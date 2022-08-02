I used a golf watch on the course for two weeks, and it changed my game

Read on www.techradar.com
Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To Wild Tiger Woods Offer News
The LIV Tour has taken golf by storm this year. The organization has taken some of the PGA Tour's best golfers and it's led to some rifts among some of the players and fans. Tiger Woods, who's widely considered to be one of the best golfers of all time, was offered between $700-$800 million to join LIV Golf.
Tiger Woods Creates New Event: Golf World Reacts
Tiger Woods is doing his best to pass the game of golf on to the next generation. On Tuesday, the all-time great golfer announced that he's partnered with Pebble Beach and TaylorMade to create a new junior event called the TGR JR Invitational. The three-day event is scheduled to kickoff...
Golf.com
GOLF’s Subpar: Mike Tirico on what Tiger Woods’ LIV criticism revealed about his growth as a sports icon
golfmagic.com
Player reveals the backlash he's faced on Twitter since joining LIV Golf
Travis Smyth might not be one of the household names on LIV Golf but the Australian has admitted to receiving heavy backlash on social media ever since joining the Saudi-funded circuit this season. Smyth, 27, has played in all three of the first LIV Golf Invitational Series events in England...
GolfWRX
‘We just won’t play’ – Major champ says PGA Tour pros could strike if LIV ban is overturned
There’s a potential legal battle looming with players who’ve been suspended by the PGA Tour expected to challenge their suspension in court. On Wednesday, former major champ and current Presidents Cup captain David Love III was asked by Sky Sports what he and his fellow PGA Tour players would do if they were asked to play alongside LIV players if they get their suspensions overturned.
'These suspended players have walked away from the Tour and now want back in': Jay Monahan sends memo to PGA Tour players after LIV Golf Series lawsuit
On Wednesday afternoon, the Wall Street Journal reported that 11 LIV Golf Series members, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, have filed lawsuits against the PGA Tour in response to suspensions they received after making the move to the Saudi-backed circuit. Not long after, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan sent...
23XI Racing Reacts To The Kurt Busch Announcement
Kurt Busch announced on Wednesday that he'll have to miss this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. "While I am continuing to make improvements every day and can’t wait to get back in the No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD, I have yet to be cleared to return to competition and will not be participating in the NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend at Michigan International Speedway," Busch wrote. "I know Ty [Gibbs] will continue to do a great job representing 23XI and the No. 45 Monster Energy team this weekend in Michigan. I am working hard to get back to 100% and it’s my hope to be back in the car at Richmond Raceway. Thanks to everyone for the continued support and I look forward to being back on track soon."
From khaki shorts to pleated skorts, the evolution of women's golf fashion
From bermuda shorts to pleated tennis-looking skorts, women’s golf fashion has blossomed into a trendy style over the years. Most girls getting into the sport 10+ years ago struggled with feeling feminine on the golf course. For many women, golf was not appealing from a fashion standpoint alone. The...
Tiger Woods announces new TGR JR Invitational presented by TaylorMade, which will debut in October
A new event is bound for the junior golf schedule this fall, and it’s one that players will have circled. Tiger Woods announced the inaugural TGR JR Invitational presented by TaylorMade will debut October 8-10 at The Hay and The Links at Spanish Bay in Pebble Beach, California. Sixty...
Golf.com
Pro blasts new PGA Tour schedule, citing expenses, long travel days
If a PGA Tour pro wanted to play all five events from the second week of October to the first week in November, that itinerary would require just north of 15,000 miles of travel, according to Google Earth. Of course, no player is required to enter all of those events,...
ESPN
Botswana teen Letsile Tebogo draws Usain Bolt comparisons after showboating sprint
Teenager Letsile Tebogo has attracted comparisons to Usain Bolt after showboating his way to the under-20 100 metres world title in a record time with a scorching run in Colombia on Tuesday. The 19-year-old Botswanan clocked 9.91 seconds to improve the junior world record of 9.94 he set in the...
Golf Digest
Bridgestone brings AR Tiger Woods to market its golf balls on your phone
It isn’t every day that Tiger Woods as a pitchman gets compared to what’s happening in the world of Lego or even Galarian Zigzagoon from Pokémon Go. That said, these are heady days for golf marketing, and Bridgestone will be using the same augmented-reality approach to marketing its golf balls that some have seen in the toy business and even in determining your next favorite chardonnay.
golfmagic.com
Justin Thomas takes swipe at LIV Golf ahead of junior golf tournament
Justin Thomas took a shot at LIV Golf after posting a photo on his Twitter ahead of the tournament he sponsors on the American Junior Golf Association. The Justin Thomas Junior Championship takes place over August 10-13 at Harmony Landing Country Club in Goshen, Kentucky. The tournament welcomes competitors both...
golfmagic.com
You won't believe how CHEAP tickets were going for at LIV Golf Bedminster
Tickets were on sale on StubHub for as little as $1 to attend LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster last week. LIV Golf tweeted hours after sacked European Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson tapped home for a debut win that "25,000+" spectators turned up to watch the action at Trump National Bedminster Golf Club.
Road to the PGA Tour: Living out of his car in a Walmart parking lot and rapping on Spotify
Playing great golf is only half the battle when trying to make it to the PGA Tour. Every tournament comes with a steep entry fee, airfare, rental cars, food, hotels, equipment and more. If you don’t have a steady sponsor or some type of financial aid, it is very difficult...
CNBC
Adidas boss says LIV Golf a 'normal evolution,' wants to focus on player partnerships
LIV is being bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, and critics accuse the series of serving to enhance the kingdom's image despite persistent concerns about human rights violations. Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Thursday, CEO Kasper Rorsted said no decision had yet been made on whether Adidas...
Golf Digest
Tony Finau’s fun golf ball strategy, Luke Donald’s dagger at Henrik Stenson and the PGA Tour’s lovable new member
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we hope whoever won the Mega Millions jackpot is a golfer. Unfortunately, it wasn’t me who won the $1.33 billion, but good lord, that could pay for a lot of amazing golf trips. And with the mystery person in Illinois, they’re just a drive away from Sand Valley. Although, they’re probably not driving anywhere ever again. Heck, they could just buy Sand Valley and live there permanently. Or they could just start their own professional golf league! Anyway, must be nice. And if the winner happens to be reading this, give me a call. I’d be happy to help you spend some of that LIV-level cash. In the meantime, here’s what else has us dreaming talking.
