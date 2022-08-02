Read on 969wsig.com
WHSV
Massanutten residents continue to see staggering water bills
MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Some people living in Massanutten are frustrated as they continue to deal with much higher water and sewer rates than surrounding localities. On average, Massanutten residents are paying more than double the state average on their monthly water and sewer bills. The primary reason for this...
cvilletomorrow.org
Get ready: The single use plastic bag tax is coming to Charlottesville and Albemarle Jan. 1
Both the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County will impose a five-cent tax on single-use plastic bags at grocery stores, convenience stores, and pharmacies beginning Jan. 1. During its regular business meeting Monday night, Charlottesville City Council voted 4-0 (vice mayor Juandiego Wade was on a church trip and not...
NBC 29 News
Montpelier Station Post Office closed without explanation
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - There are questions in Orange County about what’s to become of the historic Montpelier Station Post Office. In a letter, 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger says she was not notified of the post office’s closure when it happened in early June. Rep. Spanberger...
WHSV
Elkton residents call for transparency from town council
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Elkton Town Council met again for a work session and public hearing. There was little public discussion but high demand from a council member and the audience. Councilman Rick Workman and some in the crowd called out the rest of the council out for not...
WHSV
‘The horror stories, some even lost their animal’: Harrisonburg veterinarian has license suspended, former clients react
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg veterinarian had his license suspended and his practice is remaining closed until further notice. Dr. Ayman Salem had his license suspended indefinitely by the State Veterinary Board, and his practice, Harrisonburg Emergency Veterinary Clinic, has been closed since March. After two days of hearings...
969wsig.com
Three surrender in connection with Waynesboro shooting
Three people have turned themselves in in connection with a shooting in Waynesboro. Police say they have arrested multiple people related to that shooting in the 200 block of North Poplar Avenue, Wednesday a week ago. That night, officers were called for the report of shots fired near a busy intersection in the city. They arrived to find a fight had taken place and those involved had left the area.
NBC 29 News
Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A dog found abandoned on the road is now in the care of the Orange County Animal Shelter. Maggie, a Pitbull, was found Friday, July 29, in Barboursville. She currently weighs about 27 pounds, nearly half of what is considered healthy. “Maggie was a stray...
969wsig.com
Preliminary hearing set in fatal crash case
A new preliminary hearing date has been set for a Rockingham County man accused of causing a crash earlier this summer that killed a motorcyclist. According to online records, Robert Smith of Broadway will appear in General District Court on September 28th. The 72-year-old faces a charge of reckless driving.
wmra.org
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
WHSV
Active investigation in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At 12:13 p.m. Wednesday, the R.U.S.H. Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the 2880 block of Pearl Lane in Harrisonburg. There is no threat to the public. There are several emergency personnel on the scene as a precaution. This is an active investigation. Stay...
pagevalleynews.com
Cubbage hired as new assistant superintendent of Luray’s Parks and Recreation Department
LURAY, Aug. 1 — The Town of Luray announced the hiring of Ryan Cubbage as the new assistant superintendent of Parks and Recreation on its Facebook page Monday morning. He replaces Morgan Housden, who left after several years in the position to pursue an opportunity with the World Wildlife Fund.
cbs19news
State charges against mass shooting plot suspects dropped
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- State charges connected to an alleged mass shooting plot at a Virginia Fourth of July event are being dropped. According to WRIC, the Commonwealth filed a motion Wednesday to drop state charges against two suspects in the case because the case is being taken over by federal prosecutors.
realcrozetva.com
Crozet Bridge + Truck = No Fun
At least two trucks hit and got stuck in the past two weeks. One was white, and one was yellow (the yellow truck people left their debris under the bridge). I figure once every 7 years, I might as well update the “how many times has the bridge in Crozet been hit by a truck?” post.
NBC 29 News
CPD investigates reported teen crime spree
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of teenagers are reportedly on a crime spree in Charlottesville. The police department had warned people a few weeks ago about people noticing wallets, money, or other items missing after letting a teenager use their home’s bathroom. “We’ve had reports of young juveniles...
cbs19news
Saying goodbye to Rose Hill Market
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It’s the end of an era in the Rose Hill neighborhood of Charlottesville. The Rose Hill Market closed its doors for good this past weekend. It was in business for more than 30 years. Friends and loyal customers stopped by to say goodbye to...
Three charged after turning themselves in for Waynesboro shooting
Police said they have arrested and charged three people in connection to a shooting that occurred last week in Waynesboro.
visitshenandoah.org
The Virginia Scenic Railway is on a Roll in the Shenandoah Valley
The Virginia Scenic Railway is finally on a roll in the Shenandoah Valley, departing from Staunton and arriving in Ivy in Albemarle County or Goshen in Rockbridge County. It’s a nostalgic way to see the Valley, mountains, and communities, and an experience you won’t soon forget. Seats are...
Augusta Free Press
Three face charges in connection with July 27 shooting incident in Waynesboro
Three Waynesboro residents have turned themselves in on charges related to a July 27 shooting incident in the 200 block of North Poplar Avenue. Rahkell Brown, April Brown and Khadiea Campbell, all of Waynesboro, turned themselves into the Waynesboro Police Department on Tuesday. Rakhell Brown was charged with two felony...
WSET
How Virginia's gas prices compare to the rest of the U.S.
(WSET) — Gas prices in the state of Virginia have been dropping over the last month and we rank right in the middle when compared to the rest of the US. The state average dropped below $4 per gallon for the first time since April. In Lynchburg, prices average...
Culpeper Police seek suspect in UPS burglary
Police describe the suspect as a white male in his 60s with gray or white short-cut hair who was wearing a black short sleeved shirt, gray cargo shorts, black socks and slip-on brownish gray loafers.
