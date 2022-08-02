ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, KY

Suspect in Laurel Co. crash that killed three appears in court

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - More information is being released about a crash that killed three people on a southern Kentucky interstate. The California man accused of causing the crash was in court Tuesday morning. A detective testified about the suspect driving the wrong way and being under the influence of...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Sheriff’s Office releases monthly report

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office has released its monthly report for the month of July. Last month, the sheriff’s office received 387 calls for service, performed 13 arrests, nine mental health transports, and had 48 court papers received. Court security officers drove more than 5,000 court security miles,...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Delta-8 THC declared legal in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — A judge in Kentucky has declared Delta-8 to be a legal derivative of hemp, and issued a permanent injunction against law enforcement which prevents them from charging retailers and producers with criminal activity for selling Delta-8. The chemical, called Delta-8 THC, is billed as producing a milder high than the better known […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Bowling Green man arrested following K-9 alert to drugs

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on several charges after a K-9 alerted authorities to drugs. On Friday around 1:07 a.m., authorities conducted a traffic stop where a K-9 alerted to the odor of a narcotic coming from the vehicle during a free air sniff around the vehicle, according to WCSO.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
lakercountry.com

Adamson added to R.S. Police Dept. roster

Following the swearing in of two new police officers in Vance Davis and Greg Brown last week, Russell Springs Mayor Eddie Thomas swore in another new officer, Blake Adamson, to the expanding Russell Springs Police Department on Monday afternoon. Adamson has been serving as a patrol safety officer for the...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
wcluradio.com

Search for escaped Barren inmate continues

GLASGOW — Troopers with Kentucky State Police continue to search for an escaped inmate from Barren County. The inmate was identified as 33-year-old Donald P. Shelton. He was assigned to a work release along Hiseville Park Road, according to a news release from state police, and walked away from the area just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Warren Co. K9 Officer alerts deputy to drugs, leading to arrest

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was arrested on multiple drug charges over the weekend after a K9 alerted deputies to the drugs. On Friday around 1 a.m., Warren County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop. The deputy’s K9 Kilo alerted to the odor of a narcotic coming from the vehicle during a free air sniff around the vehicle.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
14news.com

Deputies investigating complaint of kitten killed and thrown

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies say they are investigating an animal abuse claim. They say the complaint was made Friday in St. Charles. Video sent to 14 News shows a kitten being beaten and then thrown several feet. The owner says the five-month-old kitten didn’t survive.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Woman killed in Nelson County airplane incident

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hardin County woman was killed over the weekend in an incident involving an aircraft that was on the ground. Nelson County coroner Field Houghlin has identified the victim as Feleshia Denham, 37, of Glendale. The incident happened at Samuels Field in Bardstown around 2:30 p.m....
NELSON COUNTY, KY
myq104.com

Jury Indicts Two for Narcotics possession

The Columbia Police Department concluded a contraband and drug trafficking investigation that had previously begun on May 4 of this year. Officers were notified by Adair County Regional Jail after suspected narcotics were found by Deputy Jailers. After a preliminary investigation, evidence was presented to the grand jury with two...
COLUMBIA, KY
WKYT 27

Suspect arrested in Lexington murder case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been arrested in connection with a Lexington murder. Police say 44-year-old DeMonte Cowan has been arrested and charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and wanton endangerment. The shooting happened on June 19. Police say just before 11 p.m....
LEXINGTON, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell County still in yellow on COVID map; Adair, Pulaski turn green

Russell County remains yellow on the latest COVID spread map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health. Meanwhile, neighboring Adair and Pulaski County have moved to green, indicating a low level of community spread of the virus. Yellow indicates a medium spread, while red indicates a high spread. Neighboring...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY

