Watch: Officer escorts elderly woman walking along busy highway to hair salon

Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
People
Texas Dad Allegedly Lured Teen Daughters with Promise to Take Them to Restaurant Before Murdering Them
Testimony has begun in the trial of a Texas taxicab driver, charged with murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008. Yaser Abdel Said had spent a dozen years on the run before his capture by the FBI in Justin, Texas, nearly two years ago. Said, 65, had spent six years...
Teenage killers grin as they are jailed for life after stabbing schoolboy, 14, to death with a sword hidden in a walking stick
Two teenagers grinned as they were sentenced to life in prison after they stabbed a schoolboy to death with a sword concealed inside a walking stick. Fares Maatou, 14, died after being confronted and stabbed by the two teenagers on Barking Road in Canning Town, east London, on Friday 23 April last year.
'Crying my eyes, my heart out': Father mourns family apparently killed in Colorado plane crash
Family members say a mother and two children from Port Allen, Louisiana are three of the apparent victims in a plane crash in Lefthand Canyon west of Boulder on July 17. The plane's pilot also died. The Boulder County Coroner is yet to identify the victims who were on board a twin engine 1972 Cessna Skymaster when it went down about 10 minutes after the sightseeing plane ride began at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport. A fire followed the crash. "Crying my eyes, my heart out," said the children's father Joe Kirby. "Very little sleep."The sheriff came knocking on Wednesday night to...
Man dies after downing a whole bottle of Jaegermeister in two minutes
A drinking competition turned fatal when a man downed a bottle of Jagermeister in under two minutes. The man from South Africa, believed to be around the age of 25-30, was rushed to hospital after collapsing from drinking the digestif liqueur with an alcohol volume of 35 per cent. A...
Heartbreaking update after entire family killed in wrong-way crash that left eight people dead
A FATHER has died in the hospital, marking the eighth fatality in a horrific crash that killed five children and his wife. Thomas Dobosz, 32, was hospitalized at Loyola University Medical Center after the crash on early Sunday morning. Dobosz was driving on I-90 near Hampshire, Illinois when his blue...
Chilling words of pilot reveal what happened moments before flight instructor Charles Crooks, 23, plunged his death
THE heartbreaking last words of a pilot revealed in a phone recording have what happened in the moments before a 23-year-old flight instructor plunged to his death from their plane. Charles Crooks’ grief-stricken family has been left looking for answers after the 23-year-old mysteriously "jumped" out of a plane without...
Neighbor Dragged for Calling Cops to Complain About Pregnant Dog Owner
"You're a neighbor from hell," said one commenter on the viral post.
12tomatoes.com
Man Walks 33 Miles To Work So A Stranger Gifts Him A Car
Most of us couldn’t imagine walking just a few miles to work, let alone having to hike 33 miles to get to our place of employment. It seems as if that is what one man in Prineville, Oregon did, but his difficulty did not go unnoticed. According to ABC...
Man Fights Off Bobcat Barehanded in His Backyard To Save His Dog
A Canadian man named Joel Anstett fought off a bobcat in his backyard to save his dog. The incident occurred on July 20th. Anstett, of Ashcroft, British Columbia, sustained multiple injuries while rescuing his beagles from the clutches of a bobcat. The man received tetanus and rabies shots after being bitten by the bobcat. Furthermore, he also sustained scratches on his arms and legs.
dailyphew.com
Loyal Dog Waited Months For His Owner To Return After He Was Dumped, Then A Miracle Happened
There is no one more devoted to their family than a dog! So it’s always heartbreaking when I hear that a dog has been abandoned by their family and left to fend for himself. When I first heard this loyal dog’s story I feared the worst. But I learned later gave me hope!
36-Year-Old Cora Lynn Hammond Killed In A Fatal Accident In Hendersonville (Hendersonville, TN)
According to the officials, a fatal crash occurred on Friday night which killed Cora Lynn Hammond, 36. The officials stated that two vehicles were travelling southwest on Airport road. One of the vehicles passed improperly and the vehicle behind it [..]
dailyphew.com
Dog Abandoned At Gas Station Decides To Follow Nice Woman Home
When Leilani Wong, her husband, and their dog stopped for gas in Stockton, California, they were traveling by car. Wong observed a happy small puppy sniffing about her car as she waited for her husband to fill the tank. Wong told The Dodo, “I observed her strolling around the petrol...
Man Bottle Feeds 'Exhausted and Weak' Baby Squirrel His Dog Found in Park
The baby squirrel, later named Casper, can be seen struggling to drink milk from a baby bottle.
dailyphew.com
Rescued Dog Saves The Life Of The Man Who Had Just Adopted Her
A stunning dog in Oakland, New Jersey, saves the life of her owner, Brian Myers, and is now celebrated as a hero as a result of her inspiring and valiant tale. German Shepherd Sadie, age 6, was abandoned at the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge and ended up there. Sadie’s prior owner...
Watch: Woman stops mistaken eviction attempt through her Ring camera
Through her Ring doorbell camera, a woman in Florida interrupted police who mistakenly began an eviction attempt that was meant for her neighbor.
dailyphew.com
Knowing That His Saviour Will Take Him Home, The Dog Falls Asleep On His Shoulder
On a scorching day in Dubai, Anand Raman was traveling to see his sister when he noticed a young, filthy dog frantically scrambling for cover beneath the parked cars at the workplace where his sister works. Anand was moved by the incident, so he brought him home. When the dog...
