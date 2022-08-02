Read on iebusinessdaily.com
New owner plans ‘middle-class’ housing in Cathedral City development stalled by bankruptcy
The new owners of an undeveloped section of the Verano Master Planned Community in Cathedral City tell News Channel 3 their goal "is to create a product and new supply that will fit the needs of the growing middle-class community in the Desert (without breaking the bank)" The neighborhood is located at Verano and Rio The post New owner plans ‘middle-class’ housing in Cathedral City development stalled by bankruptcy appeared first on KESQ.
Board Directs Staff to Step Up Relocation Efforts at Oasis Mobile Home Park
The Board of Supervisors Tuesday directed the Riverside County Executive Office and other agencies to accelerate efforts to coordinate the relocation of residents of a dilapidated mobile home park in Thermal, as well as continue coordinating relief operations at the 60-acre site, which has been a fixture of controversy for years.
Conservation group secures 30 additional acres in Palm Springs
Fresh off announcing a major land acquisition for a planned preserve last week, Oswit Land Trust (OLT) has acquired even more land in Palm Springs. Driving the news: OLT President Jane Garrison said Tuesday the organization has purchased 30 acres that contains parts of the South Lykken hiking trail in an effort to spare the land from development.
Cannabis 21 Plus Dispensary
Cannabis 21 Plus prides itself on serving their clients with the best possible service they can! The education and training that the Bud Tenders receive constantly from highly respected Marijuana Companies and their growers gives Bud Tenders an advantage in educating their clients as to what product best suits their needs and what desired results a client can expect from cannabis. Their passionate mission is to provide the Coachella Valley with an enormous amount of product as to have better choices for a client’s needs.
Back to school 2022: What parents need to know about COVID-19 vaccine guidelines
Valley parents will soon be sending their kids back to in-person learning, but do they need to vaccinate their student before classes start? "It's definitely a concern if it becomes a mandate for schools," said local parent Nancy who has a five-year-old son starting kindergarten."As far as going into the new year, I'm excited that The post Back to school 2022: What parents need to know about COVID-19 vaccine guidelines appeared first on KESQ.
8 Enticing Temecula Rental Houses In California’s Wine Country
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. In vino veritas and, in truth, wine is an almost magical beverage. Of that, it’s doubtless you need no convincing. Less known, however, is the power of wine to create unforgettable vacation experiences. The best of these involve not only drinking the libation but exploring its origins.
La Quinta surf resort proposes smaller wave basin, other changes
The developer for a proposed La Quinta surf resort is announcing changes he hopes will win opponents over. The controversial Coral Mountain Resort has been at the center of hours of public debate and concern from the community. "Through the public process, we've listened, we've heard from the public," said John Gamlin, president of CM The post La Quinta surf resort proposes smaller wave basin, other changes appeared first on KESQ.
FIRES AT SKY VILLAGE SWAP MEET HAS TOWN’S ATTENTION
Several small fires at the Sky Village Swap Meet have prompted a response from the Town of Yucca Valley and the San Bernardino Fire Protection District. The popular outdoor swap meet has been located at 7028 Theater Road for over 30 years, but Town Manager Curtis Yakimow says that these recent fires have prompted a need to conduct evaluations of the site to ensure compliance with Fire and State Building Codes.
Coachella Valley Schools Back To School COVID Protocols
As the start of the school year approaches, multiple school districts across the Coachella Valley have released COVID protocols for their students. School’s are working to keep both their students and staff safe this school year. Desert Sands Unified School District’s start date is August 16, Palm Springs Unified...
$700K of fentanyl seized by border agents
A man was arrested Wednesday after U.S. Border Patrol agents found over $700,000 worth of fentanyl hidden in his vehicle, authorities said.
Summer Is the Best Time to Visit Palm Springs. And No, I’m Not Joking.
