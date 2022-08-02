ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linwood, NJ

Linwood Police Release Video of Alleged Home Break-In Suspect

By Joe Kelly
WPG Talk Radio
WPG Talk Radio
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wpgtalkradio.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Police Arrest Santos Diaz In Connection To Shooting Of 10-Month-Old Girl In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have arrested the 45-year-old man wanted after a 10-month-old was shot in Kensington last weekend. Santos Diaz was arrested on Thursday afternoon and police say they will release more information once formal charges are completed. The shooting happened after police say a verbal and physical altercation broke out at a home on the 2000 block of East Ontario Street Sunday morning after a family was celebrating a wedding. Officers were called to the home around 10:40 a.m. and found the baby girl suffering a gunshot wound to the left hand. The baby was transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BreakingAC

Police standoff in Somers Point

Law enforcement is on the scene of a barricaded subject in Somers Point, BreakingAC has confirmed. The standoff is at the Sonesta Suites on Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, an official said. A witness said a woman who is holed up inside doused responding officers with bleach. No further information was...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
CBS Philly

Exclusive: Woman Injured In Salem County Hit-And-Run Reunited With ‘Hero’ Who Chased After Driver

ALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — An arrest has been made in a South Jersey hit-and-run that left a cyclist seriously injured. A good Samaritan chased after the driver and helped police solve the case. Misty Price has undergone two surgeries and was losing faith that this case would get solved. Well, it did thanks to a good Samaritan who she now calls her hero. On Thursday, they met for the first time. Three weeks ago Price and Sean Crouch were complete strangers. “I’m sore but I’m going to be fine,” Crouch said. They happened to be riding on Quinton Alloway Road in Alloway Township on...
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Linwood, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Linwood, NJ
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE ACCIDENTAL DEATH IN HOCKESSIN

(Hockessin, DE 19707) Yesterday morning (August 3rd), Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the area of McGovern Road for a report of an injured person. Upon arrival, officers located a 49-year-old male pinned under a hay bale. Although resuscitative efforts were performed, the victim succumbed...
HOCKESSIN, DE
Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? Police Seek Suspect In Fatal South Jersey Shooting

Bridgeton Police and Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old Bridgeton man early Saturday morning at the Maple Gardens Apartment complex off of South East Avenue. As a result of that investigation, criminal warrants have been issued for Ryan A. Askins, 29, last...
BRIDGETON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legal Weed#Nest#Nj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Philly

Gloucester County K9 Finds 3 Lost Boys In Magnolia Woods: ‘The Whole Neighborhood Was Looking For Us’

MAGNOLIA, N.J. (CBS) — Two New Jersey families have a lot to be thankful for. Their grandsons went missing for a full afternoon Monday and were found miles away from home. Three young boys under the age of 10 went on a bike ride and never returned home Monday. Their bikes were found near a creek on Otter Branch Road. They were eventually found a mile away. This story does have a happy ending, but they’re in hot water with their families right now. “The whole neighborhood was looking for us,” Leo Evans said. “I mean the whole neighborhood.” This may look like a regular...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Men Arrested For Selling Cocaine: Prosecutor

A multi-agency investigation identified a residence in Lacey Township as being used to store and distribute cocaine, authorities said. Douglas Ward, 59, of Lacey, was observed by detectives leaving the residence and meeting with an individual later identified as Thomas Prosser, 60, of Bayville, authorities said. Detectives approached Ward and...
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Man Stabbed After Intervening In What Appears To Have Been Domestic Dispute At SEPTA’s 34th Street Station, SEPTA Officials Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA officials are investigating after a man was stabbed at 34th Street Station on Wednesday morning. Chopper 3 was over the incident which happened along the Market Frankford Line in University City around 9 a.m. SEPTA tells Eyewitness News it appears the incident started as a domestic dispute between a man and his girlfriend. The victim was reportedly another man who intervened and was punched and stabbed by the boyfriend. SEPTA says the man has a laceration to the shoulder and is being treated at a local hospital. He is expected to recover.   Investigators have made progress and police have gathered information about the suspect. SEPTA police tell Eyewitness News they’re reviewing surveillance video. The train service is running as normal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Prosecutor: Cherry Hill, NJ, Man Charged for Death of 2-year-old Girl

Authorities in Camden County say a 27-year-old man has been charged in connection to the death of a 2-year-old girl last month. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says Walter H. Clark of Cherry Hill is facing first-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree aggravated assault, and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child charges.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Hammonton Gazette

Home camera leads to arrest

HAMMONTON—A woman who interacted with a homeowner on an ADT camera at a home on the prime block of Alexander Drive was arrested at 8:46 p.m. on July 23, Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said. Police received a call of two suspicious persons who were observed outside of a...
HAMMONTON, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy