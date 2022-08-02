Netherlands Star Took ‘Best Penalty Ever’ That Got Wedged In The Goal

Read on www.sportbible.com
Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
Napoli President Says He Will No Longer Sign African Players ‘Unless They Sign Africa Cup Of Nations Agreement'
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has declared he will no longer sign any more African players ‘unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations’. Earlier this year, Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who recently joined Chelsea, appeared at this year's AFCON alongside Cameroon midfielder...
'No Club In Europe Wants Cristiano Ronaldo' Manchester United Forward Warned
Jamie Carragher has ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo, telling the striker that no team in Europe wants him, and not even his Manchester United teammates do. Ronaldo's potential move away from Old Trafford, less than a year after his supposedly heroic return, has been raging on for weeks now. The 37-year-old...
Liverpool Fans Tell Thiago Alcantara To Calm Down After Seeing Intense Home Workout
Liverpool fans are calling for Thiago Alcantara to tone down his home workouts after seeing him partake in a seriously intense exercise at home. The Reds have something of a midfield crisis going on at the moment and supporters are fearful that Thiago could be the next player to join the list.
"In My Eyes" - Premier League Star Claims Recently Departed Liverpool Man Was Klopp's Best Player
Sadio Mané’s Liverpool departure has left a hole in the Reds’ front line, and West Ham’s Michail Antonio think he’ll be missed more than some anticipate. Mané scored 16 Premier League goals for Klopp's side last term across 32 starts. He operated both as...
Gary Neville Says Cristiano Ronaldo Should Be Allowed To Leave Manchester United This Summer
Gary Neville believes Manchester United show allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club this summer. Speculation surrounding the striker's future has dominated United's pre-season preparations since the Portuguese superstar handed in a shock transfer request last month. After missing the pre-season tours of Thailand and Australia, Ronaldo played his first...
Kieran Tierney Had A Priceless Reaction To Learning What Martin Odegaard Earns At Arsenal
Kieran Tierney had an absolutely priceless reaction after discovering what Martin Odegaard earns at Arsenal. Odegaard joined Arsenal on an initial loan deal in January 2021, but the move was made permanent after starring at the Emirates. The Norwegian's brilliant performances on the pitch mirror his wage package, with the...
Who is the referee for Crystal Palace vs Arsenal?
The Premier League returns this evening as Crystal Palace entertain Arsenal at Selhurst Park. Palace begin their second season under former Gunners player Patrick Vieira, and they'll be looking to build on their 12th place finish in their debut campaign under the Frenchman. Mikel Arteta’s side will be desperate to...
Barcelona shocked as transfer target rejects move and signs new contract
Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has made a shock decision to reject a move to Barcelona and sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge. The 32-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou throughout the summer, but has now committed his future with Thomas Tuchel’s side. According...
Chelsea spending could reach £300 million as full attention turns to Wesley Fofana after Marc Cucurella transfer
Chelsea’s summer transfer spending could reach as high as £300 million this summer, with further talks planned over additions, according to reports. This comes as Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Gabriel Slonina and Carney Chukwuemeka have already been announced as first team signings at Stamford Bridge this summer. Thomas...
Xavi planning ruthless clear out with eight Barcelona stars at risk of being axed
Barcelona manager Xavi is planning a ruthless clear out as eight players are at risk of being moved on ahead of the new season. The La Liga giants have been splashing the cash in the summer transfer window amid financial troubles. To date, they have brought in Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde.
How to watch: Manchester United vs Brighton (Premier League: TV channel, kick-off time, highlights
Manchester United are finally kicking off their Premier League season under Erik ten Hag, facing off against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday 7 August. After a pre-season that comprised of fixtures against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, United will be looking to hit the ground running against the side who smashed them 4-0 in the back end of last campaign.
A Club Has Opened The Door To Cristiano Ronaldo And They Have 'Big Dreams'
Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly a target for Brazilian giants Corinthians and the club have 'big dreams' for him. The 37-year-old is still desperate to leave Manchester United as he wants to play in the Champions League. So far, no European club has made an official bid for Ronaldo and the...
"It's time to move on" - Manchester United told to sell wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo
Premier League great Mark Schwarzer is of the firm belief that Cristiano Ronaldo should part ways with Manchester United as speculation grows regarding the unhappy star’s future. Ronaldo returned back to the club last summer amid much fanfare but has been left disgruntled at the club not winning anything...
Manchester United's top 5 defenders of all time: From Nemanja Vidic to Gary Neville
"Attacks win you games, defence wins you titles" - Sir Alex Ferguson. Those were the famous words of the great Scottish manager and over time he was lucky enough to manage some of the most important defenders to United’s success. United have had a plethora of great defenders that...
3 ways Erik ten Hag could set up Manchester United's frontline against Brighton without Anthony Martial or Cristiano Ronaldo
Erik ten Hag’s preparations for his first competitive game as Manchester United manager were dealt a blow on Thursday as news broke that Anthony Martial is set to miss out with a hamstring problem. The 26-year-old Frenchman was set to start upfront in United’s Premier League opener against Brighton...
Barcelona inform Manchester City of transfer decision on Bernardo Silva
Barcelona have informed Manchester City they will submit a bid for Bernardo Silva before the summer transfer window shuts, according to a new report. The Catalan club have been interested in the Portugal international for some time now, with links between the two dating back all the way to the summer of 2020.
The Players With The Most Man Of The Match Awards Per Season
Lionel Messi has been named Man of the Match more often than everyone else in a season on 11 occasions since 2009 alone. There's really no point in me trying to explain how good Messi is at football, you either know, because you have watched football, or you can't be convinced that he's anything other than Eibarman.
Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani admits he 'disrespected' Chelsea owner Todd Boehly over Raphinha deal
Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani felt "ashamed" when he told Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly that their position over Raphinha's transfer had changed. Last month, after one of the longest-running transfer saga's of the window thus far, Barcelona finally completed the signing of Raphinha from Leeds in a deal worth up to £55 million.
How to leave a Fantasy Football league
Friday night sees Crystal Palace play host to London rivals Arsenal in a game that will be the curtain raiser for both the new Premier League campaign and a new year of FPL. The fantasy football game is coming off the back of its most popular year yet, with 8 million active users last campaign and this season is expected to be even bigger.
