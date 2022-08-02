Read on www.wnep.com
Staying cool by the pool in Columbia County
BERWICK, Pa. — No matter where you were on Thursday, people in the WNEP viewing area had something to say about the extreme heat. Some folks decided to beat the 90-degree heat by spending time in the pool. More than 200 people flocked to the Ber Vaughn Pool in Berwick.
Fighting to keep First Hospital open
KINGSTON, Pa. — Employees from First Hospital on Wyoming Avenue in Kingston planned to speak out against the planned closure at a news conference on Thursday, but a union representative tells Newswatch 16 they were told their jobs would be on the line if they did. State lawmakers and...
Power back on for thousands after outages in three counties
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — According to PPL, more than 1,500 homes and businesses in Wayne County were without electricity Thursday night. Nearly 1,300 were without power in Luzerne County and more than 700 in Lackawanna County. Officials made repairs overnight, and the lights were back early Friday morning. For...
Power restored in Luzerne, Lackawanna Counties
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PPL reported a power outage Thursday that impacted over 1,000 customers, stretching from Luzerne into Lackawanna County. According to PPL, the outage was impacting areas in Inkerman, through Hughestown, Moosic, and all the way up to Scranton. At the time, 1,377 customers were impacted and crews were sent to make repairs. The […]
Exploring Concrete City in Luzerne County
- If you love architecture, you'll want to spend a day exploring Concrete City in Luzerne County. The early example of International Style architecture in the United States, Concrete City, was developed in 1911 as company housing for Delaware, Lackawanna, and Western Railroad coal divisions. The Concrete City in Luzerne...
Toasty night at Clinton County Fair
MILL HALL, Pa. — It was a toasty night at the 49th annual Clinton County Fair. There's a little something for everyone at the fairgrounds near Mill Hall. Families dined on all the fair favorites: pizza, sausage sandwiches, and even some ice cream to cool off. There are also...
Electricity knocked out in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — It was certainly not the kind of day you want to be without air conditioning. But a power outage left hundreds sweating it out in Lackawanna County. Traffic lights along Mulberry Street in Scranton were on the fritz just before noon. More than a thousand people...
Hospitals in Scranton plan merger under one license
SCRANTON, Pa. — A major healthcare provider announced plans to combine two locations in the city of Scranton. Regional Hospital of Scranton and Moses Taylor Hospital will operate under one license, according to a release from Commonwealth Health, the parent company of both facilities. Commonwealth Health owns both Regional...
Community meeting to save Berwick Hospital Center
BERWICK, Pa. — Residents of the Berwick area and employees of Berwick Hospital Center are still searching for answers a little more than a week after the owner of the hospital shut down clinics and announced plans to close the hospital itself. On Monday night, many of those residents...
Schuylkill County Fair teaches importance of farming
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Farmers across Schuylkill County are bringing the barn to the Schuylkill County Fairgrounds. The week-long fair is showing everyone that agriculture is Pennsylvania's number one industry. Allen Dunbar is a 7th-generation farmer who says showing the kids at the farm where their food comes from...
Monroe County Meals on Wheels seeking donations
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It's always a busy day at Monroe County Meals on Wheels. The organization near Stroudsburg feeds more than 150 seniors a day. But when August rolls around, things pick up even more. "Since our inception in 1972, we delivered over 2,400,000 meals to homebound and...
Blight controversy in Carbon County puts residents' safety at risk
JIM THORPE, Pa. — The home along Center Avenue in Jim Thorpe has been in Judy Williams' family for as long as she can remember. But she said her home is now being threatened by the property next door. Not only is it an eyesore, but Williams said the...
New start date and other news for the Scranton School District
A new start date for schools in the Scranton School District was announced at their school board meeting last evening. First day of classes will now be September 8. The delay is to allow for teachers to receive safety training. Announcement was also made of David Baker being appointed as the new director of safety and security in the district. Baker has been the Chief Detective in Lackawanna County for the past 2 years. A preliminary $218 million dollar budget for 2023 was also approved. Right now it would mean a 5.2 percent tax increase but they are continuing to work to try and reduce that amount before it must be passed by January.
Thousands of patients reeling from clinic closures, doctors preparing for hospital shutdown
BERWICK, Pa. — A new report filed in federal bankruptcy court paints a picture of just how dire the situation is for the nearly 5,000 patients left without care. Almost two weeks ago, several of the clinics affiliated with the Berwick Hospital Center shut down with no prior warning to staff or patients.
School start dates for Bradford, Tioga Counties
(WETM) – The start of another academic year is right around the corner. Parents are shopping for school supplies, and districts are getting ready to welcome back their students. Not every school district starts on the same day, and schools in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania are starting earlier than those in New York’s Southern […]
Pennsylvania doctor sentenced for fatal “pill mill”
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – A central Pennsylvania doctor has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for operating what the U.S. Attorney’s Office called a “massive pill mill” that distributed approximately 9.5 million units of oxycodone, hydrocodone, oxycontin, and fentanyl to patients over three and a half years.
'Pill mill' doctor in Northumberland county sent to prison
MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — A doctor from Northumberland County will spend 15 years in prison for operating a "pill mill." On Wednesday, a federal judge turned down Dr. Raymond Kraynak's request to change his plea. Kraynak claimed in March that he felt pressured into pleading guilty. Last year, the...
Community reacts to Berwick Hospital closure
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A tense and emotional public meeting in Columbia County occurred Monday night as Berwick residents worry about the closure of their local hospital and the future of their health care. More than 100 people turned out to the borough council making their voices heard, hoping against hope to stop the […]
Viewmont Mall hosting back-to-school supply drive
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The goal isn't just to fill the box at the school supply drive but to have it overflowing with school supplies by the end of the month. "Notebooks, pencils, pens, folders, anything you think the child might need for a successful school year. Specifically, clear backpacks if they're available because a lot of the schools are asking for clear backpacks," Rosemary Bohenek said.
National Night Out event held in Carbon County
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — National Night Out is a day that aims to bring residents closer to their police officers, firefighters, and other first responders. Families in Carbon County spent the night at Lehighton Borough Park for the community's first National Night Out since 2019. Members of the Leighton...
