Flash Flood Warning issued August 02 at 5:05AM CDT until August 02 at 7:15AM CDT by NWS

weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Christian, Logan, Menard, Sangamon by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 08:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-02 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln. Target Area: Christian; Logan; Menard; Sangamon The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Menard County in central Illinois Southwestern Logan County in central Illinois Northwestern Christian County in central Illinois Sangamon County in central Illinois * Until 915 AM CDT. * At 846 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Athens, or 14 miles north of Springfield, moving south at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Springfield, Chatham, Sherman, Rochester, Riverton, Athens, Williamsville, New Berlin, Illiopolis, Pleasant Plains, Loami, Mechanicsburg, Tallula, Mount Auburn, Cornland, Jerome, Southern View, Leland Grove, Grandview and Spaulding. This includes the following highways Interstate 55 between mile markers 87 and 111. Interstate 72 between mile markers 82 and 124. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Herald & Review
Watch now: Flooding in Decatur
Lindsey Kirk talks about flooding in Decatur. Videos by Lindsey Elaine Kirk. Deputy night editor for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
One tornado confirmed in Central Illinois Monday morning
BEASON, Ill. (WCIA) – A single tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Lincoln on Monday morning after damaging storms tore through the area. Widespread damage to trees and powerlines occurred across parts of the region. Read more about some of the damage caused by straight line winds. After conducting a survey of […]
WAND TV
CWLP works to restore power for 861 customers in Springfield after storm
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Springfield City Water, Light and Power report several power outages after the afternoon storm. According to the CWLP high winds, rain and lightning, brought branches across power lines and caused other trouble leading to power outages in Springfield. Crews are currently working to restore power to 861...
CWLP responding to power outages in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — City Water, Light and Power said there are several power outages in Springfield as a result of thunderstorms moving through the area. CWLP said the outages were caused by tree branches falling on power lines and “pockets of individual trouble” in backyards. CWLP’s outage tracker indicates that there are about 800 […]
wmay.com
Springfield Aldermen Approve New Water Supply Study
Springfield aldermen have approved spending $285,000 for the latest in a long line of studies to assess the best way to meet the city’s water needs in the future. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is requiring revisions to an environmental impact statement for the Hunter Lake project, to take into account proposed recreational uses for a supplemental water supply.
newschannel20.com
Springfield streets impacted by treatment work, city warns
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Public Works crews on Tuesday started doing treatment on select city streets called "Reclamite Rejuvenator," which is a preventative maintenance measure that extends the life of the road. The reclamite is sprayed first, then a light coating of sand or limestone screening is spread....
wlds.com
Sangamon County Man Dies in Calhoun Motorcycle Crash on Saturday
A Sangamon County man has been identified as the individual killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in northern Calhoun County. Illinois State Police report that at 4:10PM Saturday just north of the Village of Michael on Illinois Route 100 a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 100 following several other motorcycles.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelby County Chairman Bryon Coffman Issues Legal Declaration –
The Shelby County Road and Bridge Committee met last week to discuss numerous matters. One in particular was the appointment to the position of Acting Engineer for the Shelby County Highway Department. Shelby County Board Chairman Bryon Coffman outlined the justification for appointing current Shelby County Board member Teresa Boehm...
Tiny Illinois Town Dubbed One of the World’s Most Awkwardly Named Cities
There might be a chance you've been to this place. The most awkwardly named city in Illinois is definitely this place and by a long shot. It's such a weird name, it was just listed by Travel Alot as one of the 30 Most Awkwardly Named Cities in the World.
newschannel20.com
New power plant coming to Pawnee
PAWNEE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Environment Protection Agency has approved a construction permit for a new natural gas-fueled electric power plant in Pawnee. EmberClear is developing the Lincoln Land Energy Center with a projected $1 billion investment. The permit will allow the Lincoln Land Energy Center to construct...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison County picks new prosecutor | Elections
Madison County will be getting a new prosecuting attorney. In the race for Prosecuting Attorney, Michael James Ligons won with 1,395 votes. Incumbent M. Dwight Robbins received 349 votes. In the race for Madison County Presiding Commissioner, incumbent Jason Green won with 877 votes. Not far behind him, Jim Thompson...
WAND TV
IL EPA grants operating permit to Texas corporation to build $1B gas plant in Central Illinois
PAWNEE, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency issued an operating permit to EmberClear, a Texas-based company, to build a new methane gas plant in Pawnee, Illinois. The permit issued Monday will allow the Lincoln Land Energy Center, which will run on methane, a greenhouse gas that traps more...
House fire breaks out in Elkhart overnight
ELKHART, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from multiple towns in Logan County were dispatched to Elkhart early Monday morning to battle a house fire. The fire happened just after midnight. Upon arrival, firefighters found “heavy fire showing” from the house, but were informed that all occupants were outside and safe. They set up an aerial water […]
myradiolink.com
Illinois EPA Director Seals Taylorville Kroger Grocery Store Due to Asbestos Contamination and Refers The Kroger Co. and SSI Services, LLC to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office for Enforcement
Illinois EPA Director Seals Taylorville Kroger Grocery Store Due to Asbestos Contamination and Refers The Kroger Co. and SSI Services, LLC to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office for Enforcement. SPRINGFIELD –Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim has issued a Seal Order for the Kroger grocery store located...
nowdecatur.com
Household Paint Collection Event Returning August 13
August 3, 2022 – Macon County Environmental Management will be hosting a paint collection event on Saturday, August 13 from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. This collection is by appointment only at the Macon County Environmental Management Recycling Center at 1750 N. 21st St., Decatur. The Recycling Center is located south of Garfield Ave. and north of Division St. on the east side of 21st St. at the north end of the building with burgundy awnings.
wmay.com
GOP Appointee For County Board Race Withdraws
A Republican appointee to fill a vacant ballot slot for a Sangamon County Board seat has withdrawn his petition to run, just ahead of a hearing into objections to his petition. The Republican Party nominated Donny Anderson to be the candidate in county board District 18, since no Republican had...
Beautiful Old Midwest Home for Sale has Incredible Detail
This over 100-year-old home for sale is beautiful, huge, and also a good price! Haven't heard that in a while, right? This home is for sale in Decatur, Illinois for just under $350,000 and is 5,875 sqft. I would totally buy this place if I could. I mean, it looks...
wmay.com
Springfield Man Arrested After Crashing Into Another Car While Eluding Police
A Springfield man is facing multiple charges after crashing into another vehicle while trying to avoid a traffic stop. Officers attempted to pull his car over near Sangamon and Dirksen just after 7:30 Sunday night, but the driver kept heading westbound on Sangamon, ignoring traffic lights. He collided with another car at Sangamon and Piper Road. Police arrested 26-year-old Andrew Westrum. They say he was in possession of two handguns, four grams of crack cocaine, digital scales, and nearly $1,000 in cash. Westrum was also wanted on two outstanding warrants. He’s being held in the Sangamon County Jail.
WAND TV
Unclaimed property auction set for Aug 20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs has set the annual Illinois State Fair auction for unclaimed property for Saturday, August 20th. Financial institutions turn over unclaimed assets, frequently from safe deposit boxes, to the Treasurer whose office then attempts to locate owners or heirs. People will die and relatives may not be aware the boxes existed. Items that go another 10 years without being claimed are then put up for auction.
