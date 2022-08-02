Firefighters Battle Early-Morning Apartment Fire In NW Oklahoma City

Read on www.newson6.com
News On 6
Driver Crashes Into House In NW Oklahoma City
Emergency crews were called to the scene after a driver crashed into a house in Northwest Oklahoma City early Friday morning. According to police the driver crashed near Northwest 21st & May Avenue, leaving the vehicle overturned and partially inside a metro home. Police say the driver of the vehicle...
KOCO
Crews rescue dog from motel fire in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Firefighters rescued a dog after a fire sparked in a motel room in southeast Oklahoma City. Shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday, crews responded to a fire at a the Plaza Inn near Interstate 35 and Southeast 29th Street, where smoke and fire were coming from a second-floor room. Oklahoma City Fire Department officials said crews found a large dog in the bathroom, took it outside and performed resuscitation efforts.
News On 6
1 Injured In Overnight Shooting Near Quail Springs Mall
The Oklahoma City Police Department (OCPD) is investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday night at the Quail Springs mall. According to Oklahoma City Police, two vehicles broke out in a gun battle around 10:45 p.m. in the parking lot of the Quail Springs mall. Police say two people inside the two vehicles were shooting at each other. According to police, one person was shot multiple times and sent to the hospital.
Video: OKC officer saves boy who almost drowned in pool
An Oklahoma City officer is being credited with saving the life of a 3-year-old boy who almost drowned in a backyard pool.
Tenants at Oklahoma City apartment complex fed up after month without air conditioning during triple digit temperatures
Tenants at an Oklahoma City metro apartment complex are said they’ve been without air conditioning for a month, even in the life-threatening triple-digit heat wave.
Norman Police Investigating After Shooting Victim Shows Up At Hospital
The Norman Police Department investigated a shooting after a man showed up to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. NPD says the shooting was accidental. Two men were looking at a gun at a home when it went off, injuring one of the men. The second man drove the...
okcfox.com
OKCPD: search warrant filed for suspect's truck in fatal accident that killed Edmond cop
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A search warrant was filed by Oklahoma City police for Jay Fite's infotainment/navigation system in the truck he was driving at the time of the accident that took the life of an Edmond police officer. Police say they have since learned that Fite's truck is...
guthrienewspage.com
Driver smashes into semi-truck on Highway 33
Two people were transported to hospitals following a Thursday morning crash. Emergency crews responded to Highway 33 at Interstate 35 for a black SUV versus a semi-truck just before 9 a.m. The SUV was found with heavy front-end damage with all airbags deployed inside. Two people were able to get...
News On 6
Motorcycle Rider Badly Injured In SW OKC Crash
A motorcycle rider is in critical condition following a crash Tuesday evening in SW Oklahoma City. The rider was taken to a local hospital following the crash at SW 104th Street and Portland Ave. The area is closed to traffic as crews investigate the crash. This is a developing story.
2 Minors Taken To Hospital After Shooting In Moore
The Moore Police Department (MPD) said two minors were shot and taken to a hospital Wednesday morning. Police said officers were called to a shooting at NW 28th and Nottingham Way between Shields and Santa Fe. One minor was taken to the hospital after being found with a gunshot wound...
okcfox.com
OKCPD arrest man after driving 100mph on residential streets with 7-year-old child in car
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police arrested a man for driving dangerous speeds with a child in the car on Wednesday. Police say Charles Jones was arrested on Wednesday after driving 100MPH down residential streets with his 7-year-old child in the vehicle. Police say the chase began on...
KOCO
10-year-old safe, suspect in custody after attempted abduction at OKC baseball field
OKLAHOMA CITY — A 10-year-old is safe and one suspect is in custody after attempted abduction at an Oklahoma City baseball field. This is a nightmare for many parents. Thankfully, the 10-year-old is safe and uninjured. Around 9 Wednesday morning, parents dropped their child off at the ball fields...
okcfox.com
Man left in critical condition following stabbing at Red Dog Saloon in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police responded to a stabbing early Sunday morning at a bar in NW OKC. Police say a stabbing occurred at Red Dog Saloon on NW 10th and Macarthur around 1 to 2 a.m. Sunday morning. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital...
Woman Killed, 16-Year-Old Wounded In SW OKC Homicide
Oklahoma City police identified a victim in a road rage incident that turned deadly Monday night. Authorities responded to a double shooting after 7 p.m. Monday near Southwest 22nd Street and South Blackwelder Avenue. Investigators said they believe the victims were in a vehicle with at least one other vehicle...
Oklahoma City police searching for car burglary suspect
Oklahoma City police need the public's help identifying a suspect who was caught on camera breaking into multiple vehicles.
Wichita Eagle
10-year-old kidnapped after baseball practice punches man to escape, Oklahoma cops say
When an Oklahoma mom arrived at the baseball fields to pick up her 10-year-old son after practice, she reported he was nowhere to be found. Other parents and players were already looking for him, she told authorities when calling for help. Oklahoma City police officers were responding to the missing...
Police Release Bodycam Video Of Suspected Kidnapper’s Arrest
A terrified metro mother reported a missing child on Wednesday from a ballpark near Britton Road and the Lake Hefner Parkway. Oklahoma City police said the woman’s 10-year-old son was abducted from the Sandlot ballpark and later arrested Ryan Miller, 39, on one complaint of kidnapping. Police officials said...
News On 6
Man Arrested Following High-Speed Chase
After a chase involving speeds around 100 mph, Oklahoma City Police arrested a man identified as Charles Jones. The OCPD said after Jones had been arrested, they discovered there had been a child in the car the whole time. "The child apparently was being tossed all over the inside of...
Oklahoma woman plans to sue OG&E after allegedly shocked by electrified fence
An Oklahoma City woman is saying she was electrified by her fence, and OG&E wasn't helping her fix the problem. Now, she plans sue them.
Norman Police Department To Conduct SWAT Training On OU Campus
NORMAN, Okla. - Norman Police are doing SWAT training at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Wednesday. The training will start at 8 a.m., and will end around 3 p.m.
