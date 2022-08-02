Read on valdostatoday.com
Related
valdostatoday.com
Plea accepted in Georgia human trafficking case
ATLANTA – The Georgia Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has obtained a guilty plea and 25 year sentence in an underage sex trafficking case. Attorney General Chris Carr announced that Christopher Weldon has pleaded guilty to one count each of human trafficking and statutory rape. A Clayton County Superior Court Judge accepted the plea on July 25, 2022, and sentenced the defendant to 25 years, including 15 years to be served in custody. Weldon will also be listed on the sex offender registry. The victim was present in court and provided a victim impact statement.
valdostatoday.com
Brookhaven, GA receives Energy Matters Award
ATLANTA – The City of Brookhaven will be presented with an Energy Matters Award for the “Best EV Municipal Energy Efficiency.”. Georgia Public Service Commission Vice Chairman Tim Echols will be in Brookhaven on Wednesday, August 3rd to present the City of Brookhaven with an Energy Matters Award in the “Best EV Municipal Energy Efficiency” category.
Comments / 0