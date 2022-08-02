A plan moves forward to change NJ’s worst-in-the-nation business climate

Read on wpgtalkradio.com
Related
Housing Crisis Solved for 3 Million New Jersey Residents Living Below Poverty Line Under New Legislation
New Jersey has made a breakthrough in the housing situation. A residential neighbourhood in East Brunswick, NJ.(photovs/iStock) New Jersey's caught plenty of attention this year with new laws and bills. While some are controversial and keeping residents in a transitional phase (walking back to your car for your reusable shopping bags has become the modern-day walk-of-shame,) one of New Jersey’s new laws isn’t getting enough attention.
This Was Just Named The Ugliest City In New Jersey
We all know someone who aims to see every state in America. They usually have an old-school map hanging somewhere with a pin in all the places they’ve already been. Some people get even more granular, they want to see as many cities as possible too. Well, not all cities are created equal which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. So what is the ugliest city in New Jersey?
NJ could see billions in benefits from Inflation Reduction Act
ELIZABETH, N.J. (PIX11) — New Jersey residents could expect to save about 10% on their monthly gas and prescription drug bills if the Inflation Reduction Act passes Congress. That is the claim being made by Sen. Cory Booker, (D) New Jersey. Booker also said there are lesser known items in the bill to address long-standing […]
25% of New Jersey is now officially in drought status
Nearly a quarter of New Jersey is considered to be in a moderate drought as of Thursday. The area now includes most of Hudson, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset and Union counties and part of Essex counties. It doubles the area from last week's report from the U.S. Drought Monitor. "Parts...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gov. Murphy signs law extending expanded outdoor dining rules
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law on Wednesday that extends outdoor dining permissions that were initially authorized due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the first year of the pandemic, when New Jersey rolled back restrictions and allowed restaurants to offer outdoor dining, the state enacted temporary regulations allowing dining establishments to use tents, canopies, umbrellas, tables, chairs, and other equipment for outdoor seating.
NJ small business community crying out for relief from inflation, labor shortage issues
Thanks to inflation, supply chain issues, the labor shortage and other factors, small business optimism is at its lowest level in several years, according to a National Federation of Independent Business survey. Garden State business leaders continue to clamor for assistance, but so far those cries for help have fallen...
wrnjradio.com
Funding for spotted lanternfly treatment available to all New Jersey counties
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Department of Agriculture has announced that reimbursement funding is available for all New Jersey counties for treatment of the spotted lanternfly. The funding amount can be as much as $15,000 and possibly more. The funds will be given to municipalities for costs they...
Community News
The Bridge That Made Trenton and World History
There are nearly 40 car, train, and pedestrian bridges whose spans cross the Delaware River to connect New Jersey and Pennsylvania. And while some are larger and grander, the Lower Trenton Bridge in the capital city is arguably one of the best known in Central New Jersey. It is also...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here’s how much home prices have changed this year in each N.J. county
The frenzied real estate market of the past two years is supposed to mellow out this year. Gains in home prices are expected to slow to single digit increases after two years of double-digit growth. Home prices in New Jersey rose 12% in 2020 and another 15% in 2021, according...
insidernj.com
What’s the Matter with Kan… er, New Jersey???
If it happens in Kansas, it reverberates in New Jersey. Well, not normally, but maybe today it does. It sure didn’t take much time for Democrats in Washington and in the Garden State to crow about voters in Kansas strongly supporting abortion rights on Tuesday. “Kansas is proof. Americans...
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Parts Of Lakewood Now Designated As Drought Areas
Despite the recent rainfall in Lakewood, the northern part of town is now officially in a drought zone, according to the latest maps from the National Drought Mitigation Center. According to the map, several counties in Central Jersey, including the tip Ocean County, are now experiencing a “moderate drought,” while...
Governor signs voting reform package to strengthen New Jersey elections
Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a series of bills and he has said the new laws will strengthen New Jersey’s elections. “Across the nation, we continue to see one of our nation’s core principles come under attack as states restrict access to the ballot,” Murphy was quoted as saying in a press release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ
For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
Lawrence Township Council endorses proposed state reparations task force for descendants of slaves
The Lawrence Township Council has endorsed proposed legislation to establish a state-level task force to study making reparations to African Americans living in New Jersey who are descendants of slaves. The Council adopted a resolution in support of state Senate Bill S-386 and its companion state Assembly Bill A-938 at...
Iconic NJ bowling alley may be demolished soon
I’ve said it before. The landscape of New Jersey is probably not the one you remember from your childhood. And if your childhood was set in Warren County it’s looking like it will change again. QuickChek is the wildly popular convenience chain that now boasts 160 New Jersey...
jerseydigs.com
Rutgers Professor Revolutionizes OPRA Requests in New Jersey with Website
Requesting documents through the Open Public Records Act is often fraught with frustration and delays. “I tried to get basic records — copies of checks and financial records — for investigative pieces,” said Gavin Rozzi, a journalist and professor at Rutger University’s Urban and Civic Informatics Lab. “But people gave me the run around all the time.”
It was once the largest nursing home in N.J., now just 15 residents remain in a facility soon to close
Time is running out for Woodland Behavioral and Nursing Center in Andover. A week before its federal funding is to be terminated on Aug. 15 over shocking allegations of neglectful care, the facility has told its 250 employees in formal layoff notices that the facility will close on Monday, Aug. 8.
Blood? Ketchup? NJ company caught red-handed after waterway turns strange color
EVESHAM — The state Department of Environmental Protection has cracked the case of how a portion of the Pennsauken Creek in Evesham turned red Tuesday. The Evesham Municipal Utilities Authority began an investigation trying to find the source of the discoloration after it was first spotted around 7 a.m. by staff at the Woodstream Waste Water Treatment Plant.
Insufferable heat and humidity return to NJ, some thunderstorms too
UPDATE as of 8:55 a.m. Thursday... The latest Drought Monitor was released this morning by the National Drought Mitigation Center. Despite recent rains, the area designating "Moderate Drought" in New Jersey has almost doubled, from 12% last week to just over 23% this week. Pieces of Hudson, Essex, Union, Somerset,...
Amazingly Small New Jersey Town is One Of The Smallest In The Country
When I was living in Central Pennsylvania, the town I worked in had a population of about eight hundred people, on a busy day. Even the town I grew up in, North Wales, was pretty small in comparison to the rest of the county. Small towns are great!. They have...
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0