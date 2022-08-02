Read on www.98online.com
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
People donate $100K to help family of Penn Township boy who lost feet in lawnmower accident
The outpouring of community support has been overwhelming for the family of a Penn Township boy who was involved in a lawnmower accident over the weekend that resulted in the amputation of his feet. Ashley Dimperio said Wednesday she started a GoFundMe page to raise money for her nephew Liam...
New Castle man sentenced in ‘large-scale’ drug ring
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) - A man from New Castle was sentenced Thursday on federal drug charges.
WFMJ.com
Lawrence County man sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for distributing cocaine in New Castle
A Lawrence County man has been sentenced to 12-and-a-half years in prison and five years of supervised release for distributing cocaine in New Castle. Thirty-seven-year-old Dondi Searcy Jr. was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday for conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh hosts recycling drop-off days for electronic and chemical waste
Pittsburgh has received criticism for its recycling program over the years, with many believing it does little to actually keep plastic, cardboard, and other materials out of landfills. This seems to align with Pennsylvania as a whole, which has come under fire from environmental advocates for not updating its recycling infrastructure since the late 1980s.
City of Sharon warns people about sticker scam
That seller is allegedly telling people that the money goes to the city.
WFMJ.com
Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest underway
The Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest presented by the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department is coming to Scotland Meadows Park (1945, Wilson Dr., New Castle) Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7. Twenty hot air balloons will take to the skies of the Lawrence County's Amish Countryside throughout the event. In...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Western Pa. veterinary nurse nominated for American Humane Hero award
Crisis Center North, a nonprofit counseling and resource center based in the North Hills area, has been getting attention the past few years. First it was for Penny, one of CCN’s therapy dogs that also travels to magisterial court to support domestic violence victims. Penny has been in the running multiple times for the American Humane Hero Dog Award.
butlerradio.com
Many Northern Butler County Residents Lose Power
While most of Thursday’s storms kept north of Butler County, many Butler County residents were impacted by power outages. Shortly after 2 p.m. Penn Power reported nearly 1,200 residents without electricity located mostly in Mercer Township and Harrisville Borough. Central Electric Cooperative reported nearly 600 customers experiencing power loss....
Pa. adds a 4th county to ballot dispute as a candidate sues to quit
A judge deciding if three Pennsylvania counties have to certify May primary vote counts including ballots lacking dates on their return envelopes learned this week that a fourth county is in the same situation — and there may be more. The legal dispute has held up certification of primary...
Longtime Valley judge passes away
Judge Francis Fornelli served as the President Judge in the court of common pleas for over 20 years.
Washington Examiner
Where did all the workers go? Some of them bought the farm
LIGONIER, Pennsylvania — For the last 47 years, the farmers' market located along the old Lincoln Highway has drawn a good-sized crowd to the open field where it sits here on the edge of this Westmoreland County town. This year, thanks to a combination of the psychological after-effects of...
Hospital celebrates caring and compassionate staff
St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital is celebrating 15 years of serving the community.
ehn.org
PFAS: The latest toxic concern for those near fracking
PITTSBURGH—For more than a decade, Bryan Latkanich has discussed his concerns about fracking chemicals contaminating the water and air near his home with anyone who would listen. Latkanich is a resident of Washington County, Pennsylvania, one of the state’s most heavily fracked regions. In 2020, an Environmental Health Newsinvestigation...
A 6-year-old Pennsylvania boy’s feet had to be amputated after accident
A 6-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after a tragic accident over the weekend that resulted in both his feet being amputated. According to WPXI, the accident occurred on Richmond Drive in Penn Township on Saturday night. Liam Lavelle was life-flighted to Children’s Hospital where he was immediately rushed into surgery. WPXI reported that […]
11 Investigates: PPS teachers laid off with no warning due to ‘decreasing enrollment’
PITTSBURGH — Less than a month before the start of a new school year, furlough letters went out to some Pittsburgh Public Schools teachers. The union and teachers told 11 Investigates they were blindsided by these lay-offs, with no heads up that they were coming. WATCH the video above...
Target 11: Leaders weighing in after only local juvenile detention center closes
PITTSBURGH — Some violent teens are being sent home, instead of being detained. Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle first exposed this issue several months ago, and last week a violent assault downtown highlighted the problem. “We have to have a place for those violent offenders. Because of those ones...
CBS News
Prantl's to temporarily close two locations due to staffing shortage
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A popular western Pennsylvania bakery has announced two locations will close due to a lack of staff. Prantl's Bakery has announced they will temporarily be closing their North Huntingdon and Squirrel Hill stores due to "a lack of personnel." The announcement was made on their Facebook page.
pghcitypaper.com
Agriculture experts advise you “look before you leave” to contain the spotted lanternfly
Allegheny County residents should be on the lookout for spotted lanternflies and/or masses of their eggs inside of and on their vehicles to avoid unintentionally transporting the invasive bug to new locations, say experts at Penn State University. “Experts in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Penn State Extension,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
HEAL Animal Rescue encourages adoptions as Youngwood shelter reaches maximum capacity
Cats and bunnies might be natural enemies, but they make the best of friends at HEAL Animal Rescue. Olivia the cat and Mopsy the bunny have formed an unlikely bond, and they are among roughly 80 animals at the Youngwood shelter looking for a home. The shelter reached maximum capacity...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh area lawyers call legal blunder in Alex Jones trial a 'breathtaking set of multiple catastrophes'
For a trial attorney, it was the stuff of dreams. On Wednesday, as cross-examination was underway in the defamation case against Infowars’ Alex Jones, the attorney representing the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Conn., caught Jones in a lie.
