ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ilion, NY

Join ‘Anna’s Last Ride’ as Ilion Teen Comes Home From Hospital

By Polly
WIBX 950
WIBX 950
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wibx950.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
informnny.com

Anna’s Last Ride

ILION, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Anna Labella had been battling Ewing Sarcoma for the past three years. Through social media, an impromptu parade was planned, to meet Anna’s ambulance at the thruway at Herkimer and bring her to her home to Ilion. But her family said that this morning anna was too unstable to make the journey today. Still, the community turned out. Anna’s family friends classmates neighbors and members of the community came together to show the young lady, a child of their community, what she means to them. One word her teachers used to describe her is resilient.
ILION, NY
WKTV

Ilion community honors 12-year-old who lost cancer battle

The Ilion community was 'Anna Strong' this morning, showing support for cancer warrior Anna LaBella and her family. Anna Strong: Hundreds turn out to honor 12-year-old who valiantly fought cancer. Usually a motorcade indicates the presence of someone important. The one that wove its way through Mohawk and Ilion, in...
ILION, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ilion, NY
City
Herkimer, NY
informnny.com

NYS police investigating two-car crash in Rome

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Marcy is reporting that a two-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 49 in Rome on August 3rd. According to police, around 9:39 am on Wednesday, 86-year-old Kenneth J. Ingerham of Clinton, NY was traveling east on Route 49 in his 2009 Buick Lucerne when he tried to pass 31-year-old Ismael C. Velez of Rome, who was also driving east in his 2006 Subaru Legacy.
ROME, NY
Big Frog 104

Tractor Trailer Erupts in Flames on NYS Thruway in CNY

A tractor trailer erupted in flames and traffic was slowed to halt eastbound this afternoon on a portion of the New York State Thruway that runs through Central New York. A passenger inside a vehicle headed westbound snapped these photos of a tractor trailer being ripped apart by flames. At this time is not known if the rig was involved in an accident, or if the contents in the truck somehow ignited.
CANASTOTA, NY
WKTV

City of Utica discourages giving to panhandlers

As complaints about panhandlers on city streets increase, Utica officials are asking people not to give them money so they can instead find other resources and assistance through local programs. Utica officials continue to discourage giving money to panhandlers. Utica officials continue asking people to avoid giving money to panhandlers...
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Cancer Research#Brain Tumor#Bills#Parade#Mohawk
WKTV

Otsego County father accused of hitting son with metal water bottle

An Otsego County man is facing charges after allegedly hitting his 5-year-old son with a metal water bottle. According to the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation was launched when the son was admitted to Bassett Hospital with an eye injury. Clayton Truax, 25, of Roseboom, was arrested on...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Drug possession, trespassing charged in Madison County, deputies say

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced the following recent arrests:. • Robert M. Mothersell, 51, of Syracuse, was charged in Lenox on July 29 with third, fifth and seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree use of drug paraphernalia, driving while impaired, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and several additional vehicle and traffic violations.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Clairvoyant Canastota business owner to host psychic fair

MUNNSVILLE — “All we see isn’t all there is.” That’s a core belief for Shelby LaLonde, local clairvoyant organizing Madison County’s inaugural psychic fair on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20-21, in Munnsville. The summer weekend experience will feature several forms of mediumship — a...
MUNNSVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cancer
cnyhomepage.com

New Hartford women indicted for conspiring to distribute narcotics

ALBANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Wednesday, August 4th, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that a New Hartford woman was indicted for allegedly conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl. 27-year-old Alexis Miranda of New Hartford was arraigned last week for alleged charges...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
informnny.com

Oneida County Sheriff report ATV accident in Camden

CAMDEN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a woman and juvenile were involved in an ATV accident in the Town of Camden on August 3rd. According to the Sheriff, on Wednesday deputies arrived at Wolcott Road regarding an ATV accident. 21-year-old Kaila M....
CAMDEN, NY
WIBX 950

Do You Know This Person Wanted for Questioning in Utica?

Police are asking for help from the public identifying a person wanted for questioning in connection with an ongoing investigation in South Utica. The man pictured is described as black with brown eyes and black hair. In the photo he is wearing a camouflage athletic with a gray hoodie and what appears to be a white headband and red pants.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Two people taken to hospital after car crash in Rome

(WSYR-TV) — According to New York State Police, a two-car crash occurred on Rte 49 on Wednesday, August 3, at 9:39 a.m. 86-year-old, Kenneth J. Ingerham from Clinton, N.Y., was driving eastbound on Rte 49 when he started to pass a 2006 Subaru Legacy, driven by 31-year-old, Ismael C. Velez of Rome.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Residents suffer smoke inhalation in early morning Utica fire

UTICA — Several people were treated for smoke inhalation in an early morning house fire on Stark Street in Utica on Wednesday, according to the Utica Fire Department. Fire officials said the alarm was raised at 4:02 a.m. Wednesday for a house fire at the three-story 1310 Stark St., at the intersection with Noyes Street and the Arterial. Responding firefighters reported smoke and fire visible from the second floor.
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy