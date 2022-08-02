Read on www.techradar.com
Setmore review
AnywhereWorks, an American software company, is the creator of. (opens in new tab). It was founded by Michael Payne, a serial entrepreneur, who serves as the firm’s CEO. The company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and has over 400 employees across the globe. Setmore is one of AnywhereWorks’ most...
Square Appointments review
It’s easy to set up and use Square Appointments for your business. However, the app is lacking in certain areas and is expensive relative to the competition. Square (opens in new tab) is a payments processing giant founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey. Before starting Square, Dorsey co-founded Twitter, the popular social media (opens in new tab) platform.
Obsidian review
We recommend Obsidian as a note-taking app because of its sophisticated features. It also has a stellar user interface that makes using it enjoyable. (opens in new tab)at Amazon (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)at Walmart (opens in new tab) Pros. +. Comprehensive feature set. +. Widespread compatibility.
Comodo Dome Shield review
Comodo Dome Shield is a simple yet safe DNS-based web filtering solution that’ll help you gain complete visibility of everything taking place on your network perimeter. Since Comodo Cybersecurity (or Comodo for short) has been behind a wide variety of cybersecurity solutions (opens in new tab) and services since its inception in 1998, it was no surprise when it introduced a DNS-based security solution that combines a web filter with an anti-malware software - it’s called Comodo Dome Shield (CDS).
This could be the most powerful SSD ever made, but your PC can't use it
Phison has partnered with Seagate to launch its most advanced SSD yet. The Phison X1 SSD boasts an impressive amount of performance while barely pulling any power. The U.3 Enterprise PCle Gen4x4 eTLC SSD is the most advanced SSD Phison has ever built, an advance made possible, because of the two performance and a power efficient ARM R5 CPU and dozens of small CPU co-processors.
Facebook is pushing a host of super-dangerous Android malware
More than a dozen adware apps have been found being promoted on Facebook, resulting in a total of over seven million downloads, experts have warned. Researchers from McAfee discovered the malicious mobile apps and the aggressive advertising campaign on one of the world’s largest social media platforms, warning that users could be at risk of attack.
A fearsome new botnet is rapidly gaining momentum
An old, infamous trojan has been forked, with the new variant being used to attack Linux SSH servers, experts have warned. However, unlike the original malware, whose purpose was quite clear, researchers are not yet sure what the operators are up to this time around. Cybersecurity researchers from Fortinet detected...
More crypto wallets are being hacked and drained
The summer of 2022 is continuing to be a bit of a nightmare for cryptocurrency users after yet another hack resulted in the theft of at least $4 million worth of tokens. This time around, it’s not a blockchain bridge that’s been compromised, but rather the Solana ecosystem. Solana is a blockchain similar to Ethereum and has been often described as the Ethereum killer. However someone started draining the tokens from thousands of wallets - with more than 8,000 wallets now thought to be affected.
Your Windows 11 laptop may be about to get faster – but don’t celebrate just yet
Good news! A new Windows 11 update could be about to speed up your laptop or PC. Bad news! It’s actually fixing an issue that had been slowing down your device. Windows 11 22H2 is the first major update for the operating system, and it’s due to arrive later this year with plenty of new features, as well as bug fixes.
Samsung’s 2022 QLED TVs just became an even better pick for gamers
The Samsung TV Gaming Hub just got an upgrade; with the Amazon Luna game streaming service finally launching on the platform. Previously the only way to play Amazon Luna games on a TV was with a Fire TV device, such as the Fire TV Stick (2020), Fire TV Stick 4K, or Fire TV Cube. Now, anyone who owns a 2022 Samsung TV with the Samsung Gaming Hub can access Luna’s games (opens in new tab) (assuming you’re also subscribed to the service).
OnePlus 10T vs iQoo 9T: Which one's the tougher champ?
As we’re past mid-way through the year, premium and flagship devices from some of the biggest brands will soon be arriving. So far, all eyes are on the top-tier chipsets from MediaTek and Qualcomm camp. Qualcomm had only recently announced its refreshed Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipsets this...
The best mouse of 2022: 10 top computer mice compared
Don't underestimate the importance of choosing the best mouse to pair with your gaming laptop or PC. Whether you’re strictly looking for a work machine, are a hardcore gamer, or are more creative-minded having the perfect mouse will prevent long-term pain and injury while you create content, work on spreadsheets, or indulge in hours-long gaming sessions.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are back to a terrific low price on Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live normally sell for $150 but an offer on Amazon right now drops the price to just under $100 (opens in new tab). That’s a great deal for these earbuds – a set that we called “a true jump forward ” in our Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review.
OnePlus 10T vs OnePlus 10 Pro
The OnePlus 10T is a phone we’ve been somewhat familiar with for a while, because in typical OnePlus fashion the company extensively teased it pre-launch, revealing many of the specs and features in the process. But now the phone has fully launched, so we know everything about it. And...
Three overtakes EE in 5G race once again
Three’s solid growth continued during the first half of 2022, with the operator attracting more customers to its network and expanding its 5G network. 5G has now been switched on at more than 3,300 sites and coverage now stands at 56% of the UK population – one percentage point more than the 55% that rival EE claimed when it published its most recent financial results.
How to set your freelance pricing
There’s plenty to like about the freelance life, from the autonomy to the lack of annoying managers, but you’ve got to make sure you earn enough cash to make the move work. The key to making enough cash? Having an effective pricing structure. Whether you want to replicate...
Xbox Game Pass family plan is real and will save you money
Microsoft has revealed a new Xbox Game Pass tier that will allow families and groups to subscribe at a hefty discount. An Xbox Game Pass family plan has been rumored for several months, with Microsoft finally confirming the news in a test launch. Xbox Insiders in Colombia and Ireland will be the first to try it out. It allows up to five people to share the benefits of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, provided they live in the same country.
Fitbit, what in the world are you doing right now?
Poor Fitbit. With the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 presumably on the horizon, all of its focus should be on the upcoming releases, which are sure to be excellent fitness watches and among the best Fitbit devices you can buy. Instead, it's busy putting out fires caused by disastrous updates to its existing technology.
Intehill 17.3” Portable 4K Monitor review
4K at 17.3 inches offers small pixels, but the quality of this panel might make this worthwhile for some use cases. Why it doesn’t come with a PSU is a mystery, but budget to buy one so you can run both this and the laptop. Intehill isn’t a brand...
Upcoming Moto G32 is similar to Moto G42 and Moto G52, expect for the display
Motorola is launching its next phone in the G series in India on August 9. Moto G32 comes as the successor to Moto G31, and sits below Moto G52 and Moto G42 in terms of pricing. But this phone borrows heavily from both the phones that it almost seems like just another variant of Moto G42.
