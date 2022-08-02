Read on www.geeky-gadgets.com
CNET
Best Buy Deal Knocks $670 Off This 75-Inch Toshiba M550 4K Smart TV
Whether you're a movie buff, a hardcore gamer or a serious sports fan, all your favorite content looks better on a big screen. If you're in the market for a new TV, we think bigger is almost always better, and right now, it doesn't have to break the bank, either. Best Buy is currently offering $670 off this massive 75-inch Toshiba UHD smart TV, so you can pick it up for just $730. There's no clear-cut expiration on this discount, so if you're looking for a large, affordable TV set, consider acting sooner rather than later.
ZDNet
This Samsung 2022 QLED 4K TV is $200 off right now
Summer movies may be back at the theater, but you can get cinematic imagery right in your living room with the Samsung QLED TV. Right now, the tech giant dropped the price of its signature QLED TV by $200. The deal covers all QN85B TV sizes, whether you want a...
makeuseof.com
How to Play Audio on Two Pairs of Headphones or Speakers on a Samsung Phone
Sometimes, you may want to share music with a friend, but it never feels right to share the same pair of headphones. You may also own two Bluetooth speakers and want to play music from both for a richer listening experience. Samsung’s Dual Audio feature makes these two scenarios possible....
Amazon Drive cloud storage closing down
Users of the Amazon Drive cloud storage service first launched by Amazon way back in 2011 will be disappointed to learn that Amazon has taken the decision to close down the service and users will no longer be able to upload files from January 31, 2023. Following the removal of uploads Amazon will be completely shutting down Drive on December 31, 2023 after which worldwide customers will no longer have access to their files in Amazon Drive.
RS Recommends: The Best-Sounding Mini Wireless Speakers
Click here to read the full article. From the road to the shower, every music fan needs one of the best mini speakers on hand for on-the-go jamming. Hauling heavy wired speakers everywhere you want to go just isn’t realistic, and even trying to travel with some of today’s best Bluetooth speakers won’t always cut it. But fortunately a few well-known brands from Sony to JBL have found a way to fit in a mix of serious tech and quality sound into these compact pieces of gear — all at a budget-friendly price. Today’s best mini speakers offer louder sound than...
Apple Studio Display firmware update released to fix audio issues
Owners of the Apple Studio Display have been reporting issues with the Audio and the speakers on the device. Apple has now released a firmware update that is designed to fix the audio issues on this display, the update is now available to download. Since Apple launched its Studio Display,...
Ars Technica
Dell follows Apple in exploring laptops with reverse wireless charging
A recently published Dell patent, spotted by Patently Apple, shows the company exploring the ability to wirelessly charge devices on a laptop's surface. We've seen similar concepts from Apple, which has already won patents for similar technologies. However, instead of simply dropping your iPhone on the laptop's surface and letting it charge, Dell's patent application describes a "wireless charging clip" that can attach to the PC and then be used to charge devices placed on top of it.
iPad 10th gen schematics leak keeps the USB-C dream alive
Apple should unveil new iPad models this fall, with one report claiming the tech giant will delay the iPadOS 16 release to match the new hardware. The iPad 10th gen model is one of the expected tablets coming from Apple this year, with a recent rumor claiming the tablet will finally make the switch to USB-C. That’s just one of the expected upgrades the iPad 10 should deliver. The A14 Bionic chip and 5G connectivity are two of the tablet’s rumored upgrades.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 to come with faster charging
The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is expected to launch at Samsung Unpacked next week, the event takes place next Wednesday the 10th of August. As well to the new Galaxy Watch 5 we will also get to see two new smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.
IGN
Daily Deals: 75" Hisense 4K QLED Gaming TV with HDMI 2.1 for $899, Buy Google Pixel 5a Get $50 Amazon Gift Card, and More
Starting today, score the lowest price we've seen for a superb 75" gaming TV. It's got HDMI 2.1 and a native 120Hz refresh rate, so it can do 4K @ 120Hz on your PS5 or Xbox Series X. If you're in the market for a smartphone, Google recently released a very reasonably priced Pixel 6a smartphone, and Amazon is sweetening the offer by throwing in a $50 Amazon gift card. These deals and more below.
