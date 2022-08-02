ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamogordo, NM

Teachers: To make extended learning work, first help students get to school

By Austin Fisher
Source New Mexico
Source New Mexico
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bx8fP_0h1YjXta00
(Shelby Wyatt for Source NM)

As many New Mexico public schools choose not to extend their school years, teachers in Alamogordo with decades of experience say for a longer year to make sense, districts should first give students the support they need to be able to make it into the classroom in the first place.

Legislative Education Study Committee Vice Chair Rep. G. Andrés Romero (D-Albuquerque) asked a panel of highly experienced teachers at Alamogordo Public Schools for their opinions of extended learning time near the end of a hearing on Friday inside The Tays Center at New Mexico State University’s campus in Alamogordo.

The question came two days after the head of the state Public Education Department told lawmakers that it is “not acceptable” that school districts aren’t using $400 million meant to extend the number of days in the school year.

Alamogordo Public Schools extended its previous school year by 10 days, said Melanie Hallbeck, a government and economics teacher at Alamogordo High School. She is opposed to statewide pressure and said districts should be able to choose.

The amount of days already allotted for public education in New Mexico is “incredibly sufficient,” she said.

“I don’t think it’s effective unless the systems are in place already for effective learning,” she said. “I don’t necessarily agree that quantity is better than quality.”

Sarah Johnston, a teaching coach in Alamogordo, questioned whether extended learning time is something that can work if schools cannot get students to come to class.

The Alamogordo district had difficulty tracking down students over the past year, she said, so it created a task force that works with teachers to find students and figure out why they’re absent.

“They’ve been working really hard — sometimes going door to door — just trying to figure out where they’re at and how they’re doing, and how we can pull them back into our schools,” she said.

It’s not just a problem in Alamogordo: By the end of 2021, there were 2,010 students across New Mexico who were officially unaccounted for, Searchlight New Mexico reported.

How teachers and students spend time in the classroom has a greater effect on the quality of education than the length of the school year, Hallbeck said.

Hallbeck, who graduated from Capitan High School in 1990, said she said her education from that very small school with very limited technology, “is the equivalent of anything I could have gotten anywhere in the country.”

“What that comes down to, I believe, is the quality of educators that you have in the classroom, the quality of support professionals that you have in the school building, and the ability and the time to teach and the time to learn,” she said.

If you can reduce the amount of white noise that comes at teachers and students all the time about other things that have to get done, Hallbeck said, you can focus on the meat and potatoes of teaching and learning.

A lot of students’ time is taken up with multiple tests, while teachers’ time is taken up preparing and assessing those tests, Hallbeck said. Teachers are also required to go through a lot of impractical training that doesn’t have tangible results in the classroom, she said.

Districts are not required to participate in extended learning, and Hallbeck said she does not think they should be.

“So I am not a proponent of extended learning time or K5 Plus, unless a school district actively chooses that and sees it as a very essential need,” she said.

District officials are trying to help students navigate the underlying issues that may be causing the attendance problems, Hallbeck said, by allowing teachers to refer them to “The Hub” where there are services, social workers and health care in one place.

Jackie Holycross, an English teacher at Alamogordo High School, said it’s important to find out why a student is absent.

“We can put all the systems in place, but we need to know what’s going on in their lives,” she said. “Parent contact is a huge part of that.”

She said the district lets teachers take the time to contact parents of students who don’t show up. She saw more attendance simply from telling parents that their student was missing or from texting the student: “What’s going on in your life? Why aren’t you here?”

But it does take time, she acknowledged, which is in short supply for teachers.

Romero said lawmakers should think about what the school day for teachers looks like, how that is divided up, and give them the leeway to do what they need to do. He is a social studies teacher and said he often calls parents on weekends because he doesn’t have time during the school day.

“For all of us here, how that school day looks for educators, not just the school year, is something we need to keep in mind,” he said.

Comments / 7

Related
KRQE News 13

Students at 20 New Mexico schools to get paid, hands-on-experience in workforce

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Health Leadership High School in southeast Albuquerque is one of 20 New Mexico schools that are now considered an Innovation Zone. More than $4 million in state money will be allocated to these schools to rethink the traditional high school experience and transform it in a way to boost graduation rates and better prepare students for college life and the workforce.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
errorsofenchantment.com

Education poll shows support in New Mexico for school choice, concern for education system

If the majority of adults in NM want education dollars to follow the student to public or private school, then why do they always vote for the Dems who have been opposed it for decades (because it is opposed by the teachers’ unions – a core constituency group)? It was abundantly clear during the Wuhan virus lockdown in NM by May of 2020 that the virus posed no more threat to kids than the common cold. Nonetheless, our schools were shut down for the 5th longest time in the country because the teachers’ unions wanted them shut down and the Dem party in NM sided with the unions over the children. If NM were truly a fair and just state, Governor Grisham and the heads of the teachers’ unions would be indicted for child abuse for what they did to the children of NM during the lockdown.
EDUCATION
errorsofenchantment.com

