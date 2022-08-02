ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Flood Warning issued August 02 at 2:47AM CDT until August 02 at 3:45AM CDT by NWS

 3 days ago
Illinois State Police Make Arrest for Unlawful use of a weapon by a Felon

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) Zone 1 Agents arrested Anthony Bland, a 33-year old male of Chicago, IL for Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon (Class 2 Felony) and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm (Class 4 Felony).... ★ FURTHER...
Governor Pritzker Kicks Off Back To School Tax Holiday August 5 -- August 14

Tax holiday is estimated to save Illinois families $50 million Governor Pritzker joined lawmakers and stakeholders to encourage Illinois families to take advantage of the State's Back to School tax holiday, Aug. 5 through Aug. 14. The 10-day sales tax holiday - the first for Illinois... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
Back to school tax holiday starts Friday in Illinois

Beginning Friday, and lasting through Aug. 14, Illinois will reduce its sales tax rate from 6.25 percent to 1.25 percent for certain clothing items costing less than $125 and school supplies.
ILLINOIS STATE

