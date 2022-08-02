Read on lakercountry.com
Related
Who stops when a school bus stops in Kentucky?
In order to protect children, a school bus safety program is trying to better educate drivers on school bus stop etiquette and laws.
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs, Dunnville residents charged following Columbia police investigation
A contraband and drug trafficking investigation by the Columbia Police Department in neighboring Adair County came to an end on Monday. The investigation began back on May 4th of this year when officers were notified by Adair County Regional Jail after suspected narcotics were found by deputy jailers there. After...
wymt.com
Suspect in Laurel Co. crash that killed three appears in court
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - More information is being released about a crash that killed three people on a southern Kentucky interstate. The California man accused of causing the crash was in court Tuesday morning. A detective testified about the suspect driving the wrong way and being under the influence of...
lakercountry.com
Sheriff’s Office releases monthly report
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office has released its monthly report for the month of July. Last month, the sheriff’s office received 387 calls for service, performed 13 arrests, nine mental health transports, and had 48 court papers received. Court security officers drove more than 5,000 court security miles,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Hardin County woman killed in accident involving aircraft on the ground
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County woman died Sunday afternoon in an accident involving an aircraft on the ground. According to Field Houghlin, the Nelson County coroner, the incident took place just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bardstown Nelson County Airport, commonly referred to as Samuels Field. Houghlin...
Delta-8 THC declared legal in Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — A judge in Kentucky has declared Delta-8 to be a legal derivative of hemp, and issued a permanent injunction against law enforcement which prevents them from charging retailers and producers with criminal activity for selling Delta-8. The chemical, called Delta-8 THC, is billed as producing a milder high than the better known […]
wnky.com
Bowling Green man arrested following K-9 alert to drugs
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on several charges after a K-9 alerted authorities to drugs. On Friday around 1:07 a.m., authorities conducted a traffic stop where a K-9 alerted to the odor of a narcotic coming from the vehicle during a free air sniff around the vehicle, according to WCSO.
lakercountry.com
Adamson added to R.S. Police Dept. roster
Following the swearing in of two new police officers in Vance Davis and Greg Brown last week, Russell Springs Mayor Eddie Thomas swore in another new officer, Blake Adamson, to the expanding Russell Springs Police Department on Monday afternoon. Adamson has been serving as a patrol safety officer for the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcluradio.com
Search for escaped Barren inmate continues
GLASGOW — Troopers with Kentucky State Police continue to search for an escaped inmate from Barren County. The inmate was identified as 33-year-old Donald P. Shelton. He was assigned to a work release along Hiseville Park Road, according to a news release from state police, and walked away from the area just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why are bumpers sometimes left at the scene of a crash?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Driving along, do you ever notice vehicle debris – including full bumpers – lining the roadway? You’re not alone. Jill submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:. “Why are bumpers left at the scene of an accident? They load up and tow the...
Shepherdsville chase ends with man, motorcycle under a police vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and motorcycle were pinned underneath a police car at the intersection of Phillips Lane and Preston Highway in Louisville on July 12. The two crashed after the motorcycle driver led police on a chase for more than 45 minutes. That chase started over a...
WBKO
Warren Co. K9 Officer alerts deputy to drugs, leading to arrest
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was arrested on multiple drug charges over the weekend after a K9 alerted deputies to the drugs. On Friday around 1 a.m., Warren County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop. The deputy’s K9 Kilo alerted to the odor of a narcotic coming from the vehicle during a free air sniff around the vehicle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKYT 27
Man accused of causing wrong-way crash that killed 3 people appears in court
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a crash that killed three people on a southern Kentucky interstate. The California man accused of causing the crash was back in court Tuesday morning. A detective testified about the suspect driving the wrong way, and him being under the...
14news.com
Deputies investigating complaint of kitten killed and thrown
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies say they are investigating an animal abuse claim. They say the complaint was made Friday in St. Charles. Video sent to 14 News shows a kitten being beaten and then thrown several feet. The owner says the five-month-old kitten didn’t survive.
Wave 3
Woman killed in Nelson County airplane incident
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hardin County woman was killed over the weekend in an incident involving an aircraft that was on the ground. Nelson County coroner Field Houghlin has identified the victim as Feleshia Denham, 37, of Glendale. The incident happened at Samuels Field in Bardstown around 2:30 p.m....
Vehicle inferno causes I-75 lane closure in Rockcastle County
According to the Mt. Vernon Fire Department, a commercial vehicle trailer loaded with spools of PVC tubing ignited Saturday night.
myq104.com
Jury Indicts Two for Narcotics possession
The Columbia Police Department concluded a contraband and drug trafficking investigation that had previously begun on May 4 of this year. Officers were notified by Adair County Regional Jail after suspected narcotics were found by Deputy Jailers. After a preliminary investigation, evidence was presented to the grand jury with two...
WKYT 27
Suspect arrested in Lexington murder case
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been arrested in connection with a Lexington murder. Police say 44-year-old DeMonte Cowan has been arrested and charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and wanton endangerment. The shooting happened on June 19. Police say just before 11 p.m....
wdrb.com
Longtime Kentucky state representative, Bevin cabinet member arrested in Lexington on rape charge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Kentucky state Democratic representative and official in Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's cabinet has been arrested and charged with first-degree rape. John Tilley, 53, was booked Monday morning into Lexington-Fayette Urban County Division of Community Corrections, according to jail records. Hannah Sloan, a public information...
lakercountry.com
Russell County still in yellow on COVID map; Adair, Pulaski turn green
Russell County remains yellow on the latest COVID spread map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health. Meanwhile, neighboring Adair and Pulaski County have moved to green, indicating a low level of community spread of the virus. Yellow indicates a medium spread, while red indicates a high spread. Neighboring...
Comments / 0