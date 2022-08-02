Man dies, woman rescued after kayak tips in northwestern Indiana

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A northwestern Indiana man is dead, and a woman is in critical condition following a kayaking accident in Lake County.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, two kayakers were seen tipping over in their kayak on Robinson Lake and struggling in water about 200 feet from shore around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday.

A good Samaritan got into the lake as the kayakers both went under the surface of the water. The good Samaritan was able to get the 54-year-old female kayaker back to shore with the help of a Hobart police officer.

The Lake County Dive Team joined the search, and at around 9:05 p.m., the body of the 19-year-old male kayaker was pulled from the water by a Crown Point Fire Department diver.

DNR says an initial investigation showed while both kayakers had life jackets with them, neither were wearing one when their kayak tipped over.

The woman who was rescued remains in critical condition.

Both the man and woman are from Dyer, Indiana.

