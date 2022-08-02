Read on spotonillinois.com
WSPY NEWS
Son approves mom for Sandwich City Council
Her 10-year-old son sat with city officials, the mayor claiming he was one of the youngest to ever address the city council. Your browser does not support the audio element. Karsta Erickson was sworn in this week as the new third ward alderperson for the Sandwich City Council, finishing out a nearly three-year term left by a June vacancy.
WSPY NEWS
No action to be taken after Oswego Fire Protection District recount; trustees could put the tax proposal on the November ballot
The Oswego Fire Protection District won't pursue any further action after a discovery recount on Monday confirmed the results its tax proposal in the June 28th primary election. The measure had 4,149 votes in favor and 4,150 against. Fire Chief John Cornish says members of the district met with Kendall County Clerk Debbie Gillette to examine ballots from several precincts.
walls102.com
City of Ottawa seeking electric bill deal for residents
OTTAWA – Ottawa officials plan to negotiate a deal for lower electricity rates for their residents. Council members gave Mayor Dan Aussem the authorization to sign a deal for lower rates when he finds one best fit for the city. Mayor Dan Aussem says over the past few years deals with Ameren have fizzled out. Commissioner Wayne A. Eichelkraut, Jr. says that’s why the city hasn’t been in a municipal electric aggregation program, but they plan to seek out a deal the mayor can sign right away.
starvedrock.media
Former Ottawa Mayor Spars With Current Mayor Over Downtown Parking Proposal
Ottawa's current mayor and the man he succeeded haven't always seen eye-to-eye. That came to light again at Tuesday's Ottawa City Council meeting. Former Mayor Bob Eschbach spoke during the public comment part of the meeting about concerns with plans to eliminate parking spaces on the east side of Court Street next to the downtown courthouse. He voiced concerns that Mayor Dan Aussem is trying to fast track the project.
spotonillinois.com
Village of La Grange Board of Fire and Police Commissioners met July 6
wcsjnews.com
Construction of New Morris Fire House Will Begin This Fall
The construction of a new firehouse will begin later this year. The Morris City Council on Monday approved two items that pertains to the firehouse. Alderman Duane Wolfe and Mayor Chris Brown explained details of a conditional permitted use request. The council also approved rezoning several properties around the future...
Campton Hills in standoff with highway district over new agreement
The Village of Campton Hills is at an impasse with the Campton Highway District as it tries to renew an intergovernmental agreement that would continue service of the village’s 101 miles of roads.
WSPY NEWS
Oswego resident elected chairperson of Kendall County Democrats
Oswego resident Beth Kremer has been elected as chairperson of the Kendall County Democrats. Kremer has been involved in the party since 2017 and served as treasurer of the Democratic Women of Kendall County. Kremer wants to get more people involved in the party. Kremer says a goal of hers...
D203 Superintendent New Contract | Chavez Resigns Board Seat | Parade Grand Marshals
Superintendent Dan Bridges has inked a new five-year contract with Naperville School District 203 that runs through the end of the 2026-27 school year, following a vote from the school board on Monday. The terms include an initial salary of $285,000, with provisions for additional pay bumps in future years of no less than 2 percent and no more than 4 percent. Bridges will also continue to receive full pension and health benefits. Board members said they have been pleased with Bridges’ past performance, noting District 203 has received multiple state- and federal-level recognitions. Bridges has served as D203 superintendent since 2011.
positivelynaperville.com
DuPage County Board Chairman announces board member’s resignation
In a written statement, DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin has announced that County Board Member Amy Chavez has resigned. Wheaton – “Today DuPage County Board Member Amy Chavez informed me of her decision to resign from the County Board, effective August 16, 2022. “As Economic Development Committee...
spotonillinois.com
Elgin plans $6M expansion of Hemmens Center
Rendering of the Hemmens Cultural Center (City of Elgin, Getty) Elgin plans to spend $5.8 million to expand a performing arts center, modernizing a building constructed in the 1960s. Geneva, Illinois-based Allen + Pepa Architects aimd to add a 9,500-square-foot, two-story addition...
spotonillinois.com
Carol Mitten will not move forward as Evanston's next city manager
Carol Mitten will not be Evanston's next city manager, the city announced Tuesday. Mitten and City Council decided after further conversations that she was not the right fit for Evanston's city manager position. City Council is in discussions with Interim City Manager Luke Stowe...
fox32chicago.com
McHenry County officials dispute bakery's discrimination accusation following cancelation of drag show
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - An Illinois bakery has accused its local government of discriminating against it by banning events at the space after it was vandalized and had to cancel a planned drag show, but the village disputes the bakery's version of events. Owner Corinna Sac posted a...
'Anti-corporate welfare' petition against Bears, Arlington Heights
A petition was created to stop "financial incentive" towards helping the Chicago Bears build a new stadium in Arlington Heights, according to the Chicago Tribune. The attempted ordinance was created by an organization called Americans for Prosperity in an attempt to maintain "equal treatment of businesses and good use of taxpayer dollars" within the village of Arlington Heights.
spotonillinois.com
Home sales in DeKalb County during week ending July 16
spotonillinois.com
How many Bureau County black third graders failed the 2021 state math exam?
fox32chicago.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Illinois
CHICAGO - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
spotonillinois.com
Weekly recap of Mendota home sales during week ending July 16
wcsjnews.com
ISP Conducting Traffic Enforcement Patrols This Month
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 05 announces the ISP will conduct Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols, Driving Enforcement Program patrols, Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Will County during August. NITE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations especially between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m..
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7
The Kendall County Fair Association will be holding the Kendall County Fair at the Kendall County Fairgrounds on Illinois Route 47 in Yorkville from Thursday, August 4th until Sunday, August 7th. The Kendall County Fair is one of the oldest county fairs in the USA with the first fair being held in 1841.
