Bryant man arrested after crash west of Lake Norden

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 32-year-old man is facing charges after a single-vehicle crash that happened early Tuesday morning. The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened west of Lake Norden, on County Road 446 and 194th Street. Their investigation determined that the crash happened during...
Watertown City Hall project slow to get started (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–The wheels of government can turn very slowly, and that’s evident by the timeliness of Watertown’s City Hall project. It’s been almost two years since the city bought the Wells Fargo Bank building downtown, with the intention of remodeling it into a new City Hall.
Watertown’s gas prices rolling back toward $4.00 a gallon

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Another drop in gas prices in Watertown this week. A number of stations dropped the price of unleaded a dime on Monday, to $4.09 a gallon. AAA Auto Club reports the national average for a gallon of unleaded is $4.18 a gallon, down from the all-time high of $5.01 a gallon set on June 14th.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brookings, Brule, Buffalo, Clark, Davison by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-02 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-02 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brookings; Brule; Buffalo; Clark; Davison; Deuel; Hamlin; Hand; Hanson; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; McCook; Miner; Moody; Sanborn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 511 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BROOKINGS BRULE BUFFALO CLARK DAVISON DEUEL HAMLIN HAND HANSON JERAULD KINGSBURY LAKE MCCOOK MINER MOODY SANBORN
Glacial Lakes Orthopaedics Joins Prairie Lakes Healthcare System

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Prairie Lakes Healthcare System (PLHS) is proud to announce the transition of Glacial Lakes Orthopaedics (GLO) to Prairie Lakes Orthopedics. The acquisition became official when paperwork was signed on Monday afternoon along with a welcome event for the staff joining PLHS. Prairie Lakes Healthcare System and Glacial Lakes...
Marvin woman wins Conservationist of the Year

MARVIN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In 2013, Tracy Rosenberg bought nearly a thousand acres of land near Marvin to restore and reconstruct Northern Tallgrass Prairie. Recently, she was named Conservationist of the Year for her efforts. According to the U.S. Forest Service, just 1% of tallgrass prairie remains intact...
Jacks tabbed second in the MVFC

ST. LOUIS (GoJacks.com) – South Dakota State has been picked to finish second in the 2022 Missouri Valley Football Conference race, according to a preseason poll conducted among the league’s coaches, sports information directors and a select media panel that was announced Tuesday. Defending league and national champion...
