Woman shoots husband at DC hotel, says he molested kids at her day care, police say
WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman accused of shooting and injuring her husband at a Washington, D.C., hotel claims she opened fire at the man because he had been molesting children at her day care, police said. According to WTTG and WTOP, D.C. police arrested Shanteari Weems, 50, on assault...
"No Shoot Zone" activist shot in East Baltimore on Wednesday
BALTIMORE -- Fresh data from the city's Open Baltimore website shows 179 homicides were recorded in the first six months of this year, putting the city on pace for one of the deadliest years in Baltimore's history.The Baltimore Banner has described the first six months of 2022 the deadliest in Baltimore's history—and the shootings just don't stop.The Baltimore Police Department reports that 10 shootings and five people killed over the past weekend alone along with 17 confirmed robberies.This morning, police responded to yet another shooting in Southeast Baltimore.The shooting happened on Rose Street but police found the 46-year-old gunshot victim...
Suspected D.C. Kidnap Victim Found Safe, Armed Boyfriend Still At Large
A Washington D.C. woman reportedly kidnapped at gunpoint by her boyfriend earlier today has thankfully been found.
Man shot near Druid Hill Park Saturday night, police say
BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating a shooting near Druid Hill Park in West Baltimore on Saturday night, according to authorities.Officers working on the west side of the city were sent to the 2500 block of Druid Hill Avenue to investigate a report of a shooting, police said.Once there, they found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition, police said.Anyone with information should contact Western District detectives at 410-396-2477.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Texas Dad Allegedly Lured Teen Daughters with Promise to Take Them to Restaurant Before Murdering Them
Testimony has begun in the trial of a Texas taxicab driver, charged with murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008. Yaser Abdel Said had spent a dozen years on the run before his capture by the FBI in Justin, Texas, nearly two years ago. Said, 65, had spent six years...
12-year-old girl found walking in the road in Alabama leads to the discovery of 2 bodies and an arrest
A 12-year-old girl found walking on an Alabama road this week led to the discovery of two decomposing bodies in a nearby home and the arrest of a man on a kidnapping charge, officials said. Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, could also face capital murder and other charges after a passerby...
Former Gov. Cuomo staffer killed after Lyft driver allegedly demanded passengers exit vehicle in middle of highway
(CNN) — A former staff member for ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was killed after a Lyft driver allegedly ordered him and five friends out of a car on Delaware's Coastal Highway, state police said in a news release. Just before 1:45 a.m. on July 24, Sidney Wolf, 43,...
Maryland man arrested after allegedly assaulting men he believed were gay in a Washington, DC, park
A Maryland man was arrested Thursday for allegedly assaulting men he believed were gay over a three-year period in a Washington, DC, park, officials said.
Heartbreaking update in Dylan Rounds’ disappearance two months after teen farmer vanished from farm
A HEARTBREAKING update has been revealed in the case of missing 19-year-old, Dylan Rounds, who vanished more than two months ago from his farm in Utah. Dylan's family celebrated the missing teen's 20th birthday without him on Monday, spreading seeds of hope across Oregon. In honor of Dylan and the...
Capitol rioter jailed for joint longest sentence of five years for attacking multiple police officers
A Washington, DC man has been sentenced to 63 months in prison after he attacked several police officers with a weapon during the Capitol riot on January 6. Mark Ponder, 56, from northwest DC, is one of only a few DC residents to have been charged in the Capitol riot. He now faces more than five years behind bars.
Police looking to identify suspect in deadly Baltimore hit-and-run
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police said they are looking to identify a man suspected in a deadly hit and run in the Mondawmin neighborhood last week. Police released surveillance images of the suspect and the car he was allegedly driving.Officers responded shortly before midnight Wednesday to the 2600 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway for a crash, where they found a 37-year-old motorcyclist unresponsive. He was transported to a hospital and died two days later, police said. Investigators believe the suspect was driving a white/silver Nissan sedan when he pulled out from a gas station on Gwynns Falls at Evergreen Street and struck the motorcyclist. Anyone who could identify the suspect or the owner of the car in the pictures is asked to contact police at 410-396-2606 or 410-396-2100.
BALTIMORE -- A male on a dirt bike was struck and killed by a vehicle in West Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers working in the western part of the city responded to a report of a crash in the 1800 block of West Franklin Street at 8:13 p.m., police said.They found a dirt bike rider with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the site of the crash, according to authorities. Police were not specific about the male's age.The driver of the vehicle that struck the dirt bike rider was unharmed and remained at the site of the collision, police said.The Baltimore Police Department's C.R.A.S.H. Team investigators are investigating the deadly collision, according to authorities.Anyone with additional information about the crash should call investigators at 410-396-2606.
Baltimore's mayor says he's "ashamed" of the city's violent norm
BALTIMORE -- A violent weekend in Baltimore has city residents questioning the constant crime scenes in their neighborhoods—and the mayor is reacting to their concerns.Over roughly a 24-hour span, the city saw a deadly mass shooting in Southwest Baltimore, a brutal beating that killed a 59-year-old man in Southeast Baltimore, an early morning shooting that killed a 19-year-old man in East Baltimore, and a shooting that killed an 18-year-old man near a West Baltimore mall."It makes me feel ashamed because it's been the norm for all of my lifetime, right?" Scott told WJZ's Annie Rose Ramos following a naming ceremony...
Democrat congressional staffer posing as an FBI agent to control MAGA crowd in D.C. escaped from cops on bikes in a fake police car - but was tracked down by an agent via his T-shirt
A congressional staffer who posed as an FBI agent using clothes and gear he bought online was fired after leading bike cops on a chase through Washington, D.C. before being caught weeks later in Georgia. Sterling Devion Carter, 25, who worked as a staffer for Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.), lost...
Seattle Area Man Threatens To Kill Black People At Same Tops Supermarket Attacked By A White Supremacist Last May
A Seattle area man has targeted the same Buffalo Supermarket where a white supremacist killed a group of Black people in May. According to CNN, 37-year-old Joey George was charged with two counts of making interstate threats after he allegedly called a Tops Supermarket location threatening to kill “all of the Black people in the store.”