Magic Dock 140W smart charger and hub
Magic Dock is a small minimalist smart wireless charger and hub capable of providing up to 140W and charging five devices simultaneously offering a maximum of 10W wireless charging the hub is equipped with two 20W USB-C outputs and a real-time display. There is also 140W USB-C input and output connections enabling the charger to take a MacBook Pro 16 inch 2021 laptop from flat to 100% charged in just 90 minutes.
MangoPi MQ Pro with 64-bit RISC-V processor
MangoPi has officially launched their second RISC-V mini PC after unveiling it earlier this year. The MangoPi MQ Pro measures just 65 x 30mm and is available with either 512MB or 1GB of DDR3L memory and is equipped with 2 x USB Type-C ports, 1 x mini HDMI 1.4 port, 1 x microSD card reader plus a 40-pin GPIO header compatible with Raspberry Pi boards. The mini PC also supports Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 4 connectivity.
Creative Sound Blaster X1 USB DAC unveiled
Creative has launched their latest headphone amplifier, the Creative Sound Blaster X1, the device comes with the Sound Blaster Acoustic Engine technology. The new Creative Sound Blaster X1 is now available to buy in the US and the device retails for $69.99, more details about the device are below. With...
Mojo84 transparent programmable mechanical keyboard
Mojo84 is a new 75% mechanical keyboard launched by Kickstarter this month which has already raised over $250,000 thanks to over 1500 backers with still three days remaining on its campaign. The keyboard builds on the company’s previous successful campaign and now features brand new black keycaps, upgraded gasket mount and custom switches. The design team kept all your favorites from the Mojo68, including the transparent case design, hot-swappable options and the KBTOOLS App. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $179 or £148 (depending on current exchange rates).
ZDNet
Best TV deals: Sony, Samsung, LG, TCL, and more
Deals on electronics can be hard to come by, but Sony, LG, Samsung, and other brands are offering some steep discounts on TVs. You can get your hands on an OLED TV for vibrant colors and crisp detailing, a TV and soundbar bundle for enhanced audio, or even a super fancy laser projector to show off your top-of-the-line home theater to neighbors and friends.
HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 hub with integrated GaN hits Kickstarter
HyperDrive has returned to Kickstarter this month to launch its new Thunderbolt 4 Power Hub offering the world’s first Goshen Ridge Thunderbolt 4 hub with an integrated GaN power source. HyperDrive works with Thunderbolt 3 devices, Thunderbolt 4 devices, USB4 devices and USB-C devices and is capable of transfer speeds up to 40Gbps and 32Gbps via PCIe. Full specifications include :
Ars Technica
4K webcam uses a built-in gimbal to follow you around, enable gesture controls
These past couple of years have experienced a bit of a webcam renaissance, as the ability to get an in-person feel from a virtual meeting has become more valuable than ever. That renaissance included the introduction of helpful features, many of which focus on keeping the user center-frame. We've seen cameras play with AI, and in the case of Dell's magnetic, wireless webcam concept, even magnets to keep your face perfectly in frame. The Insta360 Link announced Tuesday also leverages AI auto-framing but adds a much more obvious, yet rare, tool for capturing a moving subject: physical mobility.
knowtechie.com
Xiaomi reveals bulky, $400 smart glasses with an OLED display
Xiaomi is releasing a pair of smart glasses in China. The $400 Mijia Glasses Camera has a single Google Glass-style OLED display and is marketed as a lifestyle accessory. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-core chipset, the glasses have plenty of power. That’s paired with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0.
How to record a call on android
This guide is designed to show you how to record a call on your Android Phone, this is something that can be useful, when you record a call you should make sure that it is done legally. It should be made clear that you should not record a call or...
Edge 2.5D wireless touchscreen 4K portable display
The Edge 2.5D touchscreen 4K portable display supports a wide variety of different platforms including PC and Mac and offers a wireless touchscreen solution which its creators say has “no latency at all“. To learn more check out the video below. Launched by Kickstarter this month the monitor offers 10 point touchscreen interaction and features a wealth of connectivity including HDMI and USB-C. Enabling you to connect it to a wide variety of different devices such as games consoles, phones, tablets, mini PCs and more.
