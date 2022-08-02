Read on www.geeky-gadgets.com
Related
Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale, but this smartwatch with a 10-day battery is only $70
If you want a new Apple Watch Series 7, you’re paying more than $300 at a minimum. It’s a fantastic watch, don’t get me wrong. But if you’re open to trying other brands on Prime Day, there’s a TicWatch smartwatch deal you definitely need to see.
RS Recommends: The Best-Sounding Mini Wireless Speakers
Click here to read the full article. From the road to the shower, every music fan needs one of the best mini speakers on hand for on-the-go jamming. Hauling heavy wired speakers everywhere you want to go just isn’t realistic, and even trying to travel with some of today’s best Bluetooth speakers won’t always cut it. But fortunately a few well-known brands from Sony to JBL have found a way to fit in a mix of serious tech and quality sound into these compact pieces of gear — all at a budget-friendly price. Today’s best mini speakers offer louder sound than...
Phone Arena
The amazing Beats Studio3 headphones are heavily discounted for a limited time
It's really hard to find a good pair of headphones nowadays, not because there aren't any but because the variety of brands and models out there is astounding! As we've said times and again, when in doubt - turn to something you know. In this case the known variable is...
Creative Sound Blaster X1 USB DAC unveiled
Creative has launched their latest headphone amplifier, the Creative Sound Blaster X1, the device comes with the Sound Blaster Acoustic Engine technology. The new Creative Sound Blaster X1 is now available to buy in the US and the device retails for $69.99, more details about the device are below. With...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Save £250 on this Garmin fenix 6X smartwatch right now
If you’re in the market for a tough, go-anywhere smartwatch with a massive battery life and a huge range of outdoors sports features, we’ve found a great Garmin deal for you.From the manufacturer itself, this offer sees the flagship fenix 6X watch, in carbon grey with a sapphire crystal, reduced by a massive £250, from £639.99 to £389.99. Although we haven’t reviewed this exact model, the fenix 6 was awarded “best for innovation” in our roundup of the best Garmin watches.The fenix 6X is a leader among Garmin’s outdoor smartwatch range, packing ski maps for 2,000 resorts worldwide, a battery...
NFL・
Apple AirPods Pro are $40 off at Best Buy right now—shop this deal today
Enjoy your favorite songs and take important calls on the go with the Apple AirPods Pro, now back on sale at Best Buy for $40 off.
Edge 2.5D wireless touchscreen 4K portable display
The Edge 2.5D touchscreen 4K portable display supports a wide variety of different platforms including PC and Mac and offers a wireless touchscreen solution which its creators say has “no latency at all“. To learn more check out the video below. Launched by Kickstarter this month the monitor offers 10 point touchscreen interaction and features a wealth of connectivity including HDMI and USB-C. Enabling you to connect it to a wide variety of different devices such as games consoles, phones, tablets, mini PCs and more.
Magic Dock 140W smart charger and hub
Magic Dock is a small minimalist smart wireless charger and hub capable of providing up to 140W and charging five devices simultaneously offering a maximum of 10W wireless charging the hub is equipped with two 20W USB-C outputs and a real-time display. There is also 140W USB-C input and output connections enabling the charger to take a MacBook Pro 16 inch 2021 laptop from flat to 100% charged in just 90 minutes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
LG Ultragear GP9: Virtual Surround Sound on Your Desk
The LG Ultragear brand is known for its gaming monitors, but they've since branched out with the LG Ultragear GP9 soundbar. It looks the part, and delivers on gaming audio, but lacks when it comes to music and there's an expensive price tag attached to it. Key Features. ES9038 Pro...
16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof
What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks. It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From...
Digital Trends
Pro-Ject’s latest turntables promise superior noise suppression
European hi-fi audio equipment makers Pro-Ject Audio Systems has announced the addition of two new turntables — the X1 B and X2 B — to its “True Balanced Connection” lineup of products designed to bring an interference-free audio experience to vinyl-heads. More affordably priced than the...
CNET
Cut the Cords With This $11 ESR 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Dock
Tired of a tangled nest of cords crowding your nightstand? There's a more elegant way to keep your devices juiced up. This ESR wireless charging dock is designed to charge both a phone and smart watch at once, and right now you can pick it up on sale. You can save $7 when you use the promo code O6U9CJI4 at checkout, dropping the price down to just $11. There's not a clear-cut expiration on this offer, so get your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to take advantage of this discount.
Deals: LED Bedside Lamp with Wireless Charger, Save 60%
We have an amazing deal for our readers on the LED Bedside Lamp with Wireless Charger in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week. The LED Bedside Lamp with Wireless Charger is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deal store for just $31.99, which is a saving of 60% off the normal price.
How To Find The Best Portable Charger For Your iPhone, According To Apple Experts
When is the last time you badly needed to charge your iPhone but weren’t at home? If your answer is: all the darn time, then you might want to look into investing in a quality portable charger that can safely and efficiently power up your phone’s battery no matter where you roam. Like a lot of tech accessories, portable chargers aren’t one and the same. Depending on your phone’s needs and your personal travel needs, the charger you choose will differ from the one your friend snagged. This is how to find the best portable charger for your iPhone, according to Apple experts.
Maono PD400X dual mode XLR USB microphone
Streamers and content creators in the market for a new USB microphone might be interested in the Maono PD400X microphone specifically designed for audio creators and featuring a dynamic capsule, dual USB XLR connectivity, ultrawide frequency response and programmable software. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the...
MangoPi MQ Pro with 64-bit RISC-V processor
MangoPi has officially launched their second RISC-V mini PC after unveiling it earlier this year. The MangoPi MQ Pro measures just 65 x 30mm and is available with either 512MB or 1GB of DDR3L memory and is equipped with 2 x USB Type-C ports, 1 x mini HDMI 1.4 port, 1 x microSD card reader plus a 40-pin GPIO header compatible with Raspberry Pi boards. The mini PC also supports Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 4 connectivity.
LG TVs get new webOS Home Screen and more
LG has announced that it is adding a range of new features to its LG TVs and its webOS UI, this includes a new Life’s Good Hub, deeper mobile integration, and more. The LG TVs now come with a new webOS Home Screen which is designed to make it easier to navigate all of the content on offer.
RS Recommends: These Are the Best Cheap Keyboard Pianos
Click here to read the full article. Whether you’re a beginner who is just starting to fall in love with the instrument or you’re a seasoned player who seeks a super-portable instrument, keyboard pianos are versatile instruments that help you keep up your piano practice. Despite the number of models you’ll come across that have high price tags, it’s actually very possible to get a high-quality keyboard piano at an affordable price. To help you navigate your new purchase, we’ve rounded up four of the best keyboard pianos — all of which are under $300. Keyboard Piano Buying Guide Size: Once your...
How to check Apple AirPods battery life
Apple first launched its wireless earbuds in its first generation back in December 2016 and is expected to launch its fourth generation series sometime later this year towards the end of 2022. The unique Apple wireless earbuds are equipped with the Apple H1 system on a chip, first used in the 2019 AirPods and later rolled out to a selection of Beats headphones, AirPods Pro, MAx and AirPods.
The Verge
Apple is reportedly aware of the Studio Display’s audio issues
An internal Apple memo obtained by MacRumors suggests the company is aware of the audio issues that users have been experiencing when using its $1,599 Studio Display, but that it doesn’t have a permanent fix for the issue available. Instead, the memo, which was reportedly distributed to Apple’s network of authorized service providers, recommends that affected users unplug the Studio Display from its power source, disconnect accessories, and then connect the monitor back up and power it on after a 10-second wait.
GeekyGadgets
Dallas, TX
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
Comments / 0