Palm Springs’ exploding popularity means summer is the best time to visit the California desert city and unofficial mid-century modern capital of the West Coast. It’ll be hot, I know. (OK, it will be extremely hot.) But you will expertly avoid the crowds if you plan a getaway during the warmest months. Gone are the swarms of bachelorette parties and architecture buffs. Palm Canyon Drive clears out for a leisurely drive through downtown with stunning views of the surrounding mountains. You’ve got a much better chance of getting in at the hottest ticket in town, chef Gabriel Woo’s Bar Cecil restaurant. And a dip in your hotel pool (I personally fancy Sparrows Lodge or the newly renovated Colony Palms) just feels that much better.
‘It’s a scary time’: Local drag performer on receiving end of national right-wing hate
For the second time in the past few months, hateful followers of right-wing media have set their sights on Palm Springs. This time, a local drag performer is being targeted after a video of a child dancing at a popular brunch was posted online. The original video — which The...
21 Criminals Rounded Up In The Desert; 12 From Coachella, 7 From Indio
A close-up of a gun, police badge, and handcuffs on a police officer's hip. Photo by Alpha Media USA Portland OR. On Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022, at 7:00 A.M. The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force conducted a probation and parole compliance operation consisting of checks at various locations in the Coachella Valley.
Morongo to hold two job fairs
The Morongo Casino Resort & Spa is scheduled to hold two job fairs in August. Tribal officials hope to make “hundreds” of hires during the course of both events, scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 9 and Aug. 23 in the Morongo Grand Ballroom, according to a statement.
Whimsical Garden Ideas from the Ultimate Palm Springs Backyard
A typical weekend evening for the endless supply of visitors at Casa de Ardillas (which translates to “House of Squirrels”) starts with a negroni and an “over-the-top” cheese plate. “After that, guests and I usually cook together—Mediterranean-style with grilled fish and vegetables, or Mexican food from the local farmer’s market with tamales, grilled vegetables, salsa, guacamole, and chiles,” says owner Charlie Kimble, the chief revenue officer at Ponto, a blockchain infrastructure company, who splits his time between New York and Palm Springs. Next comes dinner in the olive grove, and after that, expect a dance party by the infinity pool, where guests use the raised edge as a stage.
Brush, mulch pile fire in Thermal forces evacuations
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (CNS) — Evacuations remained in place Wednesday for residents along a Thermal roadway as fire crews worked to fully contain and douse a 30-acre brush fire. The fire was reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 87000 block of Avenue 66, with the fire initially...
Three Arrested in Thermal Homicide
Three Coachella residents are behind bars on suspicion of killing a man. Hector Ramiro Yamanaka, 44, Daisy Gil Cabrera, 34, and Ireneo D. Lagunez, all residents of Coachella have been arrested in connection to the death of Jesus M. Hernandez, 35, also a resident of Coachella. Just after 2 a.m....
Residents of Banning homeless encampment evicted as city prepares to open emergency shelter
People are being moved out of a homeless encampment we've been reporting on for a few months off of Interstate 10 in Banning. On Tuesday, city officials began the eviction process for people living in the area, located near Hargrave Street. City officials say some people are now being moved...
Vehicle reported stolen in Los Angeles found in Desert Hot Springs
Desert Hot Springs police officers located a vehicle that was reported stolen in Los Angeles. According to DHSPD, day shift patrol officers spotted the vehicle being driven around the city. The driver pulled into the parking lot of the Chase Bank / Carl's Jr over on Hacienda Avenue and Palm Drive. Officers made contact with The post Vehicle reported stolen in Los Angeles found in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Pedestrian killed on the I-10 near Bob Hope exit , traffic heavily impacted
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by several cars traveling on the eastbound side of Interstate 10 near the Bob Hope overpass. Traffic is being heavily impacted going eastbound on the I-10 at Ramon Road with all eastbound lanes currently closed. RIVCO: EB I-10 @ Ramona Road (Thousand Palms), all lanes blocked due to The post Pedestrian killed on the I-10 near Bob Hope exit , traffic heavily impacted appeared first on KESQ.
