Pella Opera House Organ Undergoing Inspection, Potential Repairs

DutchFix, De Kelder Speakeasy Hosting Summer Soiree
The Pella community is celebrating its 175th birthday starting today, and a pair of local businesses are aiming to add to the party. Owner of DutchFix Jason Bandstra says the Summer Soiree is coming to the Klokkenspel Plaza on Friday and Saturday, co-hosted by the restaurant and De Kelder Speakeasy. Bandstra says the ticketed event will feature a live DJ playing music of different eras by the hour and feature a unique menu of food and drinks, in part, to utiltize the unique space next to their stores and to celebrate the rich tradition of the community. Tickets for the Summer Soiree are available here and cost $55 per person.
Pella Marching Dutch Mattress Sale Returns
A popular fundraiser is returning to support the Pella band programs. Director of the Marching Dutch Dameon Place says a mattress sale will be held at the Pella High School commons on Saturday, August 20th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The program will receive a portion of funds for each mattress sold and bonuses for hitting certain thresholds, and this year, all proceeds will benefit the more than 200 students heading to Pasadena for the Rose Parade in December and January. Over the past three years, more than $30,000 has been raised to support the Pella High School bands through the event.
Historic Pella Trust Highlighting History of Pella’s Founding
Leading up to the 175th celebration of Pella’s anniversary, a local organization has been highlighting the founding of the Tulip City in series of Facebook posts. Bruce Boertje with Historic Pella Trust says they’ve been working to educate the community about how just over 900 Dutch immigrants formed the community its more than 10,000 residents now enjoy today.
KCCI.com
Baby bison will be available for viewing at Bison Day in Iowa
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — You'll have a chance this weekend to check a rare piece of Iowa wildlife. The Neal Smith Wildlife Refuge in Jasper County is hosting "Bison Day" this Saturday. It's an opportunity for people to learn about the roaming animals and learn about their tall grass...
Pella’s 175th Celebration Starts with Pella Wellness Consortium Events Thursday
“Together in Gezellig” — the 175th anniversary celebration for Pella, starts Thursday. Kristi Leonard with the Pella Wellness Consortium says the non-profit is partnering with Pella Historical Society and Museums and Visit Pella to host several activities. Leonard says the Pella Wellness Consortium is organizing the events tomorrow,...
iheart.com
Iowa Drive-In Theater Reopening After Spring Tornado Damage
(Newton, IA) -- Iowa's oldest drive-in movie theater opens Friday, August 5th. Newton's Valle drive-in theater (founded in 1949) was supposed to open for the season in the spring, but a tornado in march caused tens of thousand of dollars in damage. Co-owner Jeff Namminga says it took out one-third of the screen, the marquee, fences, and damaged the roof of the concession stand.
Nite Glow Tonight at National Balloon Classic
The 2022 National Balloon Classic continues tonight. Balloons will begin takeoff at 6:30pm, with Not Quite Brothers on the stage playing live music, and the last Nite Glow of the event taking place after strong winds canceled the Nite Glow on Sunday. Gates open at 4pm, and tickets are available online or at TruBank, the Indianola HyVee, Lula Belle Designs, or McCoy True Value. Find the 2022 Guest Guide below.
Pella to Celebrate 175th Anniversary This Week
Pella residents and natives, as well as the rest of the area, are invited to celebrate Pella’s 175th birthday during the first weekend of August. Jessi Vos with Pella Historical Society and Museums says their organization is partnering with Visit Pella and Pella Wellness Consortium to host several activities from Thursday, August 4th through Saturday, August 6th.
Townie Tuesday Tonight at National Balloon Classic
Tonight is Townie Tuesday at the National Balloon Classic, also featuring the Vintage Balloon Inflate Show sponsored by Retirement Solutions of Iowa. The balloon flights begin at 6:30pm, and the 3DM Band will be on stage performing live music. With the heat expected this week, the Indianola Fire Department recommends drinking plenty of water, spending time in the shade, and to not hesitate to call emergency services if someone is showing signs of a heat stroke or heat exhaustion. Gates open at 4pm, find the 2022 Guest Guide below.
Monroe’s Old Settlers Celebration Begins Thursday
The City of Monroe is set to celebrate with the annual Old Settlers events starting Thursday. The tradition returns and includes several favorites, with food stands, crafts, activities, and more downtown. Thursday evening includes a Pitch Tournament, Friday evening features the children’s parade, youth dancers, and the Come Together band, Saturday morning includes the annual car show, the 36th Monroe Annual Micro Marathon 10K, and various competitive tournaments, and Saturday evening concludes with the 7:00 parade, Keep Push’n Band, and teen dance.
Let’s Talk Pella – City Council Latest
City Administrator Mike Nardini discusses this week’s Pella City Council meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
IN DEPTH: Queens!
What’s a saddle club, and what does it take to be a queen?. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Mahaska County Senior Queen Katherine Miller, from Ottumwa, and Mahaska County Junior Queen Caitlyn Cronin and future Queen Chloey Cronin, from Knoxville. Podcast:...
Twin Cedars to Hold Car Wash Fundraiser Saturday
Twin Cedars students are asking for our support for their After Prom. The students will be hosting a fundraising car wash on Saturday, August 6 at 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Laser Car Wash in Knoxville. Parent Tahirih Bolton tells KNIA-KRLS, “So we’re kicking off the school year soon...
KCCI.com
'It's just been sitting up there': A colorful bird finds its way to a tree in front of Des Moines man's home
DES MOINES, Iowa — A stunning surprise stuck in a Des Moines man's tree — a peacock standing high above a neighborhood!. The peacock was 20 to 30 feet up in a tree in front of Jordan Stenger's home. He said the peacock has been there since Wednesday morning.
Let’s Talk Indianola – Warren County Economic Development Breakfast
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Doug Shull with Warren County Economic Development about the annual Business Breakfast held Wednesday. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
tricountytimes.com
Longtime Ames sweet corn seller Sierra DesPlanques is in a coma after a crash Monday
Sierra DesPlanques started helping at her family’s sweet corn stand in Ames when she was 14 years old. She spent many summer days at the stand on the corner of 13th Street and Grand Avenue. Now 22, Sierra was headed to Fort Dodge with a truck full of sweet...
KCCI.com
16 new vendors coming to the Des Moines Farmers' Market
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Farmers Market is adding 16 new local vendors to the Historic Court District. It's the first time the market has brought on new vendors mid-market season. One of those vendors is GG's Chicken and Waffles. Owner Garrison Goodlett says his restaurant got...
Janet and Dave Ritchie to be Honored at State Fair
Janet and Dave Ritchie of Knoxville have been selected as Iowans of the Day during the 2022 Iowa State Fair. They will be honored at the fair August 16. This hardworking duo has made a lasting impact on citizens in Knoxville. Janet has been a 4-H leader, member of the Daughters of Union Veterans, the Lions Club and Iowa State Rabbit Breeders Association.
Iowa Board Of Education Won’t Review West Des Moines School Board Decision
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Board of Education has decided not to review a decision by the West Des Moines School District to keep a controversial book in a school library. State officials decided the parent challenging the inclusion of the book couldn’t bring that request because her son was no longer attending class at the school when she asked for the review. The book “Gender Queer” will remain in the district’s freshman building library. School officials say it is not required reading and parents can keep their child from having the ability to check it out.
Let’s Talk Knoxville–Marion County Public Health
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Judy Van Hulzen, speaking about a variety of programs at Marion County Public Health. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
