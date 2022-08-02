Read on www.siouxlandproud.com
August 4th AM: A few more days in the 90’s
SIOUX CITY, IOWA(KCAU)- Clear skies to start the day again in Siouxland as clouds are hard to find not only here but most of tristate region is pretty clear. winds have been under 10 mph and flowing from the north. as the day progress the sunshine will persist as temperatures gradually increase to put us in the low 90’s for highs today. Still seeing above average temperatures in the area.
August 3 AM: Getting a tad cooler
SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- With the passage of the front, temperatures will be cooler for the day despite how warm we start off. Temperatures are still being reported in the 70’s and 80’s with clouds in the area. Winds show the low pressure in the region as they’re wrapping around in the counter clockwise formation.
Severe thunderstorm in Siouxland
BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a. At 638 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Aurelia, or 9. miles east of Cherokee, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage.
What to know about buying flood insurance
(The Hill) – Major flooding in Eastern Kentucky in recent days has led to at least 35 deaths as of Monday, as well as widespread damage to homes and businesses. Severe weather is continuing to hit the region, but the tragedy is already raising questions about how residents nationwide can prepare for future flooding, and namely, if they should buy flood insurance.
False claims about pens in Arizona primary prompts warning
PHOENIX (AP) — The attorney for Arizona’s most populous county sent a letter on Tuesday warning a local candidate to stop encouraging voters to steal the pens given to them at polling places on Election Day to mark their ballots. Tuesday was the final day of voting in...
Trump loyalist wins GOP nod to oversee Arizona elections
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump won the Republican primary Tuesday for the top elections post in the presidential battleground. Mark Finchem beat out three other GOP candidates in the race for secretary of state. His challengers...
Kansas voters reject abortion measure in victory for pro-choice movement: projection
(The Hill) – Kansas voters were projected to have rejected a ballot measure Tuesday that would give the state legislature the authority to ban abortion, in what was seen as the first major referendum on the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. The Associated Press called the...
DeSantis suspends state attorney for refusing to enforce laws on abortion, transgender surgery
(The Hill) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren on Thursday for “neglect of duty” after the prosecutor refused to enforce bans on abortion and transgender surgery. “When you flagrantly violate your oath of office, when you make yourself above the...
