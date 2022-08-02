Firefighters Battle Early-Morning Apartment Fire In NW Oklahoma City

The Oklahoma City Police Department (OCPD) is investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday night at the Quail Springs mall. According to Oklahoma City Police, two vehicles broke out in a gun battle around 10:45 p.m. in the parking lot of the Quail Springs mall. Police say two people inside the two vehicles were shooting at each other. According to police, one person was shot multiple times and sent to the hospital.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 HOUR AGO