GLASGOW — Troopers with Kentucky State Police continue to search for an escaped inmate from Barren County. The inmate was identified as 33-year-old Donald P. Shelton. He was assigned to a work release along Hiseville Park Road, according to a news release from state police, and walked away from the area just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

BARREN COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO