Public Safety

Vice

A Ruthless Mexican Cartel Opened Fire on Guatemala’s Presidential Convoy

Alleged members of Mexico’s ruthless Jalisco New Generation Cartel, known as CJNG, launched an unprecedented attack on Guatemala’s presidential convoy this weekend: a face-to-face shootout. The gunfight took place Saturday morning in a small village at the border between Guatemala and México while Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei was...
Fox News

Justice Department catches 4 Guatemalan fugitives in effort to disrupt transnational human smuggling network

Four alleged Guatemalan human smugglers indicted in the U.S. have been arrested as part of a "significant" operation to "disrupt and dismantle a transnational human smuggling organization," the Justice Department announced Thursday. The individuals, who were taken into custody in the Central American country by request of the U.S., "allegedly...
The Associated Press

Guatemala arrests migrant smugglers wanted by the US

HUEHUETENANGO, Guatemala (AP) — At dawn, police and federal agents with cover from helicopters flying overhead raided a large ranch nestled among the mountains of northern Guatemala, not far from the border with Mexico. Unlike the ranch’s impoverished neighbors, inside authorities found horse stables, a swimming pool, late model...
Vice

The Cocaine Queen of Honduras Was Just Extradited to the US

Honduras just put one of its most notorious suspected drug bosses on a plane to the United States. Herlinda Bobadilla, alias “La Chinda,” is the 62-year-old alleged matriarch of the Montes drug cartel. She allegedly ran a cocaine trafficking network with her sons that used a fleet of planes, trucks, and boats to move product from South America north toward the U.S. Her extradition comes a little over two months after her arrest.
Vice

7 Women Accused of Being Witches Allegedly Kidnapped and Tortured in Peru

At least seven women were detained and allegedly tortured by a rural militia in Peru who accused them of practicing “witchcraft.”. The victims were reportedly stripped naked and whipped in an attempt to force them to admit that they were practicing sorcery against inhabitants in a small community in the central province of Pataz.
Daily Mail

Adult migrant woman found dead in west Texas desert area after she couldn't keep up with her parents

The adult migrant daughter of a couple that had crossed the United States-Mexico border was found dead in the desert by U.S. Border Patrol agents in west Texas on Wednesday. Her parents were taken into custody after they were encountered by the National Guard near U.S. Highway 90 in Sanderson, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement Friday.
Daily Mail

Mexican cartel 'leader' tells rival organizations to wage war on his group instead of targeting priests and civilian workers following attacks that left two clergymen dead and another injured

A man who identified himself in a video as the leader of Mexico's most powerful cartel is inviting his rival organizations to wage war against his criminal structure instead of targeting innocent priests and civilian workers. Footage uploaded to social media over the weekend showed Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader...
Fox News

Border Patrol agents arrest three Americans accused of smuggling Mexicans

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Arizona arrested three U.S. citizens over the past weekend who were charged with human smuggling. Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector John Modlin tweeted on Saturday that agents in Tucson, Arizona, arrested two U.S. citizens for allegedly attempting to smuggle five Mexican citizens.
Daily Mail

Man known as 'The Shepherd' living quietly in an Australian suburb denies he was sent here by the Italian mafia to assassinate senior AFP cop in a crime that shocked the nation

A man suspected of being one of two 'Shepherds' who assassinated a high ranking AFP officer is now married and living quietly in suburbia. Australian Federal Police assistant commissioner Colin Winchester was shot two times in the back of his head outside his Canberra home in January 1989. Italian police...
Fox News

California border agents rescue 11 illegal immigrants lost in mountains

Border agents in California rescued 11 illegal immigrants who became lost in the mountains just north of the U.S.-Mexico border on Saturday, officials said. The El Centro station was notified around 12:20 a.m. of a 911 call from a migrant who stated he was lost with a group of 10 others and needed help, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Monday.
