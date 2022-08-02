Flash Flood Warning issued August 02 at 5:05AM CDT until August 02 at 7:15AM CDT by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-02 08:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-02 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln. Target Area: Christian; Logan; Menard; Sangamon The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Menard County in central Illinois Southwestern Logan County in central Illinois Northwestern Christian County in central Illinois Sangamon County in central Illinois * Until 915 AM CDT. * At 846 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Athens, or 14 miles north of Springfield, moving south at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Springfield, Chatham, Sherman, Rochester, Riverton, Athens, Williamsville, New Berlin, Illiopolis, Pleasant Plains, Loami, Mechanicsburg, Tallula, Mount Auburn, Cornland, Jerome, Southern View, Leland Grove, Grandview and Spaulding. This includes the following highways Interstate 55 between mile markers 87 and 111. Interstate 72 between mile markers 82 and 124. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

