Public Safety

The Independent

Illusionist Uri Geller sends ‘warning’ message to Vladimir Putin

Illusionist Uri Geller has sent Vladimir Putin a message of “warning” in an unusual video address.“Did you know that Russia and China are ahead of the US in hypersonic missiles?,” the Israeli-British television personality asks hypothetically, before adding that if a nuclear missile hit Scotland “200,000 people will perish.”Addressing the Russian president, Geller then says “I have a warning for you Putin, I urge you all to read my warning, all of you. And I’m serious about it. Very,” before walking off camera without specifying said warning.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Markets Insider

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
CBS News

How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase

Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
biztoc.com

Hackers drain nearly all of the ~$190M in crypto from the Nomad token bridge, which is backed by Coinbase and OpenSea, over a long series of transactions

The Nomad token bridge appears to have experienced a security exploit that has allowed hackers to systematically drain the bridge’s funds over a long series of transactions. Nearly the entire $190.7 million in crypto has been removed from the bridge, with only $651.54 left remaining in the wallet, according to decentralized finance (DeFi) tracking platform DeFi Llama.
u.today

Bitcoin, Ether and Others Back in Green, Solana Developers Take No Responsibility: Crypto Market Review, August 4

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Benzinga

Dogecoin Founder And Vitalik Buterin Differ Over Calling Out Crypto Scammers

Ethereum ETH/USD co-founder Vitalik Buterin thinks that calling out the crypto industry’s scammers is worth it, but Dogecoin DOGE/USD cofounder Billy Markus isn’t so sure. What Happened: In a tweet on Monday, Buterin encouraged his followers to call out scammers even if they receive hateful replies at that moment. According to him, time eventually “vindicates you” when the truth about the scammers comes to light.
CoinTelegraph

Hackers might be responsible for removing $4.8M from crypto exchange ZB.com: PeckShield

Blockchain investigator PeckShield has reported roughly $4.8 million in crypto moved from ZB.com amid the exchange announcing the suspension of withdrawals. In a Wednesday tweet, PeckShield speculated that hackers might be responsible for transferring 21 types of tokens off of the exchange starting on Monday, including Tether (USDT), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Tesra (TSR). According to the blockchain investigator, the funds totaled roughly $4.8 million at the time of publication.