Why Americans and New Mexicans shifted to private K-12 options during COVID

It has been widely reported that Albuquerque Public Schools is one school district that is losing large numbers of students. We don’t know how many students other districts throughout New Mexico lost during COVID, but have heard similar numbers. The following chart is from the National Assessment of Educational...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Alamogordo, NM
Government
Alamogordo, NM
Education
City
Alamogordo, NM
errorsofenchantment.com

New Mexico’s pitiful workforce participation rate…updated

The Albuquerque Journal is one of the few media outlets to have caught on to the fact which we’ve been discussing for years, that New Mexico’s workforce participation rate is terrible…and, it got much worse during COVID. The Journal and its sources cited an increase in New Mexicans on SSDI or “disability.”
POLITICS
losalamosreporter.com

Governor Issues Statement On Probable Racially Motivated Attacks In Albuquerque

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement following the murder of 27-year-old Muhammad Afzaal Hussain in Albuquerque on Monday. Albuquerque police on Thursday said they suspect the shootings of Hussain, as well as two other recent shootings involving Middle Eastern and Muslim residents, may be connected and racially and/or religiously motivated.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#The Tays Center
Source New Mexico

New Mexico plans to create searchable logs of prison mail

Letters written and received by people incarcerated in New Mexico prisons will soon be part of a database expanding mail surveillance in the state’s correctional facilities. The New Mexico Corrections Department is buying equipment from Florida-based company Securus Technologies and installing it at each prison. Adult Prisons Division Director...
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

New Mexico receives money to clean up abandoned mines

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico will get $2.4M to clean up abandoned mines. The money from the infrastructure bill Congress approved last year. States had to apply for the money. The Navajo Nation will also get $1.66M. The federal government asked states and tribes that applied for funding to: Prioritize projects along the President’s Justice40 initiative. […]
POLITICS
Source New Mexico

New Mexico starts the work of hiring a new PRC

New Mexico put out a help wanted sign for three people to take over as the Public Regulation Commission. Job Duties: Form new leadership of the agency overseeing regulation of public utilities in the state. Qualifications: 10 years experience, competence, be independent of the industries regulated by the PRC. In...
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

State considers sale of land for proposed veterans cemetery

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is considering selling land for a new veteran’s cemetery. The state land office is taking public comment at a meeting Tuesday evening. The proposal would allow the sale of more than 300 acres of land to the US Department of Veterans Affairs. This would be on the northwestern edge of […]
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KOAT 7

Back-to-school tax holiday set for this weekend in New Mexico

New Mexico's annual back-to-school tax holiday is set for this weekend. Many back-to-school items will be eligible to purchase from 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 5 through midnight on Aug. 7. The following items are eligible to be purchased tax-free. Clothing and shoes sold for less than $100. Special clothing and...
EDUCATION
KRQE News 13

New Mexico voters information is now posted online

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –New Mexico voters now have their personal information posted online, for anyone to look at. New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver tried to stop that from happening, but lost a legal battle against an out-of-state conservative group called the voter reference foundation. The group’s website says they are are dedicated to […]
POLITICS
Deming Headlight

Gov. backs Luna County Emergency Operations Center with state funding

DEMING – Luna County and City of Deming officials welcomed New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday for an announcement that is expected to benefit both governments and neighboring communities in the near future. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced $2.1 million in state funding has been allocated for a new emergency operations center in Luna County. Members of local law enforcement and first responders were also present for the announcement.
LUNA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Former New Mexico cannabis director joins private firm, raising ethics debate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After spending less than a year developing and executing the state’s cannabis rules, New Mexico’s former Cannabis Control Division director is taking her talents to a private cannabis firm. A powerhouse consultant agency, “Weeds” has hired Kristen Thomson, leading some to debate about the ethics of the move. Thomson was appointed to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kunm.org

Secretary of State prepares for midterms - and what might come after

As the midterm elections approach in November, local officials are preparing not just to run the voting but also to deal with what might come afterward. Since the 2020 presidential election, voices have grown louder falsely claiming that a flawed electoral process or corrupt officials stole an election victory from Donald Trump. County clerks across the state say that conspiracy theorists and even county commissioners routinely challenge their process or accuse them of corruption. KUNM spoke with Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver about all this at a seminar for county clerks in Albuquerque, known as “election school."
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Chile roasting season is here!

Well, it’s that time of year again when you can smell chile on every block in New Mexico. Yes, that’s right, it is time to roast some chile. Chile roasting season is upon New Mexico. The season, which generally lasts from late July to September, is a well-known time for most here in the Land of Enchantment.
RIO RANCHO, NM
Source New Mexico

Source New Mexico

New Mexico State
3K+
Followers
997
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

Source New Mexico is an independent, nonprofit news organization that shines a light on governments, policies and public officials so you get the information you need to make choices — about yourself, your family, your neighborhoods and communities. Through a lens of public health and equity, we’ll bring you original news reporting along with analysis and opinion. We’re your source for unflinching coverage of COVID response and health care, access to education, tribal affairs, climate change and industrial regulation, police accountability, criminal legal reform, the impacts of immigration policies and more from across the region. Source NM is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Source NM retains full editorial independence.

 https://sourcenm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy