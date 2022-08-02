ALERT CENTER: Bridgeport police release home surveillance images of a burglary suspect on French Town Road

2022-08-04@8;52pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are looking for a reddish sedan that pulled over at Park Avenue and John Street. According to radio reports to area towns, 6 males got out of the car, assaulted a woman, and threw her into the car, possibly headed north on I-95. See ALL our posts, not just what Facebook shows you. Download our FREE app, and search Doing It Local at the app store-Apple and Android.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 9 HOURS AGO