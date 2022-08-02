Linwood Police Release Video of Alleged Home Break-In Suspect

Read on wpgtalkradio.com
Police Arrest Santos Diaz In Connection To Shooting Of 10-Month-Old Girl In Kensington
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have arrested the 45-year-old man wanted after a 10-month-old was shot in Kensington last weekend. Santos Diaz was arrested on Thursday afternoon and police say they will release more information once formal charges are completed. The shooting happened after police say a verbal and physical altercation broke out at a home on the 2000 block of East Ontario Street Sunday morning after a family was celebrating a wedding. Officers were called to the home around 10:40 a.m. and found the baby girl suffering a gunshot wound to the left hand. The baby was transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital...
Brigantine police arrest man in theft of Acme cash register
A Delaware man was arrested Wednesday for stealing a cash register from the Acme in Brigantine. Logan Dunn, of Camden-Wyoming, Dela., is accused of entering an outdoor point-of-sale area July 13, at the Acme and taking the register with cash inside. Police posted a photo asking for information about the...
Police standoff in Somers Point
Law enforcement is on the scene of a barricaded subject in Somers Point, BreakingAC has confirmed. The standoff is at the Sonesta Suites on Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, an official said. A witness said a woman who is holed up inside doused responding officers with bleach. No further information was...
Exclusive: Woman Injured In Salem County Hit-And-Run Reunited With ‘Hero’ Who Chased After Driver
ALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — An arrest has been made in a South Jersey hit-and-run that left a cyclist seriously injured. A good Samaritan chased after the driver and helped police solve the case. Misty Price has undergone two surgeries and was losing faith that this case would get solved. Well, it did thanks to a good Samaritan who she now calls her hero. On Thursday, they met for the first time. Three weeks ago Price and Sean Crouch were complete strangers. “I’m sore but I’m going to be fine,” Crouch said. They happened to be riding on Quinton Alloway Road in Alloway Township on...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE ACCIDENTAL DEATH IN HOCKESSIN
(Hockessin, DE 19707) Yesterday morning (August 3rd), Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the area of McGovern Road for a report of an injured person. Upon arrival, officers located a 49-year-old male pinned under a hay bale. Although resuscitative efforts were performed, the victim succumbed...
SEEN HIM? Police Seek Suspect In Fatal South Jersey Shooting
Bridgeton Police and Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old Bridgeton man early Saturday morning at the Maple Gardens Apartment complex off of South East Avenue. As a result of that investigation, criminal warrants have been issued for Ryan A. Askins, 29, last...
Footage shows chaotic confrontation before police shot man outside dollar store
Jalial Whitted put his hands up when officers arrived at the dollar store. He had a cell phone in his left hand. He also had a gun sticking out of his right pants pocket. The first officer on scene said it appeared to be a fake firearm. But a store...
Body camera footage released in police-involved shooting at Absecon Dollar General
Body camera footage has been released in the police-involved shooting outside Absecon’s Dollar General that left a man wounded. Five officers from Absecon and Pleasantville discharged their weapons, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, which is investigating the shooting under Attorney General’s Guidelines. Jalial Whitted, 37,...
Absecon Stolen Auto Pursuit Leads to Arrest
ABSECON, NJ – A police pursuit that start with a stolen Mercedes in the Absecon...
Manchester, NJ woman pours gas on man and taunts him with butane until he gives up clothes, money
It was a meet-up gone wrong in so many ways. Two people were communicating on Snapchat and a woman was interested in what the young man was selling so they decided to meet in person. The woman then turned the tables on the young man when they met outside the...
2-year-old dies with cocaine, fentanyl in system; Cherry Hill man charged: Police
Police say an investigation found the toddler had cocaine and fentanyl in her system.
17 Arrested for Attempted Child Luring in Atlantic City, NJ
If you think you've been reading a lot lately about countless people being arrested for attempting to lure or meet children for sex in our area, you would be correct. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, 17 men have been arrested since July 16th for allegedly doing just that.
Gloucester County K9 Finds 3 Lost Boys In Magnolia Woods: ‘The Whole Neighborhood Was Looking For Us’
MAGNOLIA, N.J. (CBS) — Two New Jersey families have a lot to be thankful for. Their grandsons went missing for a full afternoon Monday and were found miles away from home. Three young boys under the age of 10 went on a bike ride and never returned home Monday. Their bikes were found near a creek on Otter Branch Road. They were eventually found a mile away. This story does have a happy ending, but they’re in hot water with their families right now. “The whole neighborhood was looking for us,” Leo Evans said. “I mean the whole neighborhood.” This may look like a regular...
Jersey Shore Men Arrested For Selling Cocaine: Prosecutor
A multi-agency investigation identified a residence in Lacey Township as being used to store and distribute cocaine, authorities said. Douglas Ward, 59, of Lacey, was observed by detectives leaving the residence and meeting with an individual later identified as Thomas Prosser, 60, of Bayville, authorities said. Detectives approached Ward and...
Man Stabbed After Intervening In What Appears To Have Been Domestic Dispute At SEPTA’s 34th Street Station, SEPTA Officials Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA officials are investigating after a man was stabbed at 34th Street Station on Wednesday morning. Chopper 3 was over the incident which happened along the Market Frankford Line in University City around 9 a.m. SEPTA tells Eyewitness News it appears the incident started as a domestic dispute between a man and his girlfriend. The victim was reportedly another man who intervened and was punched and stabbed by the boyfriend. SEPTA says the man has a laceration to the shoulder and is being treated at a local hospital. He is expected to recover. Investigators have made progress and police have gathered information about the suspect. SEPTA police tell Eyewitness News they’re reviewing surveillance video. The train service is running as normal.
'Thank you for saving us': Police K9 helps rescue 3 boys lost in South Jersey woods
A police K9 in Gloucester County, New Jersey is being credited with preventing a tragedy.
Hit-and-run Accident Injures Man on Scooter in Stafford Twp., NJ
Authorities in Stafford Township say a man on a motorized scooter was injured in a hit-and-run accident Wednesday morning. The Stafford Township Police Department says the crash happened around 7:45 AM at the intersection of Route 9 and McKinley Avenue. 27-year-old Jose Cruz-Jaimes of Manahawkin was crossing the intersection on...
Prosecutor: Cherry Hill, NJ, Man Charged for Death of 2-year-old Girl
Authorities in Camden County say a 27-year-old man has been charged in connection to the death of a 2-year-old girl last month. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says Walter H. Clark of Cherry Hill is facing first-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree aggravated assault, and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child charges.
Megan’s Law offender released after third failure to register
A Hammonton man who was arrested for his third failure to register as a Megan’s Law offender was freed following a detention hearing Tuesday. Michael Parker, 56, has been a convicted sex offender since 1985, when he broke into a home and raped a woman who he bound and restrained, according to records.
Hammonton Gazette
Home camera leads to arrest
HAMMONTON—A woman who interacted with a homeowner on an ADT camera at a home on the prime block of Alexander Drive was arrested at 8:46 p.m. on July 23, Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said. Police received a call of two suspicious persons who were observed outside of a...
