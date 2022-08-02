ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, VA

WHSV

Massanutten residents continue to see staggering water bills

MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Some people living in Massanutten are frustrated as they continue to deal with much higher water and sewer rates than surrounding localities. On average, Massanutten residents are paying more than double the state average on their monthly water and sewer bills. The primary reason for this...
MASSANUTTEN, VA
NBC 29 News

Montpelier Station Post Office closed without explanation

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - There are questions in Orange County about what’s to become of the historic Montpelier Station Post Office. In a letter, 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger says she was not notified of the post office’s closure when it happened in early June. Rep. Spanberger...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Elkton residents call for transparency from town council

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Elkton Town Council met again for a work session and public hearing. There was little public discussion but high demand from a council member and the audience. Councilman Rick Workman and some in the crowd called out the rest of the council out for not...
ELKTON, VA
Waynesboro, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
City
Waynesboro, VA
WHSV

‘The horror stories, some even lost their animal’: Harrisonburg veterinarian has license suspended, former clients react

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg veterinarian had his license suspended and his practice is remaining closed until further notice. Dr. Ayman Salem had his license suspended indefinitely by the State Veterinary Board, and his practice, Harrisonburg Emergency Veterinary Clinic, has been closed since March. After two days of hearings...
HARRISONBURG, VA
969wsig.com

Three surrender in connection with Waynesboro shooting

Three people have turned themselves in in connection with a shooting in Waynesboro. Police say they have arrested multiple people related to that shooting in the 200 block of North Poplar Avenue, Wednesday a week ago. That night, officers were called for the report of shots fired near a busy intersection in the city. They arrived to find a fight had taken place and those involved had left the area.
WAYNESBORO, VA
969wsig.com

Preliminary hearing set in fatal crash case

A new preliminary hearing date has been set for a Rockingham County man accused of causing a crash earlier this summer that killed a motorcyclist. According to online records, Robert Smith of Broadway will appear in General District Court on September 28th. The 72-year-old faces a charge of reckless driving.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
wmra.org

Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely

A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Active investigation in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At 12:13 p.m. Wednesday, the R.U.S.H. Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the 2880 block of Pearl Lane in Harrisonburg. There is no threat to the public. There are several emergency personnel on the scene as a precaution. This is an active investigation. Stay...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

State charges against mass shooting plot suspects dropped

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- State charges connected to an alleged mass shooting plot at a Virginia Fourth of July event are being dropped. According to WRIC, the Commonwealth filed a motion Wednesday to drop state charges against two suspects in the case because the case is being taken over by federal prosecutors.
RICHMOND, VA
News Break
Politics
realcrozetva.com

Crozet Bridge + Truck = No Fun

At least two trucks hit and got stuck in the past two weeks. One was white, and one was yellow (the yellow truck people left their debris under the bridge). I figure once every 7 years, I might as well update the “how many times has the bridge in Crozet been hit by a truck?” post.
CROZET, VA
NBC 29 News

CPD investigates reported teen crime spree

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of teenagers are reportedly on a crime spree in Charlottesville. The police department had warned people a few weeks ago about people noticing wallets, money, or other items missing after letting a teenager use their home’s bathroom. “We’ve had reports of young juveniles...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Saying goodbye to Rose Hill Market

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It’s the end of an era in the Rose Hill neighborhood of Charlottesville. The Rose Hill Market closed its doors for good this past weekend. It was in business for more than 30 years. Friends and loyal customers stopped by to say goodbye to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
visitshenandoah.org

The Virginia Scenic Railway is on a Roll in the Shenandoah Valley

The Virginia Scenic Railway is finally on a roll in the Shenandoah Valley, departing from Staunton and arriving in Ivy in Albemarle County or Goshen in Rockbridge County. It’s a nostalgic way to see the Valley, mountains, and communities, and an experience you won’t soon forget. Seats are...
STAUNTON, VA
WSET

How Virginia's gas prices compare to the rest of the U.S.

(WSET) — Gas prices in the state of Virginia have been dropping over the last month and we rank right in the middle when compared to the rest of the US. The state average dropped below $4 per gallon for the first time since April. In Lynchburg, prices average...
VIRGINIA STATE

