Columbia County, PA

Newswatch 16

Staying cool by the pool in Columbia County

BERWICK, Pa. — No matter where you were on Thursday, people in the WNEP viewing area had something to say about the extreme heat. Some folks decided to beat the 90-degree heat by spending time in the pool. More than 200 people flocked to the Ber Vaughn Pool in Berwick.
BERWICK, PA
Newswatch 16

Fighting to keep First Hospital open

KINGSTON, Pa. — Employees from First Hospital on Wyoming Avenue in Kingston planned to speak out against the planned closure at a news conference on Thursday, but a union representative tells Newswatch 16 they were told their jobs would be on the line if they did. State lawmakers and...
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Power restored in Luzerne, Lackawanna Counties

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PPL reported a power outage Thursday that impacted over 1,000 customers, stretching from Luzerne into Lackawanna County. According to PPL, the outage was impacting areas in Inkerman, through Hughestown, Moosic, and all the way up to Scranton. At the time, 1,377 customers were impacted and crews were sent to make repairs. The […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Exploring Concrete City in Luzerne County

- If you love architecture, you'll want to spend a day exploring Concrete City in Luzerne County. The early example of International Style architecture in the United States, Concrete City, was developed in 1911 as company housing for Delaware, Lackawanna, and Western Railroad coal divisions. The Concrete City in Luzerne...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Toasty night at Clinton County Fair

MILL HALL, Pa. — It was a toasty night at the 49th annual Clinton County Fair. There's a little something for everyone at the fairgrounds near Mill Hall. Families dined on all the fair favorites: pizza, sausage sandwiches, and even some ice cream to cool off. There are also...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Hospitals in Scranton plan merger under one license

SCRANTON, Pa. — A major healthcare provider announced plans to combine two locations in the city of Scranton. Regional Hospital of Scranton and Moses Taylor Hospital will operate under one license, according to a release from Commonwealth Health, the parent company of both facilities. Commonwealth Health owns both Regional...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Community meeting to save Berwick Hospital Center

BERWICK, Pa. — Residents of the Berwick area and employees of Berwick Hospital Center are still searching for answers a little more than a week after the owner of the hospital shut down clinics and announced plans to close the hospital itself. On Monday night, many of those residents...
BERWICK, PA
Newswatch 16

Schuylkill County Fair teaches importance of farming

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Farmers across Schuylkill County are bringing the barn to the Schuylkill County Fairgrounds. The week-long fair is showing everyone that agriculture is Pennsylvania's number one industry. Allen Dunbar is a 7th-generation farmer who says showing the kids at the farm where their food comes from...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Monroe County Meals on Wheels seeking donations

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It's always a busy day at Monroe County Meals on Wheels. The organization near Stroudsburg feeds more than 150 seniors a day. But when August rolls around, things pick up even more. "Since our inception in 1972, we delivered over 2,400,000 meals to homebound and...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NewsRadio WILK

New start date and other news for the Scranton School District

A new start date for schools in the Scranton School District was announced at their school board meeting last evening. First day of classes will now be September 8. The delay is to allow for teachers to receive safety training. Announcement was also made of David Baker being appointed as the new director of safety and security in the district. Baker has been the Chief Detective in Lackawanna County for the past 2 years. A preliminary $218 million dollar budget for 2023 was also approved. Right now it would mean a 5.2 percent tax increase but they are continuing to work to try and reduce that amount before it must be passed by January.
SCRANTON, PA
WETM 18 News

School start dates for Bradford, Tioga Counties

(WETM) – The start of another academic year is right around the corner. Parents are shopping for school supplies, and districts are getting ready to welcome back their students. Not every school district starts on the same day, and schools in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania are starting earlier than those in New York’s Southern […]
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania doctor sentenced for fatal “pill mill”

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – A central Pennsylvania doctor has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for operating what the U.S. Attorney’s Office called a “massive pill mill” that distributed approximately 9.5 million units of oxycodone, hydrocodone, oxycontin, and fentanyl to patients over three and a half years.
MOUNT CARMEL, PA
WBRE

Community reacts to Berwick Hospital closure

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A tense and emotional public meeting in Columbia County occurred Monday night as Berwick residents worry about the closure of their local hospital and the future of their health care. More than 100 people turned out to the borough council making their voices heard, hoping against hope to stop the […]
BERWICK, PA
Newswatch 16

Viewmont Mall hosting back-to-school supply drive

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The goal isn't just to fill the box at the school supply drive but to have it overflowing with school supplies by the end of the month. "Notebooks, pencils, pens, folders, anything you think the child might need for a successful school year. Specifically, clear backpacks if they're available because a lot of the schools are asking for clear backpacks," Rosemary Bohenek said.
DICKSON CITY, PA
Newswatch 16

National Night Out event held in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — National Night Out is a day that aims to bring residents closer to their police officers, firefighters, and other first responders. Families in Carbon County spent the night at Lehighton Borough Park for the community's first National Night Out since 2019. Members of the Leighton...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

