ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 02 at 2:51AM CDT until August 02 at 3:15AM CDT by NWS

spotonillinois.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on spotonillinois.com

Comments / 0

Related
spotonillinois.com

Power Outage Occurs in Southern Greene After Storms Hit the Area

Approximately 40 homes remain without power tonight after storms ripped through the southern portion of the WLDS/WEAI listening area late this afternoon. Power lines were reported down and a massive power outage hit the City of Carrollton around 4:30PM Wednesday as a storm system... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
CARROLLTON, IL
spotonillinois.com

Decatur Public School District 61 Board of Education met July 25

Forsyth tennis player Isabella Nilles won 34 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 22. Their 34 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
DECATUR, IL
spotonillinois.com

22% of households in Milton received food stamps in 2020

The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in July in Hardin was 572 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Jesse Jonah White for an insect catching lid for disposable cups. It was filed on Dec. 17, 2020...
MILTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamsville, IL
County
Sangamon County, IL
City
Hinsdale, IL
City
Livingston, IL
City
Forsyth, IL
City
Springfield, IL
City
Collinsville, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy