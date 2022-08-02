ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byron, IL

WSPY NEWS

No action to be taken after Oswego Fire Protection District recount; trustees could put the tax proposal on the November ballot

The Oswego Fire Protection District won't pursue any further action after a discovery recount on Monday confirmed the results its tax proposal in the June 28th primary election. The measure had 4,149 votes in favor and 4,150 against. Fire Chief John Cornish says members of the district met with Kendall County Clerk Debbie Gillette to examine ballots from several precincts.
OSWEGO, IL
Village of Rockton Administration Committee met June 6

Here are the minutes provided by the committee: Mr. York called the regular meeting of the Administration Committee to order at 5:30 pm. Members present: Mayor Peterson, Jodi May and Justin York Staff present: Dan Barber (5:51... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 10:45. 09:59. 08:36. 07:02. 07:02.
ROCKTON, IL
Elgin plans $6M expansion of Hemmens Center

Rendering of the Hemmens Cultural Center (City of Elgin, Getty) Elgin plans to spend $5.8 million to expand a performing arts center, modernizing a building constructed in the 1960s. Geneva, Illinois-based Allen + Pepa Architects aimd to add a 9,500-square-foot, two-story addition...
ELGIN, IL
Home sales in DeKalb County during week ending July 16

There were six reported residential sales in DeKalb County in the week ending July 16, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $169,553.5 and the median property tax bill was $4,247.5 for the previous year. 426 COTTAGE ROW.Sycamore$43,725Property Tax (2020): $5,068.58Effective... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. 15:42. 15:42. How high...
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
DeKalb School District says police can no longer fine students for in-class behavior

In early March of this year, a 12-year-old student was caught with marijuana at Clinton-Rosette Middle School in DeKalb. On top of their school’s choice of discipline -- whether it be detention, suspension or expulsion -- school police also issued them a $750 fine. Two months later, that debt was sent to collections, where they now owe $1,147.50.
DEKALB, IL
Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery At A Local Business…

Officials have not released any information on the incident. Sources are reporting an armed robbery this morning at the Fasfuel at State and Bell School. Most the reports said it was to the business. 1 report said it was to a citizen. So it is unclear if it was to...
ROCKFORD, IL
Name released in Rock River kayaker death

DIXON, Ill. (WHBF) — The person recovered from the Rock River on August 3 has been identified as 40-year-old James Shirk of Dixon. Shirk was reported missing by family members on the evening of August 2. He was last seen on August 2 at approximately 2:00 p.m. on the Rock River in an orange kayak […]
DIXON, IL
17-year-old killed in McHenry County crash

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WIFR) - More details are being released about a death Tuesday night in McHenry County. First responders arrived just before 11 p.m. Tuesday to a serious crash in the 6900 block of Rakow Road. Lake in the Hills police found a 17-year-old male at the...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
Crash in Rockford causes delays

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A two vehicle crash caused some delays at a major Rockford intersection Wednesday afternoon. First responders were called to Riverside Boulevard and N. Perryville Road around 12:30 p.m. A pickup truck and car were involved, though the pickup took the worst of it, receiving heavy front-end damage. The roof partially collapsed […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Rock Co. officials identify motorcycle driver who died after Beloit crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County officials identified the Beloit motorcyclist Wednesday who died after a crash involving another vehicle on July 23. The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Department stated that Terry Ohl, 56, died as a result of the injuries he received in the crash. Officials finished a...
BELOIT, WI
Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Kendall, Kane, Du Page, Will counties.

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville 131 PM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois... Southeastern Kane County in northeastern Illinois... Southwestern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 131 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Yorkville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Aurora, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Wheaton, Romeoville, Plainfield, Woodridge, Oswego, Homer Glen, Yorkville, Plano, Lisle, Darien, Montgomery, Warrenville, Boulder Hill and Bristol. This includes... Aurora University, Benedictine University, and North Central College. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && LAT...LON 4184 8810 4169 8799 4169 8803 4164 8803 4164 8796 4154 8850 4169 8857 TIME...MOT...LOC 1831Z 251DEG 30KT 4164 8846 HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
KANE COUNTY, IL
Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Vehicle Accident, Extrication Needed

Capron Fire, Capron Rescue, Boone 3, Lifeline ambulance. were all responding to a 4 vehicle traffic accident at Hunter and Capron. Extrication needed. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. No other information. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show your support!. Every little bit helps!
ROCKFORD, IL
Weekly recap of Mendota home sales during week ending July 16

First Ottawa Bancshares Inc. (FOTB:PKC) in Ottawa saw a 6.78 percent change on Wall Street in the year leading up to Aug. 3. On Aug. 3, shares in the First Ottawa Bancshares Inc. company were selling at $85.42. One year before, these shares were trading at $80. First Ottawa Bancshares...
MENDOTA, IL

