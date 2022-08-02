Superintendent Dan Bridges has inked a new five-year contract with Naperville School District 203 that runs through the end of the 2026-27 school year, following a vote from the school board on Monday. The terms include an initial salary of $285,000, with provisions for additional pay bumps in future years of no less than 2 percent and no more than 4 percent. Bridges will also continue to receive full pension and health benefits. Board members said they have been pleased with Bridges’ past performance, noting District 203 has received multiple state- and federal-level recognitions. Bridges has served as D203 superintendent since 2011.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO