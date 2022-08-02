More than 460,000 Florida Primary ballots cast so far, officials say

Read on www.wogx.com
Related
wogx.com
Andrew Warren: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends State Attorney of Hillsborough County
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the suspension of State Attorney Andrew Warren, who represents Florida's 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County. The governor said he is suspending Warren, an elected official, saying Warren thinks he’s above the law and has been "picking and choosing" what laws to enforce, citing the state's 15-week abortion ban as the most recent example.
wogx.com
Homeless Florida college student looking for laptop lost in the mail
Tavares Clarke isn’t your typical college sophomore. Not only is he a little older than your typical college student, but the full-time business major is also homeless. Clarke was in need of a laptop for a final project on which he was working. The laptop was shown to be delivered, but Clarke never signed for it.
wogx.com
Video shows manatee chasing alligator at Florida park
Video shows the moment a manatee playfully chases an alligator in the water at a Florida park. (Credit: Dennis Osha)
wogx.com
Raises for corrections officers
The Florida Department of Corrections is hiring and employees can make more than ever before. Officials said the new starting salary is $41,600, an increase of more than $8,000 a year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wogx.com
Florida man accused in road rage shooting extradited to Volusia County from Georgia
EDGEWATER, Fla. - James Seiler, the man accused in a road rage shooting in Edgewater, Florida, has been extradited to Volusia County following his arrest in Georgia last month, police said. He'll make his first appearance before a judge on Thursday afternoon. Seiler was captured on July 23 in McIntosh,...
wogx.com
Storm chaser invites FOX 35 Storm Team along for the ride
Severe storms can ramp up quickly in Florida and there is a man who rushes toward the bad weather. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Ian Cassette road along storm chaser Logan Parham as followed some summer storms in North Florida.
Comments / 0