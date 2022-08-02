ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh hosts recycling drop-off days for electronic and chemical waste

Pittsburgh has received criticism for its recycling program over the years, with many believing it does little to actually keep plastic, cardboard, and other materials out of landfills. This seems to align with Pennsylvania as a whole, which has come under fire from environmental advocates for not updating its recycling infrastructure since the late 1980s.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaver County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Beaver County, PA
Society
County
Beaver County, PA
WFMJ.com

Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest underway

The Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest presented by the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department is coming to Scotland Meadows Park (1945, Wilson Dr., New Castle) Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7. Twenty hot air balloons will take to the skies of the Lawrence County's Amish Countryside throughout the event. In...
NEW CASTLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Western Pa. veterinary nurse nominated for American Humane Hero award

Crisis Center North, a nonprofit counseling and resource center based in the North Hills area, has been getting attention the past few years. First it was for Penny, one of CCN’s therapy dogs that also travels to magisterial court to support domestic violence victims. Penny has been in the running multiple times for the American Humane Hero Dog Award.
NORTH HILLS, PA
butlerradio.com

Many Northern Butler County Residents Lose Power

While most of Thursday’s storms kept north of Butler County, many Butler County residents were impacted by power outages. Shortly after 2 p.m. Penn Power reported nearly 1,200 residents without electricity located mostly in Mercer Township and Harrisville Borough. Central Electric Cooperative reported nearly 600 customers experiencing power loss....
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marines#Liver Disease#Charity#U S Marine
Washington Examiner

Where did all the workers go? Some of them bought the farm

LIGONIER, Pennsylvania — For the last 47 years, the farmers' market located along the old Lincoln Highway has drawn a good-sized crowd to the open field where it sits here on the edge of this Westmoreland County town. This year, thanks to a combination of the psychological after-effects of...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
ehn.org

PFAS: The latest toxic concern for those near fracking

PITTSBURGH—For more than a decade, Bryan Latkanich has discussed his concerns about fracking chemicals contaminating the water and air near his home with anyone who would listen. Latkanich is a resident of Washington County, Pennsylvania, one of the state’s most heavily fracked regions. In 2020, an Environmental Health Newsinvestigation...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

A 6-year-old Pennsylvania boy’s feet had to be amputated after accident

A 6-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after a tragic accident over the weekend that resulted in both his feet being amputated. According to WPXI, the accident occurred on Richmond Drive in Penn Township on Saturday night. Liam Lavelle was life-flighted to Children’s Hospital where he was immediately rushed into surgery. WPXI reported that […]
PENN, PA
CBS News

Prantl's to temporarily close two locations due to staffing shortage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A popular western Pennsylvania bakery has announced two locations will close due to a lack of staff. Prantl's Bakery has announced they will temporarily be closing their North Huntingdon and Squirrel Hill stores due to "a lack of personnel." The announcement was made on their Facebook page.

Comments / 0

Community Policy