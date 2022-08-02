ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

ClutchPoints

Kentucky coach John Calipari throws shade at Gonzaga ahead of Wildcats-Bulldogs series

On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats held an open basketball practice and telethon to raise money for flood victims in Eastern Kentucky. During the event, Kentucky coach John Calipari and Gonzaga coach Mark Few had a conversation for all of the fans in attendance. The coaches announced that the Wildcats and Bulldogs will play a home-and-home series starting this November. This year’s game will be played at Gonzaga, and next season will be back at Rupp Arena in Kentucky.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky will play Gonzaga at Spokane Arena

During Tuesday night’s open practice for the eastern Kentucky flood relief, John Calipari and Gonzaga head coach, Mark Few, announced a two-game home-and-home series that will start this year, November 20th in Spokane. However, it doesn’t appear to be a true home-and-home. On Thursday morning, John Calipari confirmed...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky reveals uniforms for upcoming trip to the Bahamas

The Kentucky Wildcats will be doing just that when they make their trip to the Big Blue Bahamas Tournament. John Calipari’s team will be donning some pretty neat uniforms at the Baha Mar Resort. Kentucky will face the Dominican Republic National Select Team in an exhibition on Aug. 10....
LEXINGTON, KY
CBS Sports

Kentucky vs. Gonzaga: Why John Calipari must green-light The Kennel as host of matchup in 2022-23 season

The Kentucky men's basketball program held a quickly-put-together telethon on Tuesday night that coach John Calipari tweeted Wednesday morning raised nearly $3 million to help communities in the state devastated by flooding that has killed more than three dozen people. That's the big and awesome headline. But a secondary story also emerged from the event: Kentucky and Gonzaga -- two of the best brands in college basketball -- have agreed to a two-game series beginning this season.
SPOKANE, WA
aseaofblue.com

Where Kentucky basketball recruits landed in the updated On3 rankings

With the AAU season coming to a close, and school coming back in session recruiting services are starting to adjust their rankings for the class of 2023. For the Kentucky Wildcats they are currently trying to build off the momentum they have gained over the last month and turn this class into a historic haul.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Bleav in Kentucky is ready for football time in the Bluegrass

It’s almost football time in the Bluegrass, as the Kentucky Wildcats held their annual media day Wednesday as fall training camp is now open. On the latest episode of Bleav in Kentucky, Vinny Hardy and Aaron Gershon discussed the latest happenings around the football program, as we’re now one month away from the opener vs. Miami (OH).
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

10 most critical questions Kentucky must answer in 2022

While it’s a good time to be a Kentucky Wildcat (a pair of 10-win seasons in the last 4 years, Mark Stoops preparing to set a program record for coaching wins, an impressive recent run of NFL Draft picks, etc), it doesn’t mean the 2022 season doesn’t have some lingering questions. With fall camp just around the corner, here are 10 questions the Wildcats have to answer in 2022.
LEXINGTON, KY
ClutchPoints

John Calipari drops stunning announcement on Kentucky basketball series vs. Gonzaga

College basketball fans have longed to see the Gonzaga Bulldogs transfer to a much more competitive conference, but until that happens, the program will have to be a bit more creative in their non-conference schedule to set themselves up on dates with elite teams outside of the West Coast Conference. That is also why it’s big news that Gonzaga will have a home-and-home series against the Kentucky Wildcats beginning in the upcoming 2022-23 college basketball season, as announced by Kansas basketball head coach John Calipari.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

UK men’s basketball to play Gonzaga in home-and-home series

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s men’s basketball has added another major opponent to its nonconference schedule. At the telethon and open practice held for eastern Kentucky flood victims, Gonzaga head coach Mark Few hopped on a zoom with Coach John Calipari to make the announcement. The Cats will...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Someone won a million dollars from a Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky. While the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won in Illinois, there was one winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 sold in Richmond in Friday night’s drawing. The winning ticket matched...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington native returns home to star in ‘Chicago’ musical

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Theatre Company’s Chicago hits the Opera House stage this week. The Broadway musical-turned-movie is the company’s next summer stage production, but it’s also a homecoming for one of its stars. “I grew up in Lexington, and now I am back,” actress...
LEXINGTON, KY
WSAZ

Ky. flooding death toll rises, more bodies recovered

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - In a video update posted on Facebook Sunday morning, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the death toll has risen to at least 26, after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. He says they do know of additional bodies that have been recovered, but they cannot confirm those deaths...
FRANKFORT, KY
