Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best-Sounding Mini Wireless Speakers

Click here to read the full article. From the road to the shower, every music fan needs one of the best mini speakers on hand for on-the-go jamming. Hauling heavy wired speakers everywhere you want to go just isn’t realistic, and even trying to travel with some of today’s best Bluetooth speakers won’t always cut it. But fortunately a few well-known brands from Sony to JBL have found a way to fit in a mix of serious tech and quality sound into these compact pieces of gear — all at a budget-friendly price. Today’s best mini speakers offer louder sound than...
GeekyGadgets

Creative Sound Blaster X1 USB DAC unveiled

Creative has launched their latest headphone amplifier, the Creative Sound Blaster X1, the device comes with the Sound Blaster Acoustic Engine technology. The new Creative Sound Blaster X1 is now available to buy in the US and the device retails for $69.99, more details about the device are below. With...
The Independent

Save £250 on this Garmin fenix 6X smartwatch right now

If you’re in the market for a tough, go-anywhere smartwatch with a massive battery life and a huge range of outdoors sports features, we’ve found a great Garmin deal for you.From the manufacturer itself, this offer sees the flagship fenix 6X watch, in carbon grey with a sapphire crystal, reduced by a massive £250, from £639.99 to £389.99. Although we haven’t reviewed this exact model, the fenix 6 was awarded “best for innovation” in our roundup of the best Garmin watches.The fenix 6X is a leader among Garmin’s outdoor smartwatch range, packing ski maps for 2,000 resorts worldwide, a battery...
GeekyGadgets

Edge 2.5D wireless touchscreen 4K portable display

The Edge 2.5D touchscreen 4K portable display supports a wide variety of different platforms including PC and Mac and offers a wireless touchscreen solution which its creators say has “no latency at all“. To learn more check out the video below. Launched by Kickstarter this month the monitor offers 10 point touchscreen interaction and features a wealth of connectivity including HDMI and USB-C. Enabling you to connect it to a wide variety of different devices such as games consoles, phones, tablets, mini PCs and more.
GeekyGadgets

Magic Dock 140W smart charger and hub

Magic Dock is a small minimalist smart wireless charger and hub capable of providing up to 140W and charging five devices simultaneously offering a maximum of 10W wireless charging the hub is equipped with two 20W USB-C outputs and a real-time display. There is also 140W USB-C input and output connections enabling the charger to take a MacBook Pro 16 inch 2021 laptop from flat to 100% charged in just 90 minutes.
makeuseof.com

LG Ultragear GP9: Virtual Surround Sound on Your Desk

The LG Ultragear brand is known for its gaming monitors, but they've since branched out with the LG Ultragear GP9 soundbar. It looks the part, and delivers on gaming audio, but lacks when it comes to music and there's an expensive price tag attached to it. Key Features. ES9038 Pro...
The Independent

16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof

What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks. It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From...
Digital Trends

Pro-Ject’s latest turntables promise superior noise suppression

European hi-fi audio equipment makers Pro-Ject Audio Systems has announced the addition of two new turntables — the X1 B and X2 B — to its “True Balanced Connection” lineup of products designed to bring an interference-free audio experience to vinyl-heads. More affordably priced than the...
CNET

Cut the Cords With This $11 ESR 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Dock

Tired of a tangled nest of cords crowding your nightstand? There's a more elegant way to keep your devices juiced up. This ESR wireless charging dock is designed to charge both a phone and smart watch at once, and right now you can pick it up on sale. You can save $7 when you use the promo code O6U9CJI4 at checkout, dropping the price down to just $11. There's not a clear-cut expiration on this offer, so get your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to take advantage of this discount.
shefinds

How To Find The Best Portable Charger For Your iPhone, According To Apple Experts

When is the last time you badly needed to charge your iPhone but weren’t at home? If your answer is: all the darn time, then you might want to look into investing in a quality portable charger that can safely and efficiently power up your phone’s battery no matter where you roam. Like a lot of tech accessories, portable chargers aren’t one and the same. Depending on your phone’s needs and your personal travel needs, the charger you choose will differ from the one your friend snagged. This is how to find the best portable charger for your iPhone, according to Apple experts.
GeekyGadgets

Maono PD400X dual mode XLR USB microphone

Streamers and content creators in the market for a new USB microphone might be interested in the Maono PD400X microphone specifically designed for audio creators and featuring a dynamic capsule, dual USB XLR connectivity, ultrawide frequency response and programmable software. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the...
GeekyGadgets

MangoPi MQ Pro with 64-bit RISC-V processor

MangoPi has officially launched their second RISC-V mini PC after unveiling it earlier this year. The MangoPi MQ Pro measures just 65 x 30mm and is available with either 512MB or 1GB of DDR3L memory and is equipped with 2 x USB Type-C ports, 1 x mini HDMI 1.4 port, 1 x microSD card reader plus a 40-pin GPIO header compatible with Raspberry Pi boards. The mini PC also supports Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 4 connectivity.
GeekyGadgets

LG TVs get new webOS Home Screen and more

LG has announced that it is adding a range of new features to its LG TVs and its webOS UI, this includes a new Life’s Good Hub, deeper mobile integration, and more. The LG TVs now come with a new webOS Home Screen which is designed to make it easier to navigate all of the content on offer.
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: These Are the Best Cheap Keyboard Pianos

Click here to read the full article. Whether you’re a beginner who is just starting to fall in love with the instrument or you’re a seasoned player who seeks a super-portable instrument, keyboard pianos are versatile instruments that help you keep up your piano practice. Despite the number of models you’ll come across that have high price tags, it’s actually very possible to get a high-quality keyboard piano at an affordable price. To help you navigate your new purchase, we’ve rounded up four of the best keyboard pianos — all of which are under $300. Keyboard Piano Buying Guide Size: Once your...
GeekyGadgets

How to check Apple AirPods battery life

Apple first launched its wireless earbuds in its first generation back in December 2016 and is expected to launch its fourth generation series sometime later this year towards the end of 2022. The unique Apple wireless earbuds are equipped with the Apple H1 system on a chip, first used in the 2019 AirPods and later rolled out to a selection of Beats headphones, AirPods Pro, MAx and AirPods.
The Verge

Apple is reportedly aware of the Studio Display’s audio issues

An internal Apple memo obtained by MacRumors suggests the company is aware of the audio issues that users have been experiencing when using its $1,599 Studio Display, but that it doesn’t have a permanent fix for the issue available. Instead, the memo, which was reportedly distributed to Apple’s network of authorized service providers, recommends that affected users unplug the Studio Display from its power source, disconnect accessories, and then connect the monitor back up and power it on after a 10-second wait.
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

