Sergio Aguero Accuses Manchester City Of Making 'Strange' Transfer Decision

Cristiano Ronaldo will finally make Man Utd ‘Great Escape’… and I do not blame him for wanting out, says Piers Morgan
CRISTIANO RONALDO has been tipped to finally escape Manchester United, by pal Piers Morgan. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, has been vocal in his desire to quit Old Trafford after the club's 2021-22 horror show. Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, has contacted Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid over a...
Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
Napoli President Says He Will No Longer Sign African Players ‘Unless They Sign Africa Cup Of Nations Agreement'
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has declared he will no longer sign any more African players ‘unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations’. Earlier this year, Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who recently joined Chelsea, appeared at this year's AFCON alongside Cameroon midfielder...
'No Club In Europe Wants Cristiano Ronaldo' Manchester United Forward Warned
Jamie Carragher has ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo, telling the striker that no team in Europe wants him, and not even his Manchester United teammates do. Ronaldo's potential move away from Old Trafford, less than a year after his supposedly heroic return, has been raging on for weeks now. The 37-year-old...
Chelsea Complete £20 Million Signing Of Carney Chukwuemeka From Aston Villa
Chelsea have completed the signing of Carney Chukwuemeka on a six-year contract from Aston Villa, it has been confirmed. The 18-year-old has signed a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge, arriving from Aston Villa following an agreement between the two clubs earlier this week. It is believed Chelsea will pay around...
Pep Guardiola Tells Man City Players Why Lionel Messi Is The 'Best' In Passionate Team Talk
A video of Pep Guardiola telling his Manchester City stars why Lionel Messi is the 'best player' has emerged online and it makes for fascinating viewing. A clip from Man City's new documentary shows Pep Guardiola giving a passionate team talk, centered around Messi. Together: Champions Again! provides behind-the-scenes access...
Barcelona inform Manchester City of transfer decision on Bernardo Silva
Barcelona have informed Manchester City they will submit a bid for Bernardo Silva before the summer transfer window shuts, according to a new report. The Catalan club have been interested in the Portugal international for some time now, with links between the two dating back all the way to the summer of 2020.
Kieran Tierney Had A Priceless Reaction To Learning What Martin Odegaard Earns At Arsenal
Kieran Tierney had an absolutely priceless reaction after discovering what Martin Odegaard earns at Arsenal. Odegaard joined Arsenal on an initial loan deal in January 2021, but the move was made permanent after starring at the Emirates. The Norwegian's brilliant performances on the pitch mirror his wage package, with the...
Barcelona shocked as transfer target rejects move and signs new contract
Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has made a shock decision to reject a move to Barcelona and sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge. The 32-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou throughout the summer, but has now committed his future with Thomas Tuchel’s side. According...
How to watch: Manchester United vs Brighton (Premier League: TV channel, kick-off time, highlights
Manchester United are finally kicking off their Premier League season under Erik ten Hag, facing off against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday 7 August. After a pre-season that comprised of fixtures against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, United will be looking to hit the ground running against the side who smashed them 4-0 in the back end of last campaign.
Pep Guardiola confirms desire to extend Manchester City contract
Pep Guardiola has confirmed - if the club are willing - he will happily extend his Manchester City contract. In his unusually early press conference, the Catalan was asked about his own personal future and what his current plans were beyond this season. Guardiola's contract expires at the end of...
Chelsea spending could reach £300 million as full attention turns to Wesley Fofana after Marc Cucurella transfer
Chelsea’s summer transfer spending could reach as high as £300 million this summer, with further talks planned over additions, according to reports. This comes as Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Gabriel Slonina and Carney Chukwuemeka have already been announced as first team signings at Stamford Bridge this summer. Thomas...
Xavi planning ruthless clear out with eight Barcelona stars at risk of being axed
Barcelona manager Xavi is planning a ruthless clear out as eight players are at risk of being moved on ahead of the new season. The La Liga giants have been splashing the cash in the summer transfer window amid financial troubles. To date, they have brought in Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde.
3 ways Erik ten Hag could set up Manchester United's frontline against Brighton without Anthony Martial or Cristiano Ronaldo
Erik ten Hag’s preparations for his first competitive game as Manchester United manager were dealt a blow on Thursday as news broke that Anthony Martial is set to miss out with a hamstring problem. The 26-year-old Frenchman was set to start upfront in United’s Premier League opener against Brighton...
"It's time to move on" - Manchester United told to sell wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo
Premier League great Mark Schwarzer is of the firm belief that Cristiano Ronaldo should part ways with Manchester United as speculation grows regarding the unhappy star’s future. Ronaldo returned back to the club last summer amid much fanfare but has been left disgruntled at the club not winning anything...
Sergio Agüero Questions ‘Strange Decisions’ Made By Manchester City
Manchester City legend Sergio Agüero believes the club’s sale of Raheem Sterling this summer was ‘strange’. Agüero is no stranger to prolific forwards - his 259 career goals for City see him sit atop the club’s all time scoring charts. And this summer, only...
A Club Has Opened The Door To Cristiano Ronaldo And They Have 'Big Dreams'
Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly a target for Brazilian giants Corinthians and the club have 'big dreams' for him. The 37-year-old is still desperate to leave Manchester United as he wants to play in the Champions League. So far, no European club has made an official bid for Ronaldo and the...
Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani admits he 'disrespected' Chelsea owner Todd Boehly over Raphinha deal
Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani felt "ashamed" when he told Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly that their position over Raphinha's transfer had changed. Last month, after one of the longest-running transfer saga's of the window thus far, Barcelona finally completed the signing of Raphinha from Leeds in a deal worth up to £55 million.
Becky Hill Fires Back At Sexist Trolls Who Criticised Her Euro 2022 Outfit
Pop star Becky Hill has fired back at social media trolls who criticised the outfit she fashioned for her performance at the Euro 2022 final. The 28-year-old took to the stage in the middle of Wembley Stadium before the Lionesses kicked off against Germany, and went on to secure major trophy success.
Brighton Slam 'Inaccurate Reports' Claiming Chelsea Have Agreed A £52.5m Deal For Marc Cucurella
Brighton insist Chelsea have NOT agreed a deal for Marc Cucurella despite multiple reports claiming the Blues are on the verge of signing the Spanish defender. Multiple outlets claimed that Chelsea had agreed a deal worth around £52.5m for Cucurella, who has also been strongly linked with Manchester City this summer.
