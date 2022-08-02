Palm Springs’ exploding popularity means summer is the best time to visit the California desert city and unofficial mid-century modern capital of the West Coast. It’ll be hot, I know. (OK, it will be extremely hot.) But you will expertly avoid the crowds if you plan a getaway during the warmest months. Gone are the swarms of bachelorette parties and architecture buffs. Palm Canyon Drive clears out for a leisurely drive through downtown with stunning views of the surrounding mountains. You’ve got a much better chance of getting in at the hottest ticket in town, chef Gabriel Woo’s Bar Cecil restaurant. And a dip in your hotel pool (I personally fancy Sparrows Lodge or the newly renovated Colony Palms) just feels that much better.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO