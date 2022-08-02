ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorkville, IL

WSPY NEWS

Son approves mom for Sandwich City Council

Her 10-year-old son sat with city officials, the mayor claiming he was one of the youngest to ever address the city council. Your browser does not support the audio element. Karsta Erickson was sworn in this week as the new third ward alderperson for the Sandwich City Council, finishing out a nearly three-year term left by a June vacancy.
SANDWICH, IL
WSPY NEWS

No action to be taken after Oswego Fire Protection District recount; trustees could put the tax proposal on the November ballot

The Oswego Fire Protection District won't pursue any further action after a discovery recount on Monday confirmed the results its tax proposal in the June 28th primary election. The measure had 4,149 votes in favor and 4,150 against. Fire Chief John Cornish says members of the district met with Kendall County Clerk Debbie Gillette to examine ballots from several precincts.
OSWEGO, IL
walls102.com

City of Ottawa seeking electric bill deal for residents

OTTAWA – Ottawa officials plan to negotiate a deal for lower electricity rates for their residents. Council members gave Mayor Dan Aussem the authorization to sign a deal for lower rates when he finds one best fit for the city. Mayor Dan Aussem says over the past few years deals with Ameren have fizzled out. Commissioner Wayne A. Eichelkraut, Jr. says that’s why the city hasn’t been in a municipal electric aggregation program, but they plan to seek out a deal the mayor can sign right away.
OTTAWA, IL
starvedrock.media

Former Ottawa Mayor Spars With Current Mayor Over Downtown Parking Proposal

Ottawa's current mayor and the man he succeeded haven't always seen eye-to-eye. That came to light again at Tuesday's Ottawa City Council meeting. Former Mayor Bob Eschbach spoke during the public comment part of the meeting about concerns with plans to eliminate parking spaces on the east side of Court Street next to the downtown courthouse. He voiced concerns that Mayor Dan Aussem is trying to fast track the project.
OTTAWA, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Yorkville, IL
Government
City
Yorkville, IL
City
Curran, IL
spotonillinois.com

Village of La Grange Board of Fire and Police Commissioners met July 6

Here is the agenda provided by the board: 1. Call to Order and Roll Call. 2. Approval of Minutes -June 23, 2022 3. Business at Hand. Approval - Firefighter/ Paramedic Initial Eligibility Register Oral Interviews... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 11:27. 11:27. 11:27. 11:27. 11:14. 11:11.
LA GRANGE, IL
wcsjnews.com

Construction of New Morris Fire House Will Begin This Fall

The construction of a new firehouse will begin later this year. The Morris City Council on Monday approved two items that pertains to the firehouse. Alderman Duane Wolfe and Mayor Chris Brown explained details of a conditional permitted use request. The council also approved rezoning several properties around the future...
MORRIS, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

D203 Superintendent New Contract | Chavez Resigns Board Seat | Parade Grand Marshals

Superintendent Dan Bridges has inked a new five-year contract with Naperville School District 203 that runs through the end of the 2026-27 school year, following a vote from the school board on Monday. The terms include an initial salary of $285,000, with provisions for additional pay bumps in future years of no less than 2 percent and no more than 4 percent. Bridges will also continue to receive full pension and health benefits. Board members said they have been pleased with Bridges’ past performance, noting District 203 has received multiple state- and federal-level recognitions. Bridges has served as D203 superintendent since 2011.
NAPERVILLE, IL
positivelynaperville.com

DuPage County Board Chairman announces board member’s resignation

In a written statement, DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin has announced that County Board Member Amy Chavez has resigned. Wheaton – “Today DuPage County Board Member Amy Chavez informed me of her decision to resign from the County Board, effective August 16, 2022. “As Economic Development Committee...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Elgin plans $6M expansion of Hemmens Center

Rendering of the Hemmens Cultural Center (City of Elgin, Getty) Elgin plans to spend $5.8 million to expand a performing arts center, modernizing a building constructed in the 1960s. Geneva, Illinois-based Allen + Pepa Architects aimd to add a 9,500-square-foot, two-story addition...
ELGIN, IL
spotonillinois.com

Carol Mitten will not move forward as Evanston's next city manager

Carol Mitten will not be Evanston's next city manager, the city announced Tuesday. Mitten and City Council decided after further conversations that she was not the right fit for Evanston's city manager position. City Council is in discussions with Interim City Manager Luke Stowe...
EVANSTON, IL
News Break
Politics
NBC Sports Chicago

'Anti-corporate welfare' petition against Bears, Arlington Heights

A petition was created to stop "financial incentive" towards helping the Chicago Bears build a new stadium in Arlington Heights, according to the Chicago Tribune. The attempted ordinance was created by an organization called Americans for Prosperity in an attempt to maintain "equal treatment of businesses and good use of taxpayer dollars" within the village of Arlington Heights.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
spotonillinois.com

Home sales in DeKalb County during week ending July 16

There were six reported residential sales in DeKalb County in the week ending July 16, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $169,553.5 and the median property tax bill was $4,247.5 for the previous year. 426 COTTAGE ROW.Sycamore$43,725Property Tax (2020): $5,068.58Effective... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. 15:42. 15:42. How high...
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Illinois

CHICAGO - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
ILLINOIS STATE
spotonillinois.com

Weekly recap of Mendota home sales during week ending July 16

First Ottawa Bancshares Inc. (FOTB:PKC) in Ottawa saw a 6.78 percent change on Wall Street in the year leading up to Aug. 3. On Aug. 3, shares in the First Ottawa Bancshares Inc. company were selling at $85.42. One year before, these shares were trading at $80. First Ottawa Bancshares...
MENDOTA, IL
wcsjnews.com

ISP Conducting Traffic Enforcement Patrols This Month

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 05 announces the ISP will conduct Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols, Driving Enforcement Program patrols, Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Will County during August. NITE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations especially between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m..
WILL COUNTY, IL
Adrian Holman

Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7

The Kendall County Fair Association will be holding the Kendall County Fair at the Kendall County Fairgrounds on Illinois Route 47 in Yorkville from Thursday, August 4th until Sunday, August 7th. The Kendall County Fair is one of the oldest county fairs in the USA with the first fair being held in 1841.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL

