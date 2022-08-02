Monkeypox identified in Racine County; Cudahy opens vaccine clinic

Read on wtmj.com
Related
wtmj.com
Arnitta Holliman out as head of Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention
MILWAUKEE – With Milwaukee on pace to break a record for number of homicides committed in a year for the third year in a row, Arnitta Holliman has been ousted as the head of the city’s Office of Violence Prevention. In a statement released on Wednesday, Mayor Cavalier...
wtmj.com
Full lane closure SB I-43 at Locust St. after reported shooting incident
UPDATE: The lanes have been reopened and the incident is cleared. All lanes are blocked on southbound I-43 at Locust St. to the Marquette Interchange due to law enforcement activity after a reported shooting incident. Traffic queues are in excess of 3 miles. This story is developing, stay tuned for...
wtmj.com
Nashville out of RNC race, Milwaukee leading the way
MILWAUKEE – Nashville no longer in the race for the 2024 Republican National Convention, clearing the way for Milwaukee to serve as the host city. The Nashville Metro Council voted Tuesday night against the RNC coming to Music City; 10 in favor, 22 against and 3 abstaining. With the RNC Committee looking to finalize their host city by Friday, the 40-member, Democratic-majority council cited “high risk of violence” as a reason why they rejected the move, according to The Tennessean.
Comments / 0