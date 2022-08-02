ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio program helps people with disabilities save money

By Natalie Fahmy
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kxKml_0h1YizNb00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio leaders want people living with disabilities to know about a way they can save money without losing out on important federal assistance.

An Ohio program that started in 2016, called STABLE accounts, takes $25 to enroll.

“It is built to help individuals who are living with disabilities be able to earn their own money, save their own money, and spend their own money,” Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague said.

Federal rules state that individuals with disabilities can only save $2,000 before losing means-tested benefits such as Medicaid or Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

Hopeland Church mourning the loss of Assoc. Pastor Joel Burton

With STABLE accounts, that changes. Accountholders can save up to $16,000 without losing federal assistance, plus an additional $12,880 if they are employed.

“They can use that for living expenses, transportation, any sort of their daily expenses,” Sprague said.

“Sometimes our expenses don’t come in even amounts, we all need to save for bigger things and this allows people to actually save,” said Executive Director of Disability Rights Ohio Kerstin Sjoberg.

Sjoberg said having the option to save while keeping certain federal benefits is a game changer.

“The long-term supports like home health aide, personal care aide, nursing services, things like that, is basically through Medicaid,” Sjoberg said. “You can’t get it through Medicare, you can’t get it through private insurance, so Medicaid is a lifesaver for people.”

Ohio’s colorful sunsets, sunrises explained

To be eligible, you must have a physical or mental impairment that causes significant functional limitations, and you must have been diagnosed with the disability by age 26.

“That’s still going to be fairly broad,” Sjoberg said. “But the age limit is really the limiting factor.”

The treasurer’s office said the program enrollment has nearly tripled in the last three years, but they still want more engagement, you can sign up for this program online here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wtuz.com

Update to Ohio Benefits Portal

Mary Alice Reporting – Those looking to get information on assistance can now do so through an updated state website. Tuscarawas County Job and Family Services shared details for the Ohio Benefits Self-Service Portal that can provide information on eligibility for cash assistance, food assistance, medical assistance, or childcare assistance.
Ironton Tribune

Gov. Mike DeWine: CHIPS will benefit Ohio and America

The action by Congress to officially pass the CHIPS for America Act is the right move for our nation, and it will be transformative for Ohio. This $52 billion investment to domestically produce semiconductor chips on American soil will strengthen our national security, help fuel economic growth, and turn Ohio into a nationwide semiconductor powerhouse. As Intel begins construction in Licking County to bring its most advanced semiconductor manufacturing facilities to our state, Ohio is on its way to becoming an indispensable player in the semiconductor industry.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
Columbus, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Abortion referendum shows how out-of-touch Ohio’s gerrymandered, extremist legislature is

Voters in Kansas Tuesday shot down a ballot referendum to remove abortion rights protections from their state constitution, by a margin of 59-41. Passing it would have paved the way for state lawmakers there to pass far-reaching abortion restrictions, or even an outright ban. Voters took a megaphone to the national stage and said, “No.” […] The post Abortion referendum shows how out-of-touch Ohio’s gerrymandered, extremist legislature is appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
wksu.org

Ohio makes more money available for child care grants using federal funds

Child care providers around Ohio can apply for state grants to help with operational costs, workforce recruitment, and other needs. The state grants are funded by federal relief measures like the American Rescue Plan Act and the CARES Act. The money is rolling out in phases. The state has already issued $230 million in grants and now has about $705 million still available.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Sprague
13abc.com

ODH: $6.89 million to address community conditions that impact health

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Health and its Office of Health Opportunity announced that $6.89 million will go to 26 organizations. ODH said this will help fund projects designed to address community that impact health and improve the lives of resident in Ohio Health Improvement zones. These...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability Rights#Insurance#Ssi#Nexstar#Medicaid#Hopeland Church#Medicare
sciotovalleyguardian.com

DeWine announces safety and security support for over 1,000 Ohio schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that more than 1,000 K-12 schools across Ohio will receive state assistance to pay for security upgrades that enhance the safety of students and staff. While speaking this morning at the Ohio School Safety Summit in Columbus, Governor DeWine announced...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio’s COVID-19 cases take a dip after 3-week streak

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 27,785 COVID-19 cases for the past week, ending a streak of week-over-week rising infections. While less than the previous week, Ohio has seen more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases for four weeks consecutively. The state saw almost 30,000 more people contract the virus last week and 26,610 […]
OHIO STATE
10TV

DeWine discusses new school safety measures in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine spoke Tuesday about new school safety initiatives at the Ohio School Safety Summit. Among the topics was the new measures that were part of House Bill 99, which is the legislation DeWine signed into law that allows teachers to be armed in the classroom starting this fall.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
wyso.org

WYSO Morning News Update: Ohio COVID cases are rising

(WYSO) Friends and family said their final goodbyes to Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates earlier today. His funeral service was held at the First Christian Church in Springfield, and members of the community came out in droves to pay their respects. Yates died last month while on duty. Ohio COVID...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
wvxu.org

The results are in for Tuesday's low-turnout primary in Ohio

Two highly competitive Democratic contests for Ohio House seats in Hamilton County dominated Tuesday's low-turnout election in southwest Ohio. It was an election which broke records for low-turnout, with turnout in the four southwest Ohio counties ranging from 6.6% in Clermont County to 9.5% in Butler County. Hamilton County came...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy