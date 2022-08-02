SIOUX CITY, IOWA(KCAU)- Clear skies to start the day again in Siouxland as clouds are hard to find not only here but most of tristate region is pretty clear. winds have been under 10 mph and flowing from the north. as the day progress the sunshine will persist as temperatures gradually increase to put us in the low 90’s for highs today. Still seeing above average temperatures in the area.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO