is due to appear at Reading Crown Court tomorrow morning charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon. The charges relate to the death...
Cameras will broadcast from Old Bailey for first ever UK televised sentencing tomorrow when paedophile learns his fate for stabbing his grandfather to death
Legal history will be made at the Old Bailey tomorrow as for the first time ever a sentencing hearing will be televised, the Ministry of Justice has announced. Tomorrow Judge Sarah Munro QC will be filmed as she sentences 25-year-old convicted paedophile Ben Oliver for the manslaughter of his grandfather David, 74.
Sheffield: Missing teenager found 'safe and well'
A 16-year-old girl who had been missing from her home for more than two days has been found, police say. The teenager, from Sheffield, had last been seen on CCTV entering Shirebrook Valley Nature Reserve at about 15:00 BST on Tuesday.
Plenty of Fish conman who has posed as MI5 spy, banker, Lord, Navy officer, Royal Marine, property developer, shipping magnate, winemaker and luxury car salesman to con victims out of hundreds of thousands is back behind bars after £3,000 fraud
A compulsive conman who spent two decades adopting 21 different aliases to scam victims out of hundred of thousands of pounds has been sent to prison once more. Sebastian Astbury has posed as an MI5 agent, a banker, a Lord, a Royal Navy officer, a Royal Marine, a property developer, a shipping magnate, a wine maker and a luxury car salesman to hoodwink his victims.
Husband 'smothered wife with pillow in their hotel room while visiting UK from Singapore to stop her "nagging" and then sent a text to their son saying "I have hurt your mother. She’s gone"'
A husband smothered his wife with a pillow in their hotel room on holiday because he 'wanted her to keep quiet' and stop her 'nagging' him, jurors have been told. Soong Hert Fong, 51, and Pek Ying Ling, 51, who had been married 27 years, had arrived in Newcastle from their home in Singapore on the next leg of their European tour, which had included trips to the Isle of Sky, Inverness and Edinburgh.
Stop and search of black schoolboy by Met Police investigated
The police watchdog is investigating whether Met Police officers used excessive force when stopping and searching a black 14-year-old schoolboy, after his mother complained. The search took place close to Blackhorse Lane tram stop in Croydon, south London, on 23 June. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the...
Hundreds of knives surrendered in Merseyside amnesty
Hundreds of knives have been surrendered as part of an amnesty after a campaign featuring a striking sculpture made out of blades. Over the past four weeks the Knife Angel has been on show in Birkenhead Park in Wirral. The sculpture is made from more than 100,000 knives surrendered as...
