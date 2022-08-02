Read on www.axios.com
Related
A Ruthless Mexican Cartel Opened Fire on Guatemala’s Presidential Convoy
Alleged members of Mexico’s ruthless Jalisco New Generation Cartel, known as CJNG, launched an unprecedented attack on Guatemala’s presidential convoy this weekend: a face-to-face shootout. The gunfight took place Saturday morning in a small village at the border between Guatemala and México while Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei was...
Justice Department catches 4 Guatemalan fugitives in effort to disrupt transnational human smuggling network
Four alleged Guatemalan human smugglers indicted in the U.S. have been arrested as part of a "significant" operation to "disrupt and dismantle a transnational human smuggling organization," the Justice Department announced Thursday. The individuals, who were taken into custody in the Central American country by request of the U.S., "allegedly...
Guatemala arrests migrant smugglers wanted by the US
HUEHUETENANGO, Guatemala (AP) — At dawn, police and federal agents with cover from helicopters flying overhead raided a large ranch nestled among the mountains of northern Guatemala, not far from the border with Mexico. Unlike the ranch’s impoverished neighbors, inside authorities found horse stables, a swimming pool, late model...
People
Texas Dad Allegedly Lured Teen Daughters with Promise to Take Them to Restaurant Before Murdering Them
Testimony has begun in the trial of a Texas taxicab driver, charged with murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008. Yaser Abdel Said had spent a dozen years on the run before his capture by the FBI in Justin, Texas, nearly two years ago. Said, 65, had spent six years...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mexican president calls on Biden to 'regularize' migrants in US: 'The way out is through transformation'
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told President Biden on Tuesday that the U.S. should "regularize" migrants living and working in this country, even though he said that conservatives would be "screaming all over the place." Lopez Obrador had been listing off recommendations on the question of immigration and the...
The Cocaine Queen of Honduras Was Just Extradited to the US
Honduras just put one of its most notorious suspected drug bosses on a plane to the United States. Herlinda Bobadilla, alias “La Chinda,” is the 62-year-old alleged matriarch of the Montes drug cartel. She allegedly ran a cocaine trafficking network with her sons that used a fleet of planes, trucks, and boats to move product from South America north toward the U.S. Her extradition comes a little over two months after her arrest.
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Judge orders Mexican cartel to pay billions of dollars for 2019 killings of nine American women and children
A Mexican drug cartel accused in the gruesome killings of nine women and children from an offshoot Mormon community must pay $1.5 billion to the families, a federal judge from North Dakota ruled. The family members of the victims filed a lawsuit accusing the Juarez cartel of carrying out the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shocking video shows 'HUNDREDS UPON HUNDREDS' of migrants crossing illegally into the US at the Texas-Mexico border
New footage shows a massive mob of hundreds of migrants lined up crossing the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas in what Fox News reporter Bill Melugin described as 'one of the most massive single groups we have ever seen.'. Border agents have reprehended a record number of migrants in...
7 Women Accused of Being Witches Allegedly Kidnapped and Tortured in Peru
At least seven women were detained and allegedly tortured by a rural militia in Peru who accused them of practicing “witchcraft.”. The victims were reportedly stripped naked and whipped in an attempt to force them to admit that they were practicing sorcery against inhabitants in a small community in the central province of Pataz.
Adult migrant woman found dead in west Texas desert area after she couldn't keep up with her parents
The adult migrant daughter of a couple that had crossed the United States-Mexico border was found dead in the desert by U.S. Border Patrol agents in west Texas on Wednesday. Her parents were taken into custody after they were encountered by the National Guard near U.S. Highway 90 in Sanderson, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement Friday.
Mexican cartel 'leader' tells rival organizations to wage war on his group instead of targeting priests and civilian workers following attacks that left two clergymen dead and another injured
A man who identified himself in a video as the leader of Mexico's most powerful cartel is inviting his rival organizations to wage war against his criminal structure instead of targeting innocent priests and civilian workers. Footage uploaded to social media over the weekend showed Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader...
An Italian priest is under investigation for conducting Mass in swim trunks and using an inflatable mattress as an altar
Footage shows swimsuit-clad teenagers wading in shallow water in front of the shirtless priest as he conducted the service.
Mexican Juarez cartel ordered to pay over $4B for 2019 deaths of 9 American women, kids as young as infants
A North Dakota federal court judge has ordered a Mexican cartel to pay more than $4.6 billion in connection with accusations that members killed nine women and children from an offshoot Mormon community in 2019. The Juarez cartel was ordered to pay $1.5 billion toward the victims’ families, who filed...
Border Patrol agents arrest three Americans accused of smuggling Mexicans
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Arizona arrested three U.S. citizens over the past weekend who were charged with human smuggling. Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector John Modlin tweeted on Saturday that agents in Tucson, Arizona, arrested two U.S. citizens for allegedly attempting to smuggle five Mexican citizens.
Man known as 'The Shepherd' living quietly in an Australian suburb denies he was sent here by the Italian mafia to assassinate senior AFP cop in a crime that shocked the nation
A man suspected of being one of two 'Shepherds' who assassinated a high ranking AFP officer is now married and living quietly in suburbia. Australian Federal Police assistant commissioner Colin Winchester was shot two times in the back of his head outside his Canberra home in January 1989. Italian police...
Albert Woodfox, held in solitary confinement for 43 years, dies aged 75
Member of ‘Angola Three’ was wrongfully convicted of 1972 murder of Louisiana prison guard and released only in 2016
Number of migrants crossing border is dropping, in part due to U.S. agents helping nab human smugglers in Central America
Arrests of undocumented migrants crossing the U.S. southern border have fallen by nearly 14 percent from an all-time high in May, driven in part by an increase in U.S.-assisted arrests of smugglers in Central America, far from U.S. soil, according to internal briefing materials obtained by NBC News. Agents from...
Mexico’s capture of drug kingpin could be signal to US
MEXICO CITY (AP) — As Mexican marines closed in on infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero deep in the mountains of his native state of Sinaloa, it was a 6-year-old bloodhound named “Max” who rousted from the undergrowth the man allegedly responsible for the murder of a U.S. DEA agent more than three decades ago.
California border agents rescue 11 illegal immigrants lost in mountains
Border agents in California rescued 11 illegal immigrants who became lost in the mountains just north of the U.S.-Mexico border on Saturday, officials said. The El Centro station was notified around 12:20 a.m. of a 911 call from a migrant who stated he was lost with a group of 10 others and needed help, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Monday.
