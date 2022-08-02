ALERT CENTER: Bridgeport police release home surveillance images of a burglary suspect on French Town Road

Read on connecticut.news12.com
Police: Arrest made in Friday shooting of women in car
The Peekskill Police Department has released new details about two recent shootings.
Police: Valley Stream man arrested for striking teen boy on bike, hitting car and fleeing scene
Shakyai Brownlow is charged with assault in the second degree, leaving the scene of an incident, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and reckless driving.
Police: Arrest made in Peekskill shooting Friday night
Peekskill police say a 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to Friday night’s shooting on Main Street.
Police: Windows smashed on 27 cars in East Meadow; suspect arrested
Police say they have arrested one individual in connection to the crimes.
Man Dies After Assault At Gas Station In Middletown
A man attacked in the parking lot of a Hudson Valley gas station last month has died from his injuries. The man was found lying on the ground unconscious in Orange County on Tuesday, July 26, when City of Middletown police officers responded to the BP gas station, located at 139 Wickham Ave., for a report of a person bleeding in the parking lot.
Police find illegal guns in car during Roosevelt traffic stop
Police say Kaevon Edwards, of Uniondale, Michael Smallwood, of East Meadow, and Dahquell Haskin, of Freeport, were driving in Roosevelt Wednesday when they didn't stop at a stop sign.
Alert Issued For Teenage Mother, Baby From Bridgeport Who've Gone Missing
Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help locating a young mother and her infant son who have been missing for nine days. On Wednesday, July 27, 15-year-old Emily Benitez and her 5-month-old infant son Oliver Ortiz, of Bridgeport, were reported missing by the family’s state Department of Children and Families case worker, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police.
Police: Man fatally shot in the face in Brooklyn, suspect in custody
Police say an 18-year-old is in custody with charges pending after he allegedly robbed and shot a 19-year-old man in the parking lot of a BJs in Brooklyn.
Bridgeport News: Possible Kidnapping
2022-08-04@8;52pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are looking for a reddish sedan that pulled over at Park Avenue and John Street. According to radio reports to area towns, 6 males got out of the car, assaulted a woman, and threw her into the car, possibly headed north on I-95. See ALL our posts, not just what Facebook shows you. Download our FREE app, and search Doing It Local at the app store-Apple and Android.
Man accused of throwing bricks, smashing car windows in East Meadow to face a judge
According to detectives, officers responded to a 911 call for a male throwing a brick through car windows on Thursday.
Peekskill police: Man arrested in shooting of women in car; suspect sought in 2nd shooting
The Peekskill Police Department gave an update on two shootings that took place in the city.
Woman shoots at car with 3 adults, 1 infant inside: Meriden PD
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police arrested an already convicted felon on Tuesday after she allegedly shot at a car with three adults and an infant in it. Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the area of West Main Street and First Street for reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, officers […]
Shooting leaves McDonald's worker brain dead; Brooklyn man charged with attempted murder
Prosecutors say Michael Morgan, 20, shot Matthew Webb, 23, Aug. 1 at the Fulton Street establishment after there was an argument about the French fries served to Morgan’s mother.
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich Driver Charged with Hit-and-Run after Hitting Child on a Bike
Greenwich Police said that on July 29 around 6:00pm, a Greenwich man driving his brother’s car hit a juvenile who was riding a bike in the roadway in the area of 168 North Water Street in Byram. Police said that when they arrived they rendered aid to the child,...
ALERT CENTER: 2 suspects wanted for stealing wallets, cash from unlocked cars in Suffolk
According to police, the two individuals have been involved in multiple grand larcenies in the Setauket, Terryville, Stony Brook and Port Jefferson areas.
Know Him? Police Search For Brazen Bridgeport Home Burglary Suspect
Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for assistance identifying a brazen robbery suspect who allegedly burglarized a home. The incident took place in Bridgeport between 8:30 and 10 p.m. on Friday, July 29 in the 100 block of Frenchtown Road, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.
Police: MTA bus crash in the Bronx leaves driver critical, 12 passengers injured
A Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus crashed into a pole Thursday morning in the Bronx, sending 13 people to the hospital, according to the NYPD.
Silver Alert issued for 15-year-old mom and 5-month-old baby missing in Bridgeport for over a week
A Silver Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old Bridgeport mom and her 5-month-old baby who have been missing for over a week, police say.
Milford Man Threatened Walmart Employees With Knife, Racist Language Police Say
A Connecticut man was arrested for allegedly threatening Walmart employees with a knife and racist language. The incident took place in New Haven County around 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1 in Milford, at the store on Boston Post Road. Officers responded to the store for a threatening complaint where employees...
Newington police arrest 2 in shooting incident
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Newington police have arrested two individuals following an intensive investigation into a shooting incident, officials said. On Dec. 5, 2021, officers responded to the Grantmoor Motor Lodge in the early morning after seven gunshots were fired into an unoccupied car in a parking lot. According to the police, guests staying at […]
