A new start date for schools in the Scranton School District was announced at their school board meeting last evening. First day of classes will now be September 8. The delay is to allow for teachers to receive safety training. Announcement was also made of David Baker being appointed as the new director of safety and security in the district. Baker has been the Chief Detective in Lackawanna County for the past 2 years. A preliminary $218 million dollar budget for 2023 was also approved. Right now it would mean a 5.2 percent tax increase but they are continuing to work to try and reduce that amount before it must be passed by January.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO