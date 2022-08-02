ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday is National Night Out in the Twin Cities and across the country

 3 days ago
fox9.com

St. Paul Food Truck Festival this Saturday at Union Depot

The sixth annual St. Paul Food Truck Festival is back at Union Depot in Lowertown St. Paul this Saturday, Aug. 6. From noon-10 p.m., you can sample a wide array of food from more than 45 trucks. Other activities include life-size Jenga, mechanical bull, bean bag toss, henna tattoo artists, and a psychic tarot reader. In addition, local cover bands will provide entertainment at the event.
SAINT PAUL, MN
hot1047.com

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
minnesotamonthly.com

Seven Waterfalls to Visit Near the Twin Cities

Living in Minnesota, the land of lakes and rivers, will introduce you to some impressive cascades and waterfalls. Popular spots include the beautiful North Shore of scenic Lake Superior, but there are many additional natural falls in the state. Here are seven waterfalls to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Mural celebrates North Minneapolis grocery store's 5th anniversary

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been nearly five years since a full-service grocery store opened its doors in north Minneapolis but, in that time, the North Market has become a go-to destination for many residents in the community. A new mural has gone up to commemorate the milestone, as neighborhood...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thriftyminnesota.com

St. Paul Food Truck Festival – Saturday, August 6

The Saint Paul Food Truck Festival is coming to Union Depot with over 45 different trucks!. I love to see so many different food truck festivals popping up this summer. With so many options, it’s the perfect place to take a family or have a spur of the moment date.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Feline Fever! CHS Field hosts 2022 Cat Video Festival

Instead of going to the dogs, Lowertown St. Paul will be getting cat crazy Thursday as folks who love felines unite for the 2022 Cat Video Festival. The fest will feature the goofiest and most heartwarming videos of the past year from YouTube, TikTok and those shot of their own cats by Minnesota residents, shown on the big screens at CHS Field.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Want a piece of Chino Latino to take home?

Chino Latino, a former Uptown staple before it closed in 2020, is selling much of its inventory in an online auction over the next two weeks. Many of the fixtures and equipment have remained inside the former restaurant, such as chairs, bar tops, TVs, decor, the main bar, sushi bar, coolers and more.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Hennepin Avenue redesign plan goes to final vote Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin Avenue redesign plan through parts of south Minneapolis will come before the city council for a final vote Thursday, after months of debate about how to balance the needs of business owners, residents, transit riders and bicyclists. After Mayor Jacob Frey initially vetoed a council...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis to become a 'safe haven' for reproductive health care after Frey signs executive order

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey signed an executive order on Wednesday to make the city a "safe haven" for people seeking abortions and reproductive health care. The order, which was Frey's first since Minneapolis residents voted to restructure the city's government last November, prohibits any city resources be used to assist with any states or jurisdictions pursuing legal action for someone who comes to Minneapolis for an abortion.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
camdennews.org

Blue Line Extension Route is set

The METRO Blue Line Extension officially has a new route after the Hennepin County Board and Metropolitan Council voted to adopt the revised route modification in June. These actions allow project leaders to move forward on this important transit project by continuing environmental, design, engineering and anti-displacement activities in preparation for the eventual full funding grant agreement application to the Federal Transit Administration.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Twin Cities rank in top 10% of U.S. cities with biggest unemployment declines

(The Center Square) – The Twin Cities had the biggest decrease in unemployment from June 2019 to June 2022, WalletHub reported Aug. 3. WalletHub analyzed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across 180 U.S. cities, comparing June 2022 unemployment in each city with May 2022, June 2021, June 2020 and June 2019 figures. along with overall unemployment rate.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Minnesota Mega Millions winner steps forward

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota State Lottery officials say a first-time Mega Millions player has stepped forward to claim a one-million-dollar prize. The winner, who’s choosing to remain anonymous, bought two quick-pick tickets at a Holiday Station Store in Forest Lake. The ticket matched all but one number in Friday’s drawing. Another million-dollar Mega Millions winning ticket in Minnesota has not yet been claimed. It was purchased at Casey’s General Store in Fridley.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Nurse union president says strike isn't off the table

ST PAUL, Minn. — Frustration fueled by burnout has the Minnesota Nursing Association (MNA) not backing down on their demands, says president Mary Turner. Negotiations with Twin Cities and Twin Ports hospitals began in March and not much progress has been made. "A strike isn't off the table. It...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Almost all of the new apartments being built in the Twin Cities are rentals, not condos

The Twin Cities is in a decade-long multifamily residential housing boom, but almost none of the new construction consists of for-sale condos. It's nearly exclusively rental units.Why it matters: There seems to be plenty of demand for condos as people want fixed housing costs and opportunities to build equity. The few recent projects that were built have sold quickly.State of play: Twin Cities has seen a few condo projects in recent years, most notably the Eleven tower and RBC Gateway Tower in downtown Minneapolis, as well as smaller scale projects in Wayzata. But those have been priced mostly above $1...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

DPS: Petroleum spill prompted U of M evacuations

MINNEAPOLIS — Multiple buildings on the University of Minnesota's Minneapolis campus were evacuated Tuesday due to a petroleum spill in the nearby sewer system. According to a tweet from the U of M, Minneapolis Fire ordered the evacuation of Williams Arena, Huntington Bank Stadium, the McNamara Alumni Center, the Aquatics Center, Recreation Center, Mariucci Arena and the Maturi Sports Pavilion.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Overnight storms leave downed trees, damage across Twin Cities

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- The strong storms that passed through the Twin Cities overnight into Wednesday morning downed a lot of trees and branches.Off Minnehaha Avenue in Minneapolis, the strong winds toppled a huge tree onto two cars, covering much of the street. It also took out a light pole.Off 31st Avenue, a WCCO crew saw police at the scene of a bad motorcycle crash a huge tree also toppled nearby. WCCO saw a body at the scene. We're still waiting for more information from police about what happened and whether it was weather related.Leland Nelson was taking shelter in a parking garage near Cedar Avenue and Hopkins Crossroads, waiting out the storms."It sounds and looks pretty nasty out there and scary," he said. "Real high winds and lightning and now it's raining real fiercely so I hope it subsides and goes away."Nelson also said he had a close call with a downed tree overnight."A big branch come underneath the underpass there by the gas station [and] hit my car and all the power went out," he said.As of 5:20 a.m., Xcel Energy reported about 40,000 Minnesota customers were without power.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
