Cardinals deal Bader to Yankees for lefty Montgomery
Cardinals deal Bader to Yankees for lefty Montgomery
Gerrit Cole gets merciless treatment from Yankees fans during embarrassingly historic inning vs Mariners
The New York Yankees are now on a two-game losing skid after falling prey to the Seattle Mariners again at home in a 7-3 loss to Luis Castillo and company Tuesday. The also meant that the Mariners won that three-game series at the Bronx, two games to one. But the Yankees will be fine. They are still heads and shoulders above the rest of the competition in the American League East division standings, though they would love to see Gerrit Cole return soon to his usual solid form.
Yankees’ Gerrit Cole gets brutally honest after throwing meatball party vs. Mariners
The New York Yankees are among the teams with the best chance at capturing the World Series this year. One of the reasons why has been their starting pitching. However, their rotation has been showing cracks lately, and that includes former Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole. On Wednesday, Cole got...
MLB Odds: Mariners vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 8/3/2022
The Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees will conclude their three-game series Wednesday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Mariners-Yankees prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Seattle Mariners, fresh from wheeling...
Mariners light up Gerrit Cole with slugging feat not seen in 20 years
The Seattle Mariners are welcoming new addition Luis Castillo to the team with a monster performance. On the road against Gerrit Cole, they are outclassing the New York Yankees. They posted six runs in the first inning thanks to three home runs. Cole allowed a single to Adam Frazier and a walk to Jesse Winker […] The post Mariners light up Gerrit Cole with slugging feat not seen in 20 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees receive Luis Castillo sucker-punch in tough loss to Mariners
The New York Yankees faced off against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday afternoon with Gerrit Cole on the mound (7-3 final score). Opposite Cole, Seattle boasted their newfound Ace, Luis Castillo, whom they gave up a ton of prospects to acquire. General manager Brian Cashman was hoping his Ace could...
Frankie Montas’ classy Athletics farewell after trade to Yankees
Frankie Montas was traded from the Oakland Athletics to the New York Yankees in a deadline blockbuster. Montas, who has spent the last six seasons in Oakland, became attached to the organization. It’s understandable, then, that the trade to the Yankees would be a bittersweet moment for him- and an emotional one for the Athletics faithful. Early Thursday morning, Montas took to Twitter, bidding the Athletics farewell with this classy move.
Tucker Davidson Joining Rotation, Starting Sunday Vs. Mariners
Starting pitcher Tucker Davidson was one of the premier acquisitions by the Los Angeles Angels at this week’s trade deadline. He was sent to the Angels from the Atlanta Braves — along with reliever Jesse Chavez — in exchange for closer Raisel Iglesias. Davidson is the Angels’...
