Read on connecticut.news12.com
Related
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off
Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces and just $12 for a 1.6-ounce bottle. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect...
Hairstylists Name Purple Shampoo as Your ‘#1 Defense’ Against Dull Gray Hair—Here’s Why
Sometimes, gray hair can look dull and brassy. That's because our hair doesn't lose all of its pigment at once—it happens gradually and yellow is the last color to go, explains Jay Small, celebrity hairstylist and founder of gray hair-care line Arey. Luckily, using purple shampoo on gray hair is the perfect fix.
Hair Stylists Explain The 3 Biggest No-No’s When It Comes To Coloring Hair
Hair dye has the power to transform your appearance this summer— for the better, or for worse. We checked in with professional hair stylists, experts and colorists for 3 common dye and color mistakes to avoid over 40 to prevent adding years onto your look. Read on for tips and suggestions from Gina Rivera, celebrity hair stylist and founder of Phenix Salon Suites, Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, and Jean Will, hair expert and co-founder of NiaWigs Inc.
People
Brittany O'Grady Says Embracing Her Natural Hair Was a Journey: 'I Had Limited Knowledge Growing Up'
Brittany O'Grady is celebrating her curls. The White Lotus star joins hair care brand Bumble and bumble's latest campaign for its Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Primer and opened up to PEOPLE about learning to love her hair as she found products that worked for her texture. Styling her gorgeous coils was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
4 Haircut Mistakes You Should Avoid At All Costs—They Add Years To Your Face!
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 22, 2022. Having a hairstyle that suits your face shape, a color that highlights your skin tone, and a cut that is current are all ways someone might look younger. If you’r...
3 Essential Products Every Woman Over 40 Should Use To Prevent Thinning Hair, According To Experts
Whether it’s due to a lack of nutrients, damage from heat, or plain old aging, there’s a myriad of reasons you may be dealing with thinning hair. While this issue is frustrating and can cause a serious blow to your confidence, the good thing is that there are plenty of solutions! From supplements to serums, there are so many products out there that can help your hair stay happy and healthy—but which ones are essential if you’re experiencing hair loss?
Zendaya’s Grown-Out Blonde Is the Latest In-Demand Hair Color
Grown-out blonde is the only hair color you should be asking for this summer, and you have Zendaya to thank for it. The actor is no stranger to experimenting with various hairstyles; wasn't it just last week we were admiring her bob, right before she mixed things up with hair extensions? We can barely keep up. The multihyphenate keeps us on our toes—but because of that, she's also given us the ultimate hair color trend of summer 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In Style
How to Safely Get Nail Glue Off Your Skin
You never fully appreciate your go-to nail technician until the first time you attempt to recreate an intricate nail art design you saved on Instagram. Luckily, press-on nails exist. Not only are fake nails the easiest way to give yourself a professional-looking manicure at home, but they're also simple to apply. But press-ons have one learning curve: putting the right amount of nail glue on the right parts of the nail bed so the fake nails don't prematurely pop off.
ETOnline.com
Ulta’s Forever Fabulous Sale: Save Up to 50% on Beauty Brands, Including Urban Decay, Kate Somerville and More
Have you been waiting for the next big sale to restock your makeup drawers and skincare collection? Now is the time: one of Ulta's best savings events of the year is here, and you don't want to miss out. For two days only, the beauty retail giant is offering up to 50% off top-selling brands, including Urban Decay, Coola, Lancome, IT Cosmetics, Kate Somerville, and so much more, during Ulta's Forever Fabulous sale.
Harper's Bazaar
20 French Manicure Ideas That’ll Level Up Your Next Nail Salon Visit
From the runways to neighborhood nail salons and everywhere in between, French manicures are having a major moment again. Truthfully, this throwback design never really went out of style, likely because it mimics the appearance of natural nails with its pale pink and curved white tip color combination. This familiar,...
In Style
Lizzo's Latest Look and Hair Color Took the Barbiecore Trend to New Heights
Lizzo never does anything halfway. Whether it's a song, a flirty DM to Chris Evans, or a fashion look, the artist is fully committed. So, when she decided to embrace the Barbiecore trend, you can trust she went all out — with matching hair and glam, too. On Monday,...
Elite Daily
How To Blow Dry Curly Hair
To maintain your hair's health, always apply a heat protectant before you even turn on your blow dryer. Gutterman shares that curly hair types will want to apply any product while their hair is still wet, before they begin blow drying. "Keep in mind that if the hair is frizzy before you start drying it, it will still be frizzy when it's dry," she says, adding, "Making sure the curls are defined prior to diffusing is so important." Gutterman's product of choice is the Zotos Professional All About Curls Bouncy Cream. "It defines curls without the crunch that other gels typically have, leaving your hair soft to the touch," she says. To further help prevent damage, Gutterman advises that you use a low heat setting when blow drying your hair. "And try not to run your fingers through your curls until they are 100% dry," she adds, suggesting that you use your hands to gently scrunch your hair while simultaneously diffusing to further accentuate your curls.
Allure
I Tried Magnetic Eyelashes and Eyeliner by Tori Belle
There’s no sticky or lumpy lash glue here — these magnetically charged falsies adhere to the accompanying magnetic liquid eyeliner. Tori Belle 9 to 5 Magnetude Magnetic Eyelashes have just enough oomph to make my own lashes look believably fuller, blended in seamlessly with my lashes, and the Magnetic Eyeliner is sleek with a soft, pretty sheen. Paint on the liner (a thick line works best) and, after about 30 seconds, apply a second coat. Wait a few minutes until it’s dry to the touch, then add the lashes. You can slide them around until they’re just right, which makes this system more forgiving than glue. To remove, simply peel off the lashes and use regular eye makeup remover on the liner.
Do you need a shower filter for your hair? We asked the experts to find out
Your shower water might be the reason for your bad hair day. Hard water — water that is high in calcium and magnesium — is common throughout the US. While it isn’t a health concern, it can negatively affect your hair and skin if you don’t use a shower filter. Discover why experts recommend using a shower filter to combat hard water and which shower filters will get the job done.
morningbrew.com
Pink ain’t gettin’ any cheaper
Is your favorite razor marketed using “Venus” by Bananarama? Did you know that you’re paying extra for that? It’s a classic example of gender-specific pricing, aka the “pink tax,” or an upcharge placed on products and services traditionally intended for and marketed to women.
Comments / 0