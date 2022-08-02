Linwood Police Release Video of Alleged Home Break-In Suspect

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA officials are investigating after a man was stabbed at 34th Street Station on Wednesday morning. Chopper 3 was over the incident which happened along the Market Frankford Line in University City around 9 a.m. SEPTA tells Eyewitness News it appears the incident started as a domestic dispute between a man and his girlfriend. The victim was reportedly another man who intervened and was punched and stabbed by the boyfriend. SEPTA says the man has a laceration to the shoulder and is being treated at a local hospital. He is expected to recover. Investigators have made progress and police have gathered information about the suspect. SEPTA police tell Eyewitness News they’re reviewing surveillance video. The train service is running as normal.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO