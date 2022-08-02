ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, IN

Man dies, woman rescued after kayak tips in northwestern Indiana

By Izzy Karpinski
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lrz4z_0h1YmphB00

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A northwestern Indiana man is dead, and a woman is in critical condition following a kayaking accident in Lake County.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, two kayakers were seen tipping over in their kayak on Robinson Lake and struggling in water about 200 feet from shore around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday.

A good Samaritan got into the lake as the kayakers both went under the surface of the water. The good Samaritan was able to get the 54-year-old female kayaker back to shore with the help of a Hobart police officer.

Muncie woman charged with neglect in dog attack; Witnesses say pit bull was known to be ‘extremely aggressive’

The Lake County Dive Team joined the search, and at around 9:05 p.m., the body of the 19-year-old male kayaker was pulled from the water by a Crown Point Fire Department diver.

DNR says an initial investigation showed while both kayakers had life jackets with them, neither were wearing one when their kayak tipped over.

The woman who was rescued remains in critical condition.

Both the man and woman are from Dyer, Indiana.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 5

Related
CBS Chicago

1 dead, 1 critically injured after kayak tips over in Hobart, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition, after their kayak tipped over Sunday night on a small lake in Hobart, Indiana.Around 8:15 p.m., the Lake County 911 center received a call for help after a witness saw two kayakers tip over about 200 feet from shore on Robinson Lake, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.A witness went into the water to try to help them as the two people struggled in the water, and was able to swim a 54-year-old woman back to shore with the help of a Hobart police officer.That woman was taken to St. Mary Medical Center, where she remained in critical condition Monday morning.Meantime, divers from the Lake County Dive team searched the water for the 19-year-old man who was in the kayak. His body was recovered by a Crown Point Fire Department diver around 9:10 p.m.While both kayakers had personal flotation devices with them, neither was wearing one at the time the kayak tipped over.IDNR conservation officers and the Lake County Coroner's Office are investigating.
HOBART, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Dyer man dies in kayaking incident

A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition, after a kayaking incident in Hobart Sunday evening. Indiana Conservation Officers say it happened around 8:15 at Robinson Lake. Witnesses reported two kayakers tipped over and were struggling in the water about 200 feet from shore. Both went under...
HOBART, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake County, IN
Accidents
County
Lake County, IN
Lake County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Dyer, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Accidents
City
Muncie, IN
Dyer, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Crown Point, IN
abc57.com

18-year-old man shot in the area of N. Johnson Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officers responded to the 600 block North Johnson Street for a shots-fired call at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the South Bend Police Department. While officials did not find any injured individuals on North Johnson Street, they were informed about a gunshot victim being...
FOX59

Half a pound of meth found during Carroll Co. traffic stop

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A Delphi man and a Monticello woman were arrested after a traffic stop led to a half pound of meth being found in their vehicle. Zachary Pancake, 32, and Amanda Miller, 41, both face charges of possession of methamphetamine. Miller was also charged with a Level 2 felony charge of dealing […]
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Indiana mom thanks Navy recruiter that rescued her family

VALPARAISO, Ind. — An Indiana Navy recruiter put his training to use close to home last week, saving the lives of two young children. According to the Department of Defense, Culinary Specialist 1st Class Bobby Weaver was headed to work in Valparaiso on July 25 when the car that was traveling in front of him lost control, struck an emergency vehicle and went off the road into a deep ditch.
VALPARAISO, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayaks#Water Sports#Kayaking#Accident#Hobart#Dnr#Nexstar Media Inc
hhhistory.com

The Eastland Disaster -- The Ship That Capsized Without Leaving the Dock

Imagine yourself as a recent Polish immigrant. It is July 24, 1915. Your husband, Karol, immigrated to America two years earlier and you and baby Stefan joined him a year later after he landed a well-paying job at Western Electric in Cicero, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Karol has raved about Western Electric’s annual employee picnic that he attended last year while you and baby Stefan were en route to America. Today, you’ll attend this year’s picnic as a family of three.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Kayak
abc57.com

Police investigating stabbing at Taco Bell, employee injured

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Police are investigating a stabbing that happened at a Taco Bell Tuesday evening. An employee told police that he was stabbed after a confrontation with a man inside the restaurant just before 7 p.m. The suspect, 34-year-old Chavis Box, was located not far from...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WGNtv.com

Severe thunderstorm warning for Lake county, IN.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 147 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Oak Forest to University Park to Peotone, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Hammond, Gary, Merrillville, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Crown Point, Highland, Munster, Cedar Lake, Lowell, Griffith, Dyer, St. John, Lake Station, Lakes of the Four Seasons, Whiting, Winfield, New Chicago and Lake Dalecarlia. Including the following interstates... Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 15. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 3 and 20. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 242 and 261. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Northwest Hammond, Illiana Motor Speedway, Lake County Fairgrounds, and South Shore Rail Cats Baseball.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run in Benton Charter Township

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A pedestrian died in a hit-and-run crash on Walnut Street on Friday, the Benton Charter Township Police Department announced. At 10:15 p.m., police were called to the area of Walnut and Chicago Avenue for a pedestrian traffic crash. At the scene, officers found the victim, a...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
FOX59

FOX59

35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